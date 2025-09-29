Missouri High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Putnam County (5-0)
2. Salisbury (5-0)
3. Russellville (4-1)
4. Windsor (5-0)
5. Marionville (4-1)
6. Lincoln (2-0)
7. Tipton (4-1)
8. Gallatin (4-1)
9. Marceline (3-2)
10. West Platte (3-2)
11. Cole Camp (3-2)
12. North Platte (3-1)
13. Ash Grove (3-1)
14. Fayette (3-2)
15. Miller (3-2)
16. Midway (2-2)
17. Polo (3-2)
18. Scotland County (3-2)
19. Crest Ridge (2-2)
20. Van-Far (3-2)
21. Adrian (2-3)
22. Hayti (2-3)
23. Charleston (3-2)
24. Pierce City (2-3)
25. Harrisburg (2-3)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Blair Oaks (5-0)
2. Mid-Buchanan (5-0)
3. Monroe City (4-1)
4. Warsaw (5-0)
5. South Harrison (4-1)
6. Springfield Catholic (5-0)
7. North Callaway (4-1)
8. Liberty (4-1)
9. Holden (4-1)
10. Fair Grove (3-1)
11. Centralia (3-1)
12. Jefferson (4-1)
13. Palmyra (4-1)
14. Lathrop (4-1)
15. Father Tolton (4-1)
16. Montgomery County (3-2)
17. Carrollton (4-1)
18. Brookfield (4-1)
19. Caruthersville (4-1)
20. New Madrid County Central (3-2)
21. St. Pius X (3-3)
22. Willow Springs (3-2)
23. Sarcoxie (3-2)
24. Houston (3-2)
25. Lawson (3-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Seneca (5-0)
2. Valle Catholic (5-0)
3. Ste. Genevieve (5-0)
4. St. Francis Borgia (4-0)
5. Knob Noster (5-0)
6. Osage (4-1)
7. Dexter (5-0)
8. Lift for Life Academy (3-2)
9. Maryville (4-1)
10. Mountain Grove (4-1)
11. Richmond (4-1)
12. Scott City (4-1)
13. University Academy Charter (4-1)
14. Boonville (3-2)
15. Clinton (4-1)
16. Clever (3-1)
17. Central (3-2)
18. Hollister (3-2)
19. Wright City (2-1)
20. St. Clair (3-2)
21. Herculaneum (3-2)
22. Hallsville (2-3)
23. Center (2-2)
24. Mt. Vernon (2-3)
25. Aurora (2-3)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Kearney (5-0)
2. Nevada (4-1)
3. Orchard Farm (5-0)
4. Harrisonville (4-1)
5. Savannah (5-0)
6. Mexico (3-0)
7. Festus (3-0)
8. Hannibal (3-1)
9. Smithville (4-1)
10. Lutheran North (2-1)
11. Carl Junction (4-1)
12. Monett (3-2)
13. Jennings (4-0)
14. Hillsboro (3-1)
15. Warrenton (3-1)
16. Odessa (3-1)
17. Logan-Rogersville (3-1)
18. McDonald County (3-2)
19. Parkway North (2-1)
20. West Plains (3-2)
21. Lincoln College Prep (1-1)
22. Kirksville (3-2)
23. St. Mary's (2-2)
24. Warrensburg (3-2)
25. Marshfield (3-1)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Platte County (4-0)
2. North Point (5-0)
3. Parkway West (5-0)
4. Rockwood Summit (5-0)
5. Kirkwood (4-1)
6. Rockhurst (4-0)
7. Grain Valley (4-1)
8. Farmington (4-1)
9. Webb City (4-1)
10. Chaminade (3-0)
11. Carthage (4-1)
12. Central (4-1)
13. Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1)
14. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (2-2)
15. Republic (4-1)
16. Eureka (4-1)
17. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1)
18. Neosho (4-1)
19. Smith-Cotton (3-1)
20. Capital City (3-2)
21. Rolla (3-2)
22. Raytown (3-1)
23. St. Pius X (1-2)
24. Winnetonka (3-1)
25. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Jackson (5-0)
2. Christian Brothers (4-0)
3. St. Louis University (5-0)
4. Nixa (4-0)
5. Lafayette (5-0)
6. Helias (5-0)
7. St. Dominic (4-0)
8. Liberty (Liberty, MO) (5-0)
9. Troy-Buchanan (4-1)
10. Lee’s Summit North (4-1)
11. Blue Springs South (4-0)
12. Liberty (Lake St. Louis, MO) (3-1)
13. Seckman (4-1)
14. North Kansas City (4-1)
15. Park Hill (3-2)
16. Hickman (3-1)
17. Northwest (3-1)
18. Liberty North (3-2)
19. Central (St. Joseph, MO) (3-2)
20. Staley (2-2)
21. De Smet Jesuit (2-3)
22. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2)
23. Oakville (3-2)
24. Howell (2-2)
25. Rock Bridge (2-3)