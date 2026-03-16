Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 18, 2026

The 2026 Missouri high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13, with 12 games across the top classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 19.

Missouri High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 13, 2026

Semifinals

Doniphan vs. Benton - 03/18, 10:00 AM CT

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Strafford - 03/18, 12:00 PM CT

Semifinals

Lift for Life Academy vs. Grandview - 03/18, 6:00 PM CT

MICDS vs. Marshfield - 03/18, 8:00 PM CT

Semifinals

Jackson vs. Staley - 03/18, 2:00 PM CT

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Lee's Summit West - 03/18, 4:00 PM CT

More Coverage from High School On SI