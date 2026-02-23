Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
With the postseason around the corner, the hierarchy in Missouri girls basketball is starting to solidify. The elite teams are no longer just winning — they’re separating themselves with discipline, depth, and the ability to control games in different ways. Several programs at the top have championship experience, and it shows in how they handle late-season pressure. Others are surging at the perfect time, stacking quality wins and building momentum heading into districts.
Guard play has been a defining factor across multiple classes, while dominant frontcourt presences are creating matchup nightmares. A few contenders have tested themselves against brutal schedules, sharpening their edge for March. Depth is proving critical, especially for teams with title aspirations in Class 6 and Class 4.
District seeding now matters more than ever, with hosting advantages potentially determining who survives and advances. Several underclassmen have emerged as legitimate stars, signaling that this year’s success may carry into the future. Meanwhile, senior-led teams understand the urgency.
Here’s how the rankings stack up entering the final stretch.
1. Incarnate Word (21-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Wins over Nerinx Hall and Notre Dame allowed the Red Knights’ bench to gain valuable varsity experience. That scenario is common in this program. They’re trending toward yet another Class 6 championship.
2. Kickapoo (23-0)
Previous Rank: 2
A 44-37 win over Republic provided a much-needed test at this stage of the season. It stands as a quality win over one of the top teams in that region. Kickapoo has the talent to reach the state championship game.
3. Staley (22-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Two wins last week position this group to potentially reach 24 regular-season victories. An upcoming rematch against Lee’s Summit West (22-2) will be their toughest test so far.
4. Principia (24-2)
Previous Rank: 4
A dominant win over John Burroughs positioned this team well for an important playoff run. They are the clear favorites in Class 3. Loganne Love has been outstanding at the point guard position.
5. Strafford (21-3)
Previous Rank: 5
Strafford is the favorite in Class 4. As the season has progressed, they have made games look increasingly routine. That’s a reflection of chemistry, coaching, and steady growth. The Larsen sisters form a dynamic duo.
6. Jackson (20-1)
Previous Rank: 7
A win over Cor Jesu carried significant weight. Nothing appears to stand between this team and a district championship. They look primed for a deep postseason run after passing their toughest tests convincingly.
7. Lee’s Summit West (22-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Three wins last week set up a major Monday night matchup against Staley on the road. This is a statement opportunity. Sophomore forward Saniah Jones has been excellent all season.
8. Rock Bridge (18-6)
Previous Rank: 11
The Bruins are a team nobody wants to face in districts. Jayda Porter is playing some of the best basketball of her career and recently surpassed the 900-career rebound mark. A Tuesday matchup against Troy will be pivotal.
9. Marshfield (22-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Momentum matters this time of year, and Marshfield has plenty of it. A double-overtime win over West Plains was followed by a dominant performance against Logan-Rogersville. The Blue Jays are firing on all cylinders.
10. Doniphan (22-2)
Previous Rank: 14
A convincing win over St. Vincent reinforced their ranking. A road game at Kennett (19-3) serves as the final regular-season test. Junior guard Carysn Hagood is the player to watch.
11. Centralia (23-3)
Previous Rank: 15
A road win over Tipton capped a strong regular season. Now their focus shifts to a postseason run. The Panthers have emerged as arguably the second-best team in Class 3.
12. Tipton (18-8)
Previous Rank: 9
Tipton dropped a close game to Centralia before bouncing back against St. Teresa’s. They host their Class 2 district games beginning Wednesday.
13. Logan-Rogersville (21-4)
Previous Rank: 10
A loss to Marshfield served as both a challenge and a learning opportunity heading into the playoffs. A Thursday night matchup against Bolivar closes the regular season.
14. Lutheran St. Charles (16-6)
Previous Rank: 6
A 63-38 loss to St. Joseph’s was surprising given their consistency all season. They’ll look to regroup against Whitfield on Monday night.
15. Benton (18-6)
Previous Rank: 16
Dominant wins over Savannah and Bishop LeBlond set up a season finale against St. Teresa’s Academy. Benton has been surging and found its rhythm after the new year.
16. Park Hill South (18-6)
Previous Rank: 17
Matchups against Oak Park and North Kansas City will close the regular season. Each postseason game presents another opportunity for Texas-bound Addison Bjorn to chase records.
17. Republic (20-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Despite the loss to Kickapoo, the Tigers showed resilience. A 20-win season speaks for itself. This group thrives on team chemistry and discipline under head coach Tori Mooneyham.
18. Cor Jesu (18-5)
Previous Rank: 12
The Chargers look different without Lauren Ortwerth. When she’s available, they can compete with nearly anyone in Class 6. Their district bracket sets up favorably.
19. Lafayette St. Joseph (20-3)
Previous Rank: 18
One of the strongest teams in Class 4, Lafayette St. Joseph made a statement with a 51-31 win over Chillicothe. Defense remains their identity.
20. Marquette (19-4)
Previous Rank: 22
The Mustangs feature one of the state’s top juniors in Maryann Kenyon. She’s coming off 25- and 29-point performances and impacts the game in every way as an efficient scorer and versatile playmaker.
21. Liberty North (15-6)
Previous Rank: 21
The Eagles face a demanding stretch with Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit West, Nixa, and Kickapoo ahead. It’s a challenging four-game run before districts.
22. West Plains (16-8)
Previous Rank: 20
A double-overtime loss to top-ranked Marshfield shouldn’t hurt their standing. If anything, their difficult schedule has prepared them for the postseason.
23. Troy Buchanan (20-5)
Previous Rank: 24
Momentum makes this team dangerous. With experienced senior guards, they understand what it takes to win in March. This could be the year they make a deep run.
24. Francis Howell (18-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
This group controls tempo and understands its winning formula. Amya Porchia and Veronica Simmons form a dynamic scoring duo in the backcourt.
25. Oak Park (15-7)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Oak Park enters the rankings after a strong body of work against a difficult schedule. Sophomore Karissa Davis is the engine that powers this team with her all-around impact.