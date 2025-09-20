Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 19, 2025
Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Aurora 43, Lafayette County 29
Anderson County 35, Lexington 6
Bentonville 45, Lee's Summit North 28
Blair Oaks 65, California 0
Boonville 21, Southern Boone 13
Brookfield 44, Polo 14
Butler 28, St. Mary's Academy 20
Caruthersville 70, Sikeston 42
Central 28, Poplar Bluff 22
Charleston 40, Ballard Memorial 7
Christian Brothers 56, De Smet Jesuit 13
Clark County 14, South Shelby 8
Clinton 21, Pleasant Hill 14
Crest Ridge 34, Cole Camp 24
Crystal City 42, Confluence Prep Academy 16
Dexter 50, East Prairie 16
Doniphan 50, Malden 14
Drexel/Miami Co-op 48, Jasper 26
El Dorado Springs 50, Versailles 6
Eureka 45, Fox 7
Fayette 7, Westran 6
Festus 33, DeSoto 0
Forsyth 43, Clever 42
Fort Osage 66, Truman 6
Fort Zumwalt North 48, Washington 0
Fort Zumwalt West 35, Howell Central 9
Gallatin 42, Trenton 15
Hallsville 19, Macon 0
Hannibal 58, Fulton 0
Harrisonville 35, Warrensburg 28
Herculaneum 28, St. Vincent 13
Hillsboro 28, North County 6
Hogan Prep Charter 34, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 20
Houston 55, Cabool 0
Howell 48, Howell North 0
Jackson 56, Farmington 7
Jefferson 64, Cuba 16
Kirksville 19, Moberly 14
Knob Noster 43, Northeast 13
Lafayette 55, Parkway Central 0
Lamar 35, Cassville 26
Lathrop 28, Skyline 24
Lebanon 55, Willard 34
Liberty 25, Ava 3
Linn 58, Missouri Military Academy 8
Logan-Rogersville 41, Carl Junction 34
Marceline 42, Milan 0
Marshfield 12, Hillcrest 7
Mexico 42, Marshall 13
Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 0
Midway 14, Adrian 12
Monroe City 38, Centralia 34
Montgomery County 46, South Callaway 6
Mound City 40, Stewartsville 12
Mountain Grove 54, Willow Springs 14
Neosho 72, Waynesville 21
Nevada 35, McDonald County 21
New Madrid County Central 28, Hermann 6
North Callaway 60, Bowling Green 12
North Kansas City 58, Central 34
North Platte 34, East Buchanan 27
North Point 51, Liberty 48
North Shelby 42, Wellington-Napoleon 28
Northwest 50, Sweet Springs 46
Oakville 54, Hazelwood West 0
Odessa 20, Oak Grove 7
Osage 50, Eldon 12
Palmyra 67, Highland 20
Paris 53, Northland Christian 2
Parkway North 30, Marquette 7
Putnam County 48, Maysville/Winston Co-op 0
Raytown 35, Excelsior Springs 12
Republic 54, Kickapoo 7
Rockhurst 42, Lee's Summit West 28
Rockwood Summit 42, McCluer 18
Russellville 51, Affton 16
Salisbury 36, Harrisburg 0
Savannah 53, Lafayette 0
Schuyler County 40, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 24
Scott City 28, Portageville 22
Seneca 68, Monett 52
Smith-Cotton 23, Jefferson City 20
Smithville 38, Oak Park 21
Southside 35, Marionville 14
St. Dominic 42, Central 21
St. Francis Borgia 40, Holden 27
St. Joseph Christian 48, Albany 42
St. Louis University 49, Lutheran of St. Charles 0
St. Michael 31, Pembroke Hill 16
St. Paul Lutheran 55, Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 0
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 40, Sarcoxie 32
Sullivan 27, St. Clair 13
Tarkio 38, South Holt 20
Thayer 55, Salem 16
Tipton 42, Lighthouse Prep 0
Troy-Buchanan 54, Timberland 19
University Academy Charter 28, Benton 6
Valle Catholic 57, Fredericktown 0
Van-Far 40, Mark Twain 0
Warrenton 40, Winfield 15
Windsor 49, Plattsburg 14