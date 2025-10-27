Missouri High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Putnam County (8-0)
2. Salisbury (8-0)
3. Tipton (8-1)
4. Marionville (7-1)
5. Lincoln (4-1)
6. Russellville (6-2)
7. Windsor (7-1)
8. Ash Grove (5-2)
9. Cole Camp (6-2)
10. Marceline (5-3)
11. West Platte (5-3)
12. Grandview (5-2)
13. Scotland County (5-3)
14. North Platte (5-3)
15. Adrian (5-3)
16. Miller (5-3)
17. Gallatin (5-4)
18. Midway (3-5)
19. Crest Ridge (4-4)
20. Harrisburg (3-5)
21. Polo (3-5)
22. Charleston (5-4)
23. Hayti (3-4)
24. Van-Far (3-5)
25. Penney (2-6)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Blair Oaks (9-0)
2. Mid-Buchanan (9-0)
3. Warsaw (9-0)
4. Monroe City (8-1)
5. South Harrison (8-1)
6. North Callaway (8-1)
7. Centralia (7-1)
8. Lawson (7-2)
9. Lamar (6-3)
10. Liberty (7-2)
11. Montgomery County (7-2)
12. Caruthersville (7-2)
13. Holden (7-2)
14. Springfield Catholic (7-2)
15. Brookfield (6-2)
16. Palmyra (5-3)
17. Fair Grove (5-3)
18. St. Vincent (5-3)
19. Ava (5-4)
20. Forsyth (5-4)
21. Father Tolton (6-3)
22. Butler (5-4)
23. Macon (5-4)
24. Sarcoxie (5-4)
25. South Callaway (5-4)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Valle Catholic (9-0)
2. Ste. Genevieve (8-1)
3. Seneca (8-1)
4. Mountain Grove (8-1)
5. Maryville (7-2)
6. Boonville (6-2)
7. Cassville (6-3)
8. Osage (7-2)
9. Knob Noster (8-1)
10. St. Michael (6-3)
11. Dexter (8-1)
12. Lift for Life Academy (5-4)
13. Richmond (6-2)
14. Central (5-4)
15. Clever (6-2)
16. Mt. Vernon (5-4)
17. Potosi (5-4)
18. Hollister (6-3)
19. St. Francis Borgia (5-2)
20. St. Clair (5-3)
21. Clinton (6-3)
22. Burroughs (4-2)
23. Wright City (5-3)
24. University Academy Charter (5-3)
25. Moberly (4-5)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Kearney (9-0)
2. Odessa (8-1)
3. Festus (6-2)
4. West Plains (7-2)
5. Lincoln College Prep (6-1)
6. Hannibal (7-2)
7. University City (3-1)
8. Savannah (8-1)
9. McDonald County (6-3)
10. Smithville (7-2)
11. Soldan International Studies (4-0)
12. Nevada (6-3)
13. Orchard Farm (8-1)
14. Parkway North (5-2)
15. Logan-Rogersville (6-2)
16. Mexico (5-2)
17. Warrensburg (6-3)
18. St. Mary's (4-3)
19. Harrisonville (6-3)
20. Jennings (6-1)
21. Lutheran North (3-2)
22. Warrenton (5-3)
23. Sullivan (5-2)
24. DeSoto (5-4)
25. Carl Junction (5-4)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Platte County (8-0)
2. Fort Zumwalt North (6-1)
3. Farmington (7-2)
4. Kirkwood (6-1)
5. Carthage (8-1)
6. Rockhurst (6-2)
7. Eureka (7-2)
8. Central (6-3)
9. Rockwood Summit (7-2)
10. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (4-3)
11. Chaminade (5-2)
12. St. Pius X (3-2)
13. North Point (7-2)
14. Republic (6-2)
15. Parkway West (7-2)
16. Branson (6-2)
17. Grain Valley (6-3)
18. Fort Osage (6-3)
19. Webb City (6-3)
20. Hazelwood East (6-1)
21. Ladue Horton Watkins (4-3)
22. Smith-Cotton (5-4)
23. Capital City (5-4)
24. Poplar Bluff (3-6)
25. Lebanon (5-3)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Christian Brothers (8-0)
2. Jackson (9-0)
3. Blue Springs South (9-0)
4. Lafayette (9-0)
5. Helias (8-0)
6. Nixa (8-0)
7. Liberty (8-1)
8. St. Dominic (7-0)
9. St. Louis University (7-2)
10. Liberty (7-1)
11. Hickman (7-2)
12. Blue Springs (6-3)
13. De Smet Jesuit (5-4)
14. Park Hill (6-3)
15. Troy-Buchanan (7-2)
16. Northwest (6-1)
17. Lee's Summit North (6-3)
18. Seckman (7-2)
19. Fort Zumwalt West (5-3)
20. North Kansas City (7-2)
21. Lee's Summit (5-4)
22. Liberty North (5-4)
23. Oakville (6-2)
24. Rock Bridge (5-4)
25. Howell (5-4)