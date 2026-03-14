Beaumont West Brook vs. Frisco Heritage in Texas Boys Basketball UIL 5A D1 State Championship: Live Score Updates

Reigning UIL state champion Beaumont West Brook will look to defend its title against Frisco Heritage on Saturday when the two teams face off in the 2026 Texas boys high school basketball Class 5A Division 1 championship.

Beaumont West Brook (34-3) needed overtime to defeat Birdville in last year's state title game, but the Bruins are red-hot after dominating Leander Glenn 63-35 in the semifinals to win their 25th consecutive game.

Frisco Heritage (33-2) is also on a tear, as the Coyotes haven't lost a game since the end of November. They survived a 65-63 nail-biter against Birdville in the semifinals with Cameron Lomax hitting the game-winner in the final second of the game.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its final rankings of the season on February 23, with Frisco Heritage ranked No. 1 and Beaumont Westbrook No. 2.

Beaumont West Brook vs. Frisco Heritage Texas Boys High School Basketball State Championship: Live Score Updates

Follow along for live updates once this game tips off at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 14.

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