NFL Bye Week Schedule: Every Team's Week Off in 2025

A brief look at who is resting and when.

Brigid Kennedy

The Steelers, who will play Week 4 in Dublin vs. the Vikings, have their bye in Week 5.
Although we wish we could watch our favorite NFL teams play every week, that is simply not the case. Every season, each team has a "bye" factored into its schedule—a week without football to rest, regroup, maybe spend some time with family, before getting after it again about 14 days later.

Some teams have an early bye, others late. But everyone's got one. Here is a look at how those weekends off break down across the league:

Which Teams Have the Earliest Bye Week?

The Falcons, Bears, Packers and Steelers will have their byes in Week 5, which is the earliest slot in the league.

Which Teams Have the Latest Bye Week?

The Panthers, Patriots, Giants, and 49ers won't see their byes until Week 14, the latest spot on the schedule.

Which is the Most Crowded Bye Week?

Six total teams have byes in Week 8: the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks.

Full NFL 2025 Bye Schedule, Broken Down by Week

Week

Dates

Teams With Byes

1

Sept. 4-9

None

2

Sept. 10-16

None

3

Sept. 17-23

None

4

Sept. 24-30

None

5

Oct. 1-7

Falcons, Bears, Packers, Steelers

6

Oct. 8-14

Texans, Vikings

7

Oct. 15-21

Ravens, Bills

8

Oct. 22-28

Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks

9

Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Browns, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers

10

Nov. 5-11

Bengals, Cowboys, Chiefs, Titans

11

Nov. 12-18

Colts, Saints

12

Nov. 19-25

Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Commanders

13

Nov. 26-Dec. 2

None

14

Dec. 3-9

Panthers, Patriots, Giants, 49ers

15

Dec. 10-16

None

16

Dec. 17-23

None

17

Dec. 24-30

None

18

Dec. 31-Jan. 7

None

How Do Players Spend Their Bye Weeks?

A great question, though the answer to it depends. Last season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen used his bye week to get engaged. Some players take a vacation with family; others focus solely on rest and recovery. An overwhelmed rookie might prioritize recalibrating mentally. It's all up to the player, but you can assume each is in some way recharging or refilling his proverbial cup before the gauntlet of the NFL schedule begins again.

