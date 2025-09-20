High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Ben Dagg

Father Tolton touchdown
Father Tolton touchdown / Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Aurora 43, Lafayette County 29

Anderson County 35, Lexington 6

Bentonville 45, Lee's Summit North 28

Blair Oaks 65, California 0

Boonville 21, Southern Boone 13

Brookfield 44, Polo 14

Butler 28, St. Mary's Academy 20

Caruthersville 70, Sikeston 42

Central 28, Poplar Bluff 22

Charleston 40, Ballard Memorial 7

Christian Brothers 56, De Smet Jesuit 13

Clark County 14, South Shelby 8

Clinton 21, Pleasant Hill 14

Crest Ridge 34, Cole Camp 24

Crystal City 42, Confluence Prep Academy 16

Dexter 50, East Prairie 16

Doniphan 50, Malden 14

Drexel/Miami Co-op 48, Jasper 26

El Dorado Springs 50, Versailles 6

Eureka 45, Fox 7

Fayette 7, Westran 6

Festus 33, DeSoto 0

Forsyth 43, Clever 42

Fort Osage 66, Truman 6

Fort Zumwalt North 48, Washington 0

Fort Zumwalt West 35, Howell Central 9

Gallatin 42, Trenton 15

Hallsville 19, Macon 0

Hannibal 58, Fulton 0

Harrisonville 35, Warrensburg 28

Herculaneum 28, St. Vincent 13

Hillsboro 28, North County 6

Hogan Prep Charter 34, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 20

Houston 55, Cabool 0

Howell 48, Howell North 0

Jackson 56, Farmington 7

Jefferson 64, Cuba 16

Kirksville 19, Moberly 14

Knob Noster 43, Northeast 13

Lafayette 55, Parkway Central 0

Lamar 35, Cassville 26

Lathrop 28, Skyline 24

Lebanon 55, Willard 34

Liberty 25, Ava 3

Linn 58, Missouri Military Academy 8

Logan-Rogersville 41, Carl Junction 34

Marceline 42, Milan 0

Marshfield 12, Hillcrest 7

Mexico 42, Marshall 13

Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 0

Midway 14, Adrian 12

Monroe City 38, Centralia 34

Montgomery County 46, South Callaway 6

Mound City 40, Stewartsville 12

Mountain Grove 54, Willow Springs 14

Neosho 72, Waynesville 21

Nevada 35, McDonald County 21

New Madrid County Central 28, Hermann 6

North Callaway 60, Bowling Green 12

North Kansas City 58, Central 34

North Platte 34, East Buchanan 27

North Point 51, Liberty 48

North Shelby 42, Wellington-Napoleon 28

Northwest 50, Sweet Springs 46

Oakville 54, Hazelwood West 0

Odessa 20, Oak Grove 7

Osage 50, Eldon 12

Palmyra 67, Highland 20

Paris 53, Northland Christian 2

Parkway North 30, Marquette 7

Putnam County 48, Maysville/Winston Co-op 0

Raytown 35, Excelsior Springs 12

Republic 54, Kickapoo 7

Rockhurst 42, Lee's Summit West 28

Rockwood Summit 42, McCluer 18

Russellville 51, Affton 16

Salisbury 36, Harrisburg 0

Savannah 53, Lafayette 0

Schuyler County 40, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 24

Scott City 28, Portageville 22

Seneca 68, Monett 52

Smith-Cotton 23, Jefferson City 20

Smithville 38, Oak Park 21

Southside 35, Marionville 14

St. Dominic 42, Central 21

St. Francis Borgia 40, Holden 27

St. Joseph Christian 48, Albany 42

St. Louis University 49, Lutheran of St. Charles 0

St. Michael 31, Pembroke Hill 16

St. Paul Lutheran 55, Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 0

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 40, Sarcoxie 32

Sullivan 27, St. Clair 13

Tarkio 38, South Holt 20

Thayer 55, Salem 16

Tipton 42, Lighthouse Prep 0

Troy-Buchanan 54, Timberland 19

University Academy Charter 28, Benton 6

Valle Catholic 57, Fredericktown 0

Van-Far 40, Mark Twain 0

Warrenton 40, Winfield 15

Windsor 49, Plattsburg 14

