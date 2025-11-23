Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 22, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Archie 62, Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 58
Blair Oaks 59, Summit Christian Academy 12
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 38, Fort Zumwalt North 13
Carthage 36, Capital City 17
Concordia 44, Wellington-Napoleon 14
Festus 42, Sullivan 7
Hayti 38, Van-Far 14
Jackson 45, Christian Brothers 42
Kearney 49, Warrensburg 7
Kirkwood 70, Farmington 56
Lee's Summit 24, Liberty 14
Liberty 12, Lamar 7
Lift for Life Academy 8, Dexter 6
Monroe City 58, Mid-Buchanan 21
Pattonville 56, Fort Zumwalt West 42
Platte County 46, Grain Valley 33
Putnam County 18, Salisbury 0
Rock Port 70, St. Joseph Christian 12
Seneca 47, Mountain Grove 14
St. Clair 42, Osage 28
St. Michael the Archangel 37, Maryville 34
St. Pius X 14, Montgomery County 0
Tipton 22, Thayer 14
West Platte 34, Adrian 7
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 36, North Shelby 34