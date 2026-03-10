High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Class 4 Matchups, Schedule - March 10, 2026

See every matchup in the 2026 Missouri Class 4 high school boys basketball bracket
Robin Erickson|
Class 4 Missouri boys basketball gets underway on March 10 with 8 games across the sectional round.
Class 4 Missouri boys basketball gets underway on March 10 with 8 games across the sectional round. | SBLive Sports

The 2026 Missouri high school basketball Class 4 bracket begins on Tuesday, March 10, with eight games in the sectional round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 for the lower classifications.

Missouri High School Football 2026 Class 4 Matchups, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 10, 2026

Class 4 Bracket

Dexter vs. Potosi - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

St. James vs. Clayton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

St. Michael the Archangel vs. Oak Grove - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Smithville vs. Benton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Lift for Life Academy vs. Vashon - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Orchard Farm vs. Hallsville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Southern Boone vs. Logan-Rogersville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Forsyth vs. Nevada - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

View all Missouri boys state championship brackets here

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Missouri