Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 9, 2026
The 2026 Missouri high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Monday, March 9, with eight games in the sectional and quarterfinal round of the higher classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 19.
Class 4 State Tournament
Sectionals
Doniphan vs. Potosi - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
St. James vs. St. Francis Borgia - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Oak Grove - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Smithville vs. Benton - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Clayton - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Orchard Farm vs. Kirksville - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Boonville vs. Strafford - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Reeds Spring vs. Nevada - 03/09, 6:00 PM CT
Class 5 State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Festus vs. Lift for Life Academy - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Grandview vs. Kearney - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
MICDS vs. St. Dominic - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Helias vs. Marshfield - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Class 6 State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Jackson vs. Marquette - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Rock Bridge vs. Staley - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Troy-Buchanan - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
Kickapoo vs. Lee's Summit West - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT
