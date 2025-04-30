High School

Missouri high school football: Ladue Horton Watkins announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Rams' schedule are Hazelwood West, Parkway Central and Troy Buchanan

Andy Villamarzo

Ladue Rams recently released their 2025 football schedule
Ladue Rams recently released their 2025 football schedule / Courtesy of Ladue Rams Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play nine games, including three notable contests against Hazelwood West, Parkway Central and Troy Buchanan.

Among other teams on the schedule are Fox, Hazelwood East, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Ritenour and at home against Rockwood Summit.

Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LADUE HORTON WATKINS RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 28: vs. Troy Buchanan

Sep. 5: at Ritenour

Sep. 12: at Lindbergh

Sep. 19: vs. Hazelwood East

Sep. 26: at Hazelwood West

Oct. 3: vs. Parkway Central (homecoming)

Oct. 10: vs. Rockwood Summit

Oct. 17: at Kirkwood

Oct. 24: vs. Fox

More From Missouri High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Missouri