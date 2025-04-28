Missouri high school football: Richmond announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Richmond Spartans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Spartans will play nine games, including three notable contests against Carrollton, Harrisonville and Lafayette County.
Among other teams on the schedule are Center, Holden, Knob Noster, Lexington, Marshall and on the road against St. Joe Lafayette.
Below is the Spartans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 RICHMOND SPARTANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Harrisonville
Sep. 5: at St. Joe Lafayette
Sep. 12: at Marshall
Sep. 19: vs. Center (homecoming)
Sep. 26: vs. Lafayette County
Oct. 3: at Carrollton
Oct. 10: at Holden
Oct. 17: vs. Knob Foster
Oct. 24: vs. Lexington
