Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 3, 2025
There are 170 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Republic vs Webb City.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — October 3, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 30 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by Grandview vs North Kansas City. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 38 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by Smithville vs Platte County. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 46 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025, including Vianney vs St. Louis University Jr. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 46 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by Valle Catholic vs Ste. Genevieve. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 50 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by Miller vs Sarcoxie. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 3, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 8 man scoreboard
