Final Regular Season Rankings: Missouri High School Top 25
Missouri’s regular season is officially in the books, and the playoff picture is taking shape across all classes. Nine teams — including No. 1 Platte County, No. 2 Nixa and No. 3 CBC — finished the regular season unbeaten, while several others closed strong to secure favorable postseason positioning. District play begins later this week, with most top seeds enjoying a well-earned bye into the semifinals on Nov. 7.
The Dominant Four: Top-Ranked Teams Roll Into Postseason
The top of the rankings remained unchanged as Platte County (9-0) dominated Raytown 42-7 to wrap up a wire-to-wire run at No. 1. The Pirates outscored opponents 509-99 and are one of several teams entering the playoffs with lopsided season totals. Class 6 powers Nixa, CBC and Blue Springs South also rolled to convincing regular-season finales, combining for an 18-0 record against in-state opponents and holding firm in the top four spots.
Who Else Finished Perfect? Six More Undefeated Teams Ready for Districts
Further down, several unbeatens made strong cases of their own. Jackson, Lafayette (Wildwood), Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic, Kearney and St. Dominic all completed perfect 9-0 regular seasons, setting up what could be one of the deepest playoff fields in recent memory. Blair Oaks, the top seed in Class 2 District 5, will face one of the state’s toughest brackets with six of seven teams entering districts above .500.
Major Jumps and Late-Season Slides Shake Up the Final Regular Season Rankings
Carthage made one of the week’s biggest jumps, climbing to No. 10 after dominating Neosho 56-14. The Tigers’ only loss came to second-ranked Nixa, and they’ll begin postseason play as the Class 5 District 6 top seed. Rockhurst and St. Dominic also surged, while previously ranked Lee’s Summit North and SLUH slipped following late-season losses.
Now, with the regular season behind them, the state’s best teams shift their focus to November.
While these are our final regular season rankings, note that our weekly rankings will continue through the postseason.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
Oct. 26, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City)/Winnetonka winner in Class 5 District 8 semifinals Nov. 7
Closing out the regular season with another win, the Pirates went to Raytown and won 42-7. They outscored opponents 509-99 in the regular season and received a first-round bye in the Class 5 District 8 tournament.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: vs. Ozark/Raymore Peculiar winner in Class 6 District 5 semifinals on Nov. 7
Earning the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 5, the Eagles capped a perfect regular season with a 63-21 blowout against Glendale. Nixa will get a week off thanks to the bye.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: vs. De Smet Jesuit/Marquette winner in Class 6 District 2 semifinals Nov. 7
Perhaps saving their best football for the stretch run, the Cadets rolled to a 56-9 win at St. Mary’s South Side on Friday. They outscored opponents 489-143 in the regular season, including 148-9 over the final three weeks.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: vs. Blue Springs/Rock Bridge winner in Class 6 District 6 semifinals Nov. 7
Sporting one of the best defenses in Class 6, the Jaguars beat Lee’s Summit West 42-9 to close the regular season. They’ve gone seven straight weeks without allowing anyone to score double digits against them and outscored opponents 370-96 so far.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: vs. Van Horn/Excelsior Springs winner in Class 4 District 8 semifinals Nov. 7
Saving its best performance for last, the Bulldogs smacked Excelsior Springs 63-6 on Thursday. Those 63 points were a season high. They outscored opponents 366-89 during the regular season.
6. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: vs. Oakville/Lindbergh winner in Class 6 District 1 semifinals Nov. 7
Making short work of Festus, the Indians dropped the Tigers to 7-2 with a 62-21 win on Friday. Jackson’s offense came alive over the last seven weeks. The Indians averaged 29.3 points from Week 1 through Week 3, then averaged 64.8 points per game Week 4 through Week 9.
7. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: vs. SLUH (7-2) in Class 6 District 2 semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 7
The Lancers walloped Marquette 43-15 in the regular season finale on Friday. Arguably the best defense among Class 6 contenders, the Lancers have outscored opponents 414-69 but have a tough district with No. 3 CBC (9-0), SLUH (7-2) and De Smet Jesuit (5-4) to contend with.
8. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: vs. North Callaway/Father Tolton winner in Class 2 District 5 semifinals Nov. 7
Earning the top seed in Class 2 District 5, the Falcons closed the regular season with a 76-3 win at home against Southern Boone. They picked up a first-round bye in the district round, which will be handy since six of the seven teams in their district have winning records – including 9-0 Warsaw, 8-1 Centralia and 8-1 North Callaway.
9. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: vs. Rolla/Washington winner in Class 5 District 2 semifinals Nov. 7
The top seed in Class 5 District 2, the Pioneers enter the bye week riding a five game winning streak after a 38-6 win against Hazelwood Central on Thursday. They’ve outscored opponents 306-95 this year but must contend with Eureka (7-2) and Rockwood Summit (7-2) to advance.
10. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: vs. Branson/Neosho winner in Class 5 District 6 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday
This Carthage team is dangerous. They impressively made it through a regular season gauntlet against some of the best teams in Southwest Missouri and polished it off with a 56-14 beatdown at Neosho. The Tigers gave No. 2 Nixa fits until things got away late in Carthage’s only loss, 38-22. They are the district’s top seed and ride a bye into the semifinals Nov. 7.
11. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: vs. Hickman (7-2) in Class 6 District 6 semifinals on Nov. 7
Now the real work begins. Closing out the regular season with a dominant 45-28 win against Lift for Life Academy, the Crusaders turn their attention to the Class 6 District 6 playoff, where second-seeded Helias will face third-seeded Hickman, whom the Crusaders dismantled 42-7 in Week 2.
12. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: vs. St. Joseph Central/Staley winner in the Class 6 District 8 semifinals Nov. 7
North Kansas City has been a team on the rise this season, but Liberty beat the Hornets convincingly last week, 42-21. The top-seeded Blue Jays share a district with Park Hill (6-3), Liberty North (5-4), St. Joseph Central (5-4), Staley (3-6) and Oak Park (2-7)
13. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: vs. William Chrisman (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday
Coming off an upset loss against Liberty North, Rockhurst rebounded with an impressive 35-14 win against SLUH to close out the regular season. A team with state championship aspirations, the Hawklets must first get through a district that features No. 1 Platte County.
14. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 6-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: vs. Lee’s Summit (5-4), 7 p.m. Nov. 7
Having spent most of the season locked inside the top 10, the Broncos took a tumble down the stretch and are the No. 3 seed in Class 6 District 7. They took a 37-16 beating at the hands of Lee’s Summit to close the regular season and lost two of their last four games with close wins against Liberty North (27-20) and Lee’s Summit West (20-17) mixed in.
15. St. Dominic Crusaders
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: vs. Troy Buchanan/Francis Howell winner in Class 6 District 4 semifinals, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
A perfect regular season was capped with a 45-21 win against Westminster Christian Academy. The district’s top seed, the Crusaders will play Nov. 7 in the semifinal round. That district features (2) Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2), (3) Ft. Zumwalt West (6-3), (4) Troy Buchanan (7-2), (5) Francis Howell (5-4) and (6) Francis Howell Central (2-7).
16. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: vs. Lee’s Summit West/Park Hill South winner in Class 6 District 7 semifinals Nov. 7
Buzzing up the state rankings in recent weeks, the Hornets got swatted by Liberty in the regular season finale, 42-21. The setback was only their second of the season, as they also lost to No. 5 Kearney 24-20. Friday’s loss didn’t hurt the Hornets. They are still the top seed in Class 6 District 7 and picked up a bye into the semifinals.
17. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 5-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: vs. McCluer (1-8) in Class 5 District 3 playoffs, 6 p.m. Friday
It seems the Lions have hit full stride at the right time. They finished the regular season with wins against De Smet Jesuit (66-47) two weeks ago and Class 4 Lutheran North (42-22) last week. The Lions are the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 3 playoffs.
18. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: vs. Hollister/East Newton winner in Class 3 District 6 semifinals Nov. 7
Seneca had not lost to Class 2 power Lamar since 2021, but the Tigers welcomed the Indians to their den and stunned undefeated Seneca in a 29-28 thriller. The Indians are still the top seed and clear favorites in Class 3 District 6.
19. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: vs. Willard (1-8), 7 p.m. Thursday
Republic walloped Willard 59-7 on Thursday to close out the regular season, and the two teams will lock up again this Thursday to kick off the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the semifinals to face either (3) Webb City or (6) Springfield Parkview.
20. Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: vs. Timberland/Ft. Zumwalt East winner in Class 5 District 4 semifinals Nov. 7
Outscoring opponents 324-101 during the regular season, the Panthers enter the Class 5 District 4 playoffs coming off a 49-14 win against Timberland and riding a seven-game winning streak. They are in a top-heavy district that features only three teams with winning records – them, Parkway West (7-2) and North Point (7-2).
21. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: vs. Lafayette (Wildwood) (9-0) in Class 6 District 2 semifinals, 7 p.m. Nov. 7
St. Louis University High began the season 7-0 but enters districts riding a two-game losing skid with Friday’s 35-14 loss at Rockhurst. The Jr. Bills lost 37-0 two weeks ago to CBC, which is the No. 1 seed in their district. That district also includes No. 7 Lafayette (Wildwood), whom they will play in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
22. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: vs. Mexico/Kirksville winner in Class 4 District 5 playoff Nov. 7
The Class 4 Pirates lost their regular season finale against Class 6 Ft. Zumwalt West 31-28. They enter the Class 4 District 5 playoffs as the No. 1 seed with a bye into the semifinals. District 5 also includes the likes of Odessa (8-1), Warrenton (6-3) and Mexico (5-4).
23. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: vs. Rockwood Summit/Parkway South winner in Class 5 District 2 semifinals Nov. 7
Part of a six-team district with (1) Kirkwood, (3) Rockwood Summit, (4) Rolla, (5) Washington and (6) Parkway South, Eureka, the No. 2 seed) received a first-round bye and an automatic bid to the Class 5 District 2 semifinals. The Wildcats will be riding the momentum of a 49-25 blowout at home against Pattonville.
24. Savannah Savages
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: vs. Northeast (Kansas City) (3-6) in Class 4 District 8 playoffs, 7 p.m. Thursday
A savage way to end the season, the Savages lost the season finale against St. Pius x (Kansas City) 21-20 in double overtime. The No. 2 seed in a district that features No. 5 Kearney, the top seed, Savannah will face (7) Northeast (Kansas City) for a chance to play the winner of (3) Smithville vs. (6) Benton in the semis.
25. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 6-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: vs. Rock Bridge (5-4) in Class 6 District 6 playoffs, 6 p.m. Friday
Seeded fourth in the Class 6 District 6 tourney, the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 27-14 win against Liberty North. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to play the district’s top seed, No. 4 Blue Springs South – a team that beat Blue Springs 35-7 Oct. 17.