NFL Bye Week Schedule: Every Team's Week Off in 2025
Although we wish we could watch our favorite NFL teams play every week, that is simply not the case. Every season, each team has a "bye" factored into its schedule—a week without football to rest, regroup, maybe spend some time with family, before getting after it again about 14 days later.
Some teams have an early bye, others late. But everyone's got one. Here is a look at how those weekends off break down across the league:
Which Teams Have the Earliest Bye Week?
The Falcons, Bears, Packers and Steelers will have their byes in Week 5, which is the earliest slot in the league.
Which Teams Have the Latest Bye Week?
The Panthers, Patriots, Giants, and 49ers won't see their byes until Week 14, the latest spot on the schedule.
Which is the Most Crowded Bye Week?
Six total teams have byes in Week 8: the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks.
Full NFL 2025 Bye Schedule, Broken Down by Week
Week
Dates
Teams With Byes
1
Sept. 4-9
None
2
Sept. 10-16
None
3
Sept. 17-23
None
4
Sept. 24-30
None
5
Oct. 1-7
Falcons, Bears, Packers, Steelers
6
Oct. 8-14
Texans, Vikings
7
Oct. 15-21
Ravens, Bills
8
Oct. 22-28
Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
9
Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Browns, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers
10
Nov. 5-11
Bengals, Cowboys, Chiefs, Titans
11
Nov. 12-18
Colts, Saints
12
Nov. 19-25
Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Commanders
13
Nov. 26-Dec. 2
None
14
Dec. 3-9
Panthers, Patriots, Giants, 49ers
15
Dec. 10-16
None
16
Dec. 17-23
None
17
Dec. 24-30
None
18
Dec. 31-Jan. 7
None
How Do Players Spend Their Bye Weeks?
A great question, though the answer to it depends. Last season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen used his bye week to get engaged. Some players take a vacation with family; others focus solely on rest and recovery. An overwhelmed rookie might prioritize recalibrating mentally. It's all up to the player, but you can assume each is in some way recharging or refilling his proverbial cup before the gauntlet of the NFL schedule begins again.