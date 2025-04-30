Missouri high school football: Chaminade announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Chaminade Red Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Red Devils will play nine games, including three notable contests against Christian Brothers, Desmet Jesuit and McCluer North.
Among other teams on the schedule are Columbia Hickman, Hillsboro, Poplar Bluff, St. Mary's, Sluh and at home against Vianney.
Below is the Red Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CHAMINADE RED DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: at McCluer North
Sep. 5: at Poplar Bluff
Sep. 12: vs. Christian Brothers
Sep. 19: vs. Vianney
Sep. 26: vs. St. Mary's
Oct. 3: at Desmet Jesuit
Oct. 10: at Sluh
Oct. 17: at Hillsboro
Oct. 24: vs. Columbia Hickman
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi