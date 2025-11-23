High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 22, 2025

The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Archie 62, Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 58

Blair Oaks 59, Summit Christian Academy 12

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 38, Fort Zumwalt North 13

Carthage 36, Capital City 17

Concordia 44, Wellington-Napoleon 14

Festus 42, Sullivan 7

Hayti 38, Van-Far 14

Jackson 45, Christian Brothers 42

Kearney 49, Warrensburg 7

Kirkwood 70, Farmington 56

Lee's Summit 24, Liberty 14

Liberty 12, Lamar 7

Lift for Life Academy 8, Dexter 6

Monroe City 58, Mid-Buchanan 21

Pattonville 56, Fort Zumwalt West 42

Platte County 46, Grain Valley 33

Putnam County 18, Salisbury 0

Rock Port 70, St. Joseph Christian 12

Seneca 47, Mountain Grove 14

St. Clair 42, Osage 28

St. Michael the Archangel 37, Maryville 34

St. Pius X 14, Montgomery County 0

Tipton 22, Thayer 14

West Platte 34, Adrian 7

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 36, North Shelby 34

