Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 24, 2025
There are 162 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Christian Brothers vs St. Marys.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — October 24, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Lee's Summit vs Lee's Summit North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 42 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Hazelwood East vs Parkway West. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 41 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025, including St. Francis Borgia vs St. Osage. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 42 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Potosi vs Southern St. Charles West. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 47 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Thayer vs Mountain Grove. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 24, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
