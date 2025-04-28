High School

Missouri high school football: Richmond announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Spartans' schedule are Carrollton, Harrisonville and Lafayette County

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Richmond Spartans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Spartans will play nine games, including three notable contests against Carrollton, Harrisonville and Lafayette County.

Among other teams on the schedule are Center, Holden, Knob Noster, Lexington, Marshall and on the road against St. Joe Lafayette.

Below is the Spartans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 RICHMOND SPARTANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Harrisonville

Sep. 5: at St. Joe Lafayette

Sep. 12: at Marshall

Sep. 19: vs. Center (homecoming)

Sep. 26: vs. Lafayette County

Oct. 3: at Carrollton

Oct. 10: at Holden

Oct. 17: vs. Knob Foster

Oct. 24: vs. Lexington

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
