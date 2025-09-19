Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 19, 2025
There are 164 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when De Smet Jesuit take on Christian Brothers.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 19, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 34 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025, highlighted by De Smet Jesuit vs Christian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 40 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025, highlighted by Lafayette vs Parkway Central. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 41 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025, including Kearney vs Park Hill. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 43 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025, highlighted by Seneca vs Monett. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High school Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 46 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025, highlighted by Portageville vs Scott City. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 28 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 23 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 19, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 8 man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here