Missouri high school football: Ladue Horton Watkins announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play nine games, including three notable contests against Hazelwood West, Parkway Central and Troy Buchanan.
Among other teams on the schedule are Fox, Hazelwood East, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Ritenour and at home against Rockwood Summit.
Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LADUE HORTON WATKINS RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 28: vs. Troy Buchanan
Sep. 5: at Ritenour
Sep. 12: at Lindbergh
Sep. 19: vs. Hazelwood East
Sep. 26: at Hazelwood West
Oct. 3: vs. Parkway Central (homecoming)
Oct. 10: vs. Rockwood Summit
Oct. 17: at Kirkwood
Oct. 24: vs. Fox
More From Missouri High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi