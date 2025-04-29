Missouri high school football: Hickman announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hickman Kewpies announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Kewpies will play nine games, including three notable contests against Camdenton, Capital City and Helias Catholic.
Among other teams on the schedule are Battle, Chaminade, Jefferson City, Marquette, Smith Cotton and at home against Rock Bridge.
Below is the Kewpies' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 HICKMAN KEWPIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Marquette
Sep. 5: at Helias Catholic
Sep. 12: vs. Capital City
Sep. 19: at Battle
Sep. 26: vs. Smith Cotton
Oct. 3: at Jefferson City
Oct. 10: vs. Camdenton
Oct. 17: vs. Rock Bridge
Oct. 24: at Chaminade
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi