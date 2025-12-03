High School

Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

See every Missouri high school boys basketball final score

Robin Erickson

Blue Springs fell to Park Hill on Tuesday night with a final score of 49-75.
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Missouri Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

Alton 62, Ellington 40

Belton 87, Raytown South 81

Bernie 72, Holcomb 22

Bishop LeBlond 57, Mound City 27

Bloomfield 52, Portageville 42

Blue Eye 65, Fordland 47

Braymer 56, Winston 32

Brentwood 83, Bishop DuBourg 42

Brunswick 79, Keytesville 9

Campbell 70, Clarkton 58

Canton 61, Brookfield 56

Capital City 68, Boonville 43

Central (Cape Girardeau) 72, Fox 53

Central (St. Joseph) 55, Winnetonka 52

Chadwick 66, Gainesville 62

Charleston 75, Dexter 63

Clinton 76, Stover 42

Columbia Independent 55, Otterville 49

Cooter 78, Hoxie 28

Delta 87, Delta (Deering) 52

Dixon 68, Richland 42

East Buchanan 49, Cameron 42

East Carter 71, Naylor 49

East Prairie 72, Perryville 50

Eminence 70, Houston 59

Eugene 74, Russellville 64

Ft. Zumwalt East 42, Hannibal 37

Gideon 58, NEACHE 39

Glasgow 63, Marceline 24

Greenwood 66, Southwest (Washburn) 32

Halfway 81, Everton 43

Hermitage 58, Lakeland 32

Higbee 79, Northwestern (Mendon) 47

Holt 47, Liberty (Wentzville) 40

Iberia 57, Newburg 54

Jasper 51, Rich Hill 36

Jefferson (Festus) 81, Crystal City 34

Knob Noster 73, Leeton 48

Lamar 66, Lighthouse Sr. High 36

Lebanon 56, Hollister 52

Lesterville 47, Zalma 44

Liberty (Mountain View) 60, Couch 47

Liberty North 84, Fort Osage 57

Lincoln 66, Butler 31

Lutheran (Kansas City) 51, Midway 18

Macks Creek 63, Humansville 54

Malden 63, Doniphan 40

Marshfield 72, Fair Grove 51

Mascoutah 67, Priory 46

Maysville 72, North Harrison 50

McCluer North 54, Chaminade College Prep 48

McDonald County 59, Reeds Spring 47

Meadville 74, Hale with Bosworth 42

Mid-Buchanan 74, Tarkio with Fairfax 64

Moberly 43, Macon 42

Mt. Vernon 71, RUSH Sr. Home School 61

Nevada 54, Carthage 46

North Callaway 66, Centralia 62

North Platte 97, Lone Jack 73

Norwood 73, Gloria Deo Academy 37

Osage 93, Eugene 31

Osceola 60, Marion C. Early 53

Park Hill 75, Blue Springs 49

Parkway North 51, Parkway South 45

Pierce City 57, School of the Ozarks 37

Pleasant Hope 59, Walnut Grove 52

Potosi 66, Sullivan 38

Richland (Essex) 44, Kelly 42

Rockhurst 64, Lee's Summit West 42

Salem 54, Cuba 51

Savannah 69, Platte County 60

Scotland County 82, Putnam County 50

Sheldon 62, Bronaugh 23

Sikeston 98, DeSoto 41

Skyline 85, Versailles 58

Smithville 85, South Harrison 33

Sparta 62, Willow Springs 50

St. Francis Borgia 64, Pacific 40

St. James 73, St. Louis Patriots Sr. 50

St. Joseph Christian 32, North Nodaway 26

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 53, Odessa 42

St. Vincent 72, Herculaneum 64

Stewartsville with Osborn 86, Union Star 34

Strafford 60, Ava 48

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 46, Greenfield 45

Timberland 69, North Point 45

Tuscumbia 74, Lighthouse Sr. 39

Union 55, Washington 43

Warsaw 46, Weaubleau 45

West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 65, DeKalb 17

William Chrisman 74, Lathrop 39

Winfield 67, Elsberry 37

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

