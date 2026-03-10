Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Class 4 Matchups, Schedule - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Missouri high school basketball Class 4 bracket begins on Tuesday, March 10, with eight games in the sectional round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.
The championship games will begin on March 14 for the lower classifications.
Class 4 Bracket
Dexter vs. Potosi - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
St. James vs. Clayton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
St. Michael the Archangel vs. Oak Grove - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
Smithville vs. Benton - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
Lift for Life Academy vs. Vashon - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
Orchard Farm vs. Hallsville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
Southern Boone vs. Logan-Rogersville - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
Forsyth vs. Nevada - 03/10, 6:00 PM CST
