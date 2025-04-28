Missouri high school football: Ritenour announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Ritenour Huskies announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Huskies will play nine games, including three notable contests against Ladue Horton Watkins, McCluer North and Webster Groves.
Among other teams on the schedule are Fox, Lindbergh, Oakville, Pattonville, Riverview Gardens and on the road against Rockwood Summit.
Below is the Huskies' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 RITENOUR HUSKIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: at Riverview Gardens
Sep. 5: vs. Ladue Horton Watkins
Sep. 12: at Fox
Sep. 20: at Pattonville
Sep. 27: vs. Lindbergh (homecoming)
Oct. 3: at Oakville
Oct. 9: vs. Webster Groves
Oct. 17: vs. McCluer North
Oct. 24: at Rockwood Summit
