2025 High School on SI All-Missouri Football Teams: MVP Rocco Marriott Leads Elite List
While basketball season is well underway in Missouri, we’re still handing out our final football honors for the 2025 season, culminating with the annual High School on SI All-Missouri teams.
These teams are not class specific, and all players in the state are eligible. Please note this is not an overall ranking of the best players in the state, and we weighed a number of factors to make our selections; including a player’s classification, overall production and skill, and, to a lesser degree, team success.
Players who were selected for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year are considered their own elite group of honorees and were not placed on any of the first, second or honorable mention teams.
Most Valuable Player
Rocco Marriott, QB, sr., Platte County
A four-star prospect headed to UCF after flipping his commitment with James Madison University, Marriott flipped a lot of fields this season while amassing 4,593 total yards and 68 touchdowns while guiding the No. 1 Pirates to a 14-0 record and their second consecutive Class 5 state championship. Marriott passed for 3,707 yards, 54 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 73% of his passes and adding 886 yards on 96 rushes with 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Offensive Player of the Year
Preston Hatfield, RB, sr., Lee’s Summit
It’s not often a player who misses a large chunk of the year would find a way to qualify as Offensive Player of the Year, but Hatfield is quite deserving. He rushed for 120 yards on 8 carries in Week 1 before breaking his leg. Lee’s Summit struggled during that time, starting the year 0-4, but they won two games before he returned in Week 7 and made it a third win. The Tigers never lost again. Hatfield went on to amass well over 1,000 yards of offense anyway and set a Show-Me Bowl record with 457 yards rushing on 33 carries, scoring 4 touchdowns in a win against Nixa in the Class 6 championship.
Defensive Player of the Year
Prince Goldsby, LB-Edge, jr., Blue Springs South
There’s a reason why programs like Alabama, Missouri and Nebraska, among many others, are trying to pin him down. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Goldsby is a problem no matter where he’s lined up on defense. He racked up 83 tackles with 60 solo stops this season. More impressive, he had a whopping 22.5 tackles for loss with 13.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries to go along with two pass breakups, a fumble caused and a fumble recovery while helping the Jaguars maintain a place in the state top 25 all season.
Newcomer of the Year
Kayden Downing, QB, soph., Raytown
Stepping in as the starter for the first time in 2025, Downing (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) had a massive season while guiding the Bluejays to a 7-5 mark. He completed 63.8% of his passes (178 of 279) for 2,416 yards, 34 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also chipped in a pair of rushing touchdowns. He is a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.
Team of the Year
Platte County Pirates
Back-to-back 14-0 seasons and Class 5 state championships, the Pirates have now won 28 consecutive games after knocking off Carthage in overtime in the 2025 Show-Me Bowl at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph. Loaded with a ton of Saturday talent and several Division I commits, the Pirates did the job in all phases — outscoring opponents 724-217 and averaging 51.7 points on offense while holding opponents to 15.5 per clip. The Pirates went wire-to-wire (from preseason to the postseason) as High School on SI’s No. 1 team on the 2025 Missouri top 25 rankings.
Coach of the Year
Bill Utz, Platte County
With back-to-back Class 5 state championships under their belt, Utz and his staff are reaping the rewards of development. Platte County has molded a host of Saturday talent, including several Division I recruits. The No. 1 team in the state of Missouri from preseason to postseason, the Pirates dominated most weeks, proved themselves capable of winning close games when it mattered, and always showed up prepared.
2025 All-Missouri Teams
First Team
Offense
QB: Ayden Wilhelm, sr., Blue Springs South
QB: Wyatt Erickson, jr., Blue Springs
RB: Carter Dowell, sr., Troy Buchanan
RB: Jayden McCaster, sr., Nixa
RB: Kingston Miles, jr., St. Mary’s South Side
WR: Devin Staley, sr., Blue Springs
WR: Jerrail West, sr., Pattonville
WR: Leyton Usry, sr., Parkway West
TE: Jack Utz, sr., Platte County
ATH: Nick McClellan, sr., Christian Brothers College
ATH: Dante Dixon, sr., Park Hill
OL: Jackson Cantwell, sr., Nixa
OL: Will Seiler, jr., Lee’s Summit
OL: Jonathan Pearcy, sr,, Liberty
OL: Kyler Kuhn, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
OL: Braylon Ellison, sr., Boonville
Defense
DL: Titan Davis, sr., De Smet Jesuit
DL: Ronelle Johnson, sr., Blue Springs
DL: Jonah Were, sr., Park Hill
DL: Landon Bland, sr., Carthage
LB: Brendan Huddleston, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
LB: Kobe Rhymes, jr., North Kansas City
LB: Marshaun Ivy, jr., Cardinal Ritter
DB: Randy Flint, sr., Nixa
DB: Keenan Harris, sr., St. Louis University High
DB: Bookee Kritza, jr., Rock Bridge
DB: Mason Casso, jr., Rockwood Summit
K: Cade Williams, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
P: Owen Plocher, sr., Chaminade
RET: Logan Sutton, sr., Liberty
Second Team
Offense
QB: Adam McKnight, jr., Nixa
QB: Kanon Wetlaufer, sr., St. Joseph Central
RB: Roman Miller, sr., Seneca
RB: AJ Smith, sr., Warrensburg
RB: Manny Ellis, sr., Cardinal Ritter
WR: Tony Woolfolk Jr., sr., Lift for Life Academy
WR: Brayden Stevens, sr., Platte County
WR: Jory Thoma, jr., Jackson
TE: Ridge Janes, soph., De Smet Jesuit
ATH: Karsten Fiene, sr., Lee’s Summit
ATH: Brodie Probert, sr., Seneca
OL: Brysen Wessell, sr., Jackson
OL: Quinn Lightle, sr., Platte County
OL: Jamison Truitt, jr., Nixa
OL: Hayden Mays, sr., Nixa
OL: Santiago Castillo, sr., De Smet Jesuit
Defense
DL: Isaac Beaver, sr., Kearney
DL: George Richter, sr., Liberty
DL: Matt Gass, sr., Rock Bridge
DL: Yarmon Kirksey Jr., sr., Ritenour
LB: Jordan Brunnert, sr., Carthage
LB: Reed Wilson, jr., Nixa
LB: Carlos Baskerville, jr., Platte County
DB: Jett Johnson, sr., Parkway West
DB: Cy Wilmes, jr., Blue Springs South
DB: Trashundon Neal, sr., Liberty North
DB: Keiran Govan, jr., Republic
K: Rocco DePrima, jr., Rock Bridge
P: Cesar Romero, sr., Blue Springs
RET: Ahmaun Fowler, sr., Kickapoo
Honorable Mention
Offense
QB: Blayne Patterson, jr., Neosho
QB: Carter Temple, Kearney
RB: Keisean Rhone, sr., Neosho
RB: Cam Sharp, soph., De Smet Jesuit
RB: Marcus Lopez-Durman, sr., Carl Junction
WR: Jake Hensel, Park Hill South
WR: Ekeilan Henderson, jr., Lift for Life Academy
WR: Chris Harris Jr., jr., Lee’s Summit West
TE: Jack Brown, jr., Francis Howell Central
ATH: Jaylon Hampton, jr., Jackson
ATH: Cash Lewandowski, jr., Rockhurst
OL: Holden Waring, sr., Lee’s Summit
OL: Brayden Harris, jr., Jackson
OL: MJ Martsolf, sr., Carthage
OL: Bennett Fraser, sr., Kirksville
OL: Gavin Beachner, sr., Carl Junction
Defense
DL: Baron James, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
DL: Ben Maskell, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
DL: Landon Harper, sr., Republic
DL: Keronn Parker-Lacey, sr., Cardinal Ritter
LB: Drew Benassi, jr., Lee’s Summit
LB: Elijah Stueckel, sr., St. Mary’s South Side
LB: Cortlaan Collins, sr., Christian Brothers College
DB: Jackson Dudeck, sr., Savannah
DB: Da’yon “DJ” Ross, soph., Cardinal Ritter
DB: Alex Gamble, soph., Fort Zumwalt South
DB: Tim Washington, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
K: Nic Calvaruso, sr., Helias Catholic
P: Everett Grower, Park Hill South
RET: Peyton Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit