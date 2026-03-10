Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Class 4 Matchups, Schedule - March 10, 2026

The 2026 Missouri high school basketball Class 4 bracket begins on Tuesday, March 10, with eight games in the sectional round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 for the lower classifications.

Missouri High School Football 2026 Class 4 Matchups, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 10, 2026

Dexter vs. Potosi - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

St. James vs. Clayton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

St. Michael the Archangel vs. Oak Grove - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Smithville vs. Benton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Lift for Life Academy vs. Vashon - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Orchard Farm vs. Hallsville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Southern Boone vs. Logan-Rogersville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

Forsyth vs. Nevada - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST

View all Missouri boys state championship brackets here

More Coverage from High School On SI