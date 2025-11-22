Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 22, 2025
There are 25 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Kirkwood vs Farmington.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — November 22, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are four Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025, highlighted by Liberty vs Lee's Summit. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are five Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 21, 2025, highlighted by Platte County vs Grain Valley. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are three Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025, including Sullivan vs Festus. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are five Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025, highlighted by Mountain Grove vs Seneca. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are five Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025, highlighted by Mid-Buchanan vs Monroe City. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are four Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are six Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 22, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
