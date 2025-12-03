Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Alton 62, Ellington 40
Belton 87, Raytown South 81
Bernie 72, Holcomb 22
Bishop LeBlond 57, Mound City 27
Bloomfield 52, Portageville 42
Blue Eye 65, Fordland 47
Braymer 56, Winston 32
Brentwood 83, Bishop DuBourg 42
Brunswick 79, Keytesville 9
Campbell 70, Clarkton 58
Canton 61, Brookfield 56
Capital City 68, Boonville 43
Central (Cape Girardeau) 72, Fox 53
Central (St. Joseph) 55, Winnetonka 52
Chadwick 66, Gainesville 62
Charleston 75, Dexter 63
Clinton 76, Stover 42
Columbia Independent 55, Otterville 49
Cooter 78, Hoxie 28
Delta 87, Delta (Deering) 52
Dixon 68, Richland 42
East Buchanan 49, Cameron 42
East Carter 71, Naylor 49
East Prairie 72, Perryville 50
Eminence 70, Houston 59
Eugene 74, Russellville 64
Ft. Zumwalt East 42, Hannibal 37
Gideon 58, NEACHE 39
Glasgow 63, Marceline 24
Greenwood 66, Southwest (Washburn) 32
Halfway 81, Everton 43
Hermitage 58, Lakeland 32
Higbee 79, Northwestern (Mendon) 47
Holt 47, Liberty (Wentzville) 40
Iberia 57, Newburg 54
Jasper 51, Rich Hill 36
Jefferson (Festus) 81, Crystal City 34
Knob Noster 73, Leeton 48
Lamar 66, Lighthouse Sr. High 36
Lebanon 56, Hollister 52
Lesterville 47, Zalma 44
Liberty (Mountain View) 60, Couch 47
Liberty North 84, Fort Osage 57
Lincoln 66, Butler 31
Lutheran (Kansas City) 51, Midway 18
Macks Creek 63, Humansville 54
Malden 63, Doniphan 40
Marshfield 72, Fair Grove 51
Mascoutah 67, Priory 46
Maysville 72, North Harrison 50
McCluer North 54, Chaminade College Prep 48
McDonald County 59, Reeds Spring 47
Meadville 74, Hale with Bosworth 42
Mid-Buchanan 74, Tarkio with Fairfax 64
Moberly 43, Macon 42
Mt. Vernon 71, RUSH Sr. Home School 61
Nevada 54, Carthage 46
North Callaway 66, Centralia 62
North Platte 97, Lone Jack 73
Norwood 73, Gloria Deo Academy 37
Osage 93, Eugene 31
Osceola 60, Marion C. Early 53
Park Hill 75, Blue Springs 49
Parkway North 51, Parkway South 45
Pierce City 57, School of the Ozarks 37
Pleasant Hope 59, Walnut Grove 52
Potosi 66, Sullivan 38
Richland (Essex) 44, Kelly 42
Rockhurst 64, Lee's Summit West 42
Salem 54, Cuba 51
Savannah 69, Platte County 60
Scotland County 82, Putnam County 50
Sheldon 62, Bronaugh 23
Sikeston 98, DeSoto 41
Skyline 85, Versailles 58
Smithville 85, South Harrison 33
Sparta 62, Willow Springs 50
St. Francis Borgia 64, Pacific 40
St. James 73, St. Louis Patriots Sr. 50
St. Joseph Christian 32, North Nodaway 26
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 53, Odessa 42
St. Vincent 72, Herculaneum 64
Stewartsville with Osborn 86, Union Star 34
Strafford 60, Ava 48
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 46, Greenfield 45
Timberland 69, North Point 45
Tuscumbia 74, Lighthouse Sr. 39
Union 55, Washington 43
Warsaw 46, Weaubleau 45
West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 65, DeKalb 17
William Chrisman 74, Lathrop 39
Winfield 67, Elsberry 37
