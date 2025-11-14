Missouri High School Football: Class 1-3 District Championship Predictions, Matchups
It’s district championship week across Missouri, with title games scheduled for Friday.
When games kick off at 7 p.m., 48 teams will be chasing 24 district titles across the state’s three smallest classes. By the end of the night, half of the field will be eliminated and the path to a state championship will be clearer.
Underdogs are still in the mix. South Shelby, at 2-8, travels to 10-0 Putnam County in Class 1 District 8 in what would be the week’s biggest upset.
Class 1 District 1 also features two lower seeds with No. 3 Hayti meeting No. 4 Portageville, and Class 3 District 7 has No. 2 Boonville facing No. 4 St. Michael the Archangel.
Here are the matchups and our predictions for each of the eight districts in Classes 1 through 3.
Class 1
District 1
Teams: (4) Portageville (7-4) vs. (3) Hayti (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Portageville def. (5) Malden 61-0, def. (1) Charleston 28-14; Hayti received a bye, def. (2) Saxony Lutheran 50-21
Tidbits: Hayti beat Portageville 42-20 in Week 2 on Sept. 5. Both teams are riding three-game win streaks.
Prediction: Hayti 33, Portageville 31
District 2
Teams: (1) Grandview (Hillsboro) (7-3) vs. (2) Van-Far (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Grandview received a bye, def. (5) Louisiana 55-48; Van-Far received a bye, def. (3) Crystal City 52-6
Tidbits: Grandview and Van-Far have not played each other this season. Their only like opponent is Crystal City, whom they both beat in blowouts.
Prediction: Grandview 28, Van-Far 24
District 3
Teams: (1) Thayer (9-1) vs. (2) Marionville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Thayer received a bye, def. (5) Pierce City 60-15; Marionville received a bye, def. (3) Miller 53-21
Tidbits: One of the top showdowns in Class 1, both teams have been dominant all season and Thayer’s only loss was to Class 3 Mountain Grove, 42-34. Marionville’s loss was to Southside Charter (Arkansas) 35-14.
Prediction: Thayer 38, Marionville 32
District 4
Teams: (1) Tipton (9-1) vs. (3) Russellville (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Tipton received a bye, def. (4) Skyline 60-20; Russellville received a bye; def. (2) Cole Camp 35-21
Tidbits: Tipton def. Russellville 52-0 in their last showdown in Week 8 on Oct. 17.
Prediction: Tipton 49, Russellville 14
District 5
Teams: (1) Windsor (9-1) vs. (2) Adrian (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Windsor received a bye, def. (5) Sherwood 53-6; Adrian received a bye, def. (6) Polo 47-0
Tidbits: Windsor’s only loss was to Butler, 26-12. Adrian beat Butler, 39-28. Windsor beat Midway, 16-12, while Adrian lost to Midway, 14-12.
Prediction: Windsor 20, Adrian 18
District 6
Teams: (1) West Platte (7-3) vs. (2) North Platte (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: West Platte received a bye, def. (4) Penney 42-0; North Platte received a bye, def. (3) Gallatin/Tri-County 30-22
Tidbits: West Platte defeated North Platte 41-34 in the regular season finale on Oct. 24.
Prediction: West Platte 38, North Platte 29
District 7
Teams: (1) Salisbury (10-0) vs. (3) Harrisburg (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Salisbury received a bye, def. (4) Fayette 58-8; Harrisburg received a bye, def (2) Marceline 44-14
Tidbits: Salisbury blanked Harrisburg 36-0 in Week 4 on Sept. 19 and has allowed only 66 points in 10 games.
Prediction: Salisbury 42, Harrisburg 6
District 8
Teams: (1) Putnam County (10-0) vs. (3) South Shelby (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Putnam County received a bye, def. (4) Highland 60-7; South Shelby received a bye, def. (2) Scotland County 29-28
Tidbits: Putnam County has allowed only 88 points this season and no more than 21 points in a single game. South Shelby went 1-8 in the regular season and scored 121 points (69 coming in the span of two games), while Putnam County has 439 points.
Prediction: Putnam County 55, South Shelby 12
Class 2
District 1
Teams: (1) Caruthersville (8-2) vs. (2) St. Pius X (Festus) (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Caruthersville received a bye, def. (5) Central (New Madrid County) 35-8; St. Pius X (Festus) def. (7) East Prairie 64-0, def. (3) St. Vincent 41-33
Tidbits: Caruthersville beat St. Pius X 33-25 when the teams last squared off in Week 1 on Aug. 29.
Prediction: Caruthersville 38, St. Pius X 30
District 2
Teams: (1) Montgomery County (8-2) vs. (2) Bowling Green (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Montgomery County received a bye, def. (4) Hermann 44-7; Bowling Green received a bye, def. (3) Priory 54-12
Tidbits: Montgomery County beat Bowling Green 42-6 on Oct. 10.
Prediction: Montgomery County 49, Bowling Green 12
District 3
Teams: (1) Liberty (Mountain View) (8-2) vs. (3) Forsyth (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Liberty received a bye, def. (5) Ava 55-14; Forsythe def. (6) Houston 56-35, def. (2) Springfield Catholic 33-29
Tidbits: Liberty (Mountain View) has outscored opponents 391-94. Forsyth has outscored opponents 421-301.
Prediction: Liberty (Mountain View) 46, Forsyth 23
District 4
Teams: (1) Lamar (7-3) vs. (2) Holden (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Lamar received a bye, def. Butler 55-21; Holden def. (7) Diamond 56-0, def. (3) Stockton/Sheldon 42-8
Tidbits: Lamar, the reigning Class 2 state champion, is riding a four-game win streak – including a 29-28 win against Class 3 favorite Seneca. Holden has won two straight after losing to Knob Noster 28-14 in the regular season finale.
Prediction: Holden 30, Lamar 27
District 5
Teams: (1) Blair Oaks (10-0) vs. (2) Centralia (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Blair Oaks received a bye, def. (5) Father Tolton Catholic 49-0; Centralia def. (7) Versailles 56-12, def. South Callaway 52-12
Tidbits: Blair Oaks is the reigning Class 3 state champion who dropped down to Class 2 this year. Blair Oaks has outscored opponents 557-66. Centralia has outscored opponents 466-170.
Prediction: Blair Oaks 52, Centralia 21
District 6
Teams: (1) Summit Christian Academy (4-6) vs. (2) Carrollton (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Summit Christian received a bye; def. (4) Lafayette County 30-21; Carrollton def. (7) Lone Jack/Kingsville 36-7, def. (6) Lexington 26-6
Tidbits: Summit Christian lost its first four games, and six of its first seven, but currently own a three-game win streak. Carrollton won its first four games, lost the last five of the regular season games, and have won their last two.
Prediction: Carrollton 34, Summit Christian 27
District 7
Teams: (1) Monroe City (9-1) vs. (2) Brookfield (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Monroe City received a bye, def. (4) Palmyra 34-8; Brookfield received a bye, def. (3) Macon 38-7
Tidbits: Monroe City lost to Valle Catholic in Week 1 and has since won nine straight games. Brookfield has won three consecutive, with its only losses to Putnam County and Class 2 South Harrison.
Prediction: Monroe City 28, Brookfield 20
District 8
Teams: (1) Mid-Buchanan (10-0), (2) Cameron (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Mid-Buchanan received a bye, def. (4) Lawson 63-37; Cameron def. (7) Trenton 66-13, def. (3) South Harrison 46-0.
Tidbits: The reigning district champions, Mid-Buchanan averages 49.9 points per game while holding opponents to 11.5. Cameron averages 25.2 points per game and allows 22.8, despite outscoring opponents 112-13 this postseason.
Prediction: Mid-Buchanan 50, Cameron 20
Class 3
District 1
Teams: (1) Dexter (9-1) vs. (3) Potosi (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Dexter received a bye, def. Scott City/Chaffee 42-7; Potosi def. Doniphan 63-31, def. Park Hills Central 35-28.
Tidbits: The reigning district champion, Dexter’s only loss was 22-21 to Park Hills Central. Potosi beat Park Hills Central 35-28 in the semifinals last week.
Prediction: Dexter 35, Potosi 28
District 2
Teams: (1) Valle Catholic (10-0) vs. (2) Lift for Life Academy (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Valle Catholic received a bye, def. (4) Herculaneum 49-8; Lift for Life def. (7) Lutheran South 63-10, (3) Ste. Genevieve 48-41
Tidbits: Valle Catholic has averaged 40 points while holding opponents to 11.1 this season. Lift for Life Academy is scoring 33.1 per game and allowing 25.2.
Prediction: Valle Catholic 38, Lift for Life Academy 26
District 3
Teams: (1) St. Francis Borgia (6-4) vs. (2) St. Clair (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: St. Francis Borgia received a bye, def. (4) Wright City 45-14; St. Clair def. (7) Owensville 46-7, def. (6) St. Charles West 49-28
Tidbits: St. Francis Borgia lost three of four to close the regular season before beating Wright City last week. St. Clair has won three straight and six of its last seven games.
Prediction: St. Clair 27, St. Francis Borgia 21
District 4
Teams: (1) Osage (8-2) vs. (2) Moberly (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Osage received a bye, def. (4) Hallsville 63-19; Moberly def. (7) California 45-15, def. (3) Southern Boone 28-17
Tidbits: Osage beat Moberly 38-35 in their previous matchup in Week 2 on Sept. 5.
Prediction: Osage 35, Moberly 27
District 5
Teams: (1) Mountain Grove (9-1) vs. (2) Clever (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Mountain Grove received a bye, def. (4) Salem 55-0; Clever def. (7) Pleasant Hope 48-0, (3) St. James 28-13
Tidbits: Mountain Grove lost by a point (29-28) to Fair Grove in Week 1 and has blown out every opponent since. Clever has won three straight since a 17-12 loss to Strafford in Week 8. Mountain Grove is averaging 44.6 points per game on offense and has held opponents to 14.3. Clever averages 30.7 points and holds opponents to 14.4.
Prediction: Mountain Grove 37, Clever 20
District 6
Teams: (1) Seneca (9-1) vs. (2) Cassville (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Seneca received a bye, def. East Newton 56-21; Cassville def. (7) Reeds Spring 52-0, def. (3) Mount Vernon 27-14
Tidbits: Seneca, the 2024 Class 2 runner-up, defeated Cassville 33-27 in a Week 1 thriller. Both teams lost games to Class 2 power Lamar this season, with the Indians falling 29-28 and Cassville going down 35-26. Seneca averages 47.1 points per game on offense and surrenders 20.6. Cassville averages 34 points on offense and allows 22.7.
Prediction: Seneca 40, Cassville 32
District 7
Teams: (2) Boonville (8-2) vs. (4) St. Michael the Archangel (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Boonville def. (7) Center 56-14, def. (3) Clinton 39-7; St. Michael the Archangel def. (5) University Academy Charter 38-0, def. (1) Knob Noster 63-21
Tidbits: St. Michael the Archangel has caught fire of late, scoring 72, 53, 38 and 63 points in their last four games, respectively. In turn, Boonville has recorded two of its highest points totals (58, 56) in the last three games. Each defense has allowed 21 points in two postseason games.
Prediction: St. Michael the Archangel 27, Boonville 24
District 8
Teams: (1) Maryville (8-2) vs. (2) Richmond (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Maryville received a bye, def. (4) Pembroke Hill 55-33; Richmond received a bye, def. (3) Chillicothe 24-19
Tidbits: Defending district champions, Maryville averages 32.5 points per game while allowing 18.7. Richmond averages 35.6 points on offense while allowing 19.
Prediction: Maryville 34, Richmond 24