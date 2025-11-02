Missouri High School Football: Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 2, 2025
We've reached the district semifinal round of the 2025 MSHSAA State Tournament and all 25 of the teams on our top 25 last week remain.
More than half of the teams in these rankings were idle last week after receiving a first-round bye. All of the teams who did play won their games in convincing fashion.
Unfortunately, a few top 25 teams are guaranteed to lose this week, and a few more will go down next week as several teams share districts and will play each other for the right to advance. While the crowd will thin significantly the next two weeks, bye's are complete and all of these teams will be a go this Friday.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
Nov. 2, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: vs. Kansas City St. Pius X (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Rested up after a bye in the first round of the Class 5 District 8 playoffs, the Pirates will host Kansas City St. Pius X in the semifinals. St. Pius X is coming off a 59-27 win against Winnetonka.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: vs. Ozark (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Nixa will face a familiar foe in the Class 6 District 5 semifinals after coming off a bye last week. They beat Ozark 57-7 back on Oct. 17 and are heavy favorites again this week.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: vs. De Smet Jesuit (6-4), 6 p.m. Friday
The Cadets outscored opponents 489-143 in the regular season, including 148-9 over the final three weeks. They will take on De Smet Jesuit in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals this week. CBC beat De Smet 56-13 when the teams last met on Sept. 19.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: vs. Blue Springs (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Idle with a bye last week, the Jaguars will be tested right away this postseason with a showdown against state-ranked Blue Springs in the Class 6 District 6 playoffs this week. The teams last met on Oct. 17, and Blue Springs South cruised 35-7.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: vs. Van Horn (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
When Kearney meets Van Horn in the Class 4 District 8 semifinals on Friday, it will mark exactly 364 days since the teams met in the same game last year. The teams even had the same records as they have this year, and Kearney won that game 49-7.
6. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: vs. Oakville (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
There isn’t any recent history between Jackson and Oakville, so Friday’s Class 6 District 1 semifinal will be an interesting new look. Seven of Jackson’s nine wins were blowouts. Oakville’s two losses came against Rockwood Summit (31-16) and Seckman (14-10).
7. Lafayette Wildwood Lancers
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: vs. SLUH (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 7
Some of our top 25 teams are guaranteed to see their seasons end this week. One of those teams will either be Lafayette Wildwood or St. Louis University High, as the top 25 squads – who are not familiar foes – clash in the Class 6 District 2 semifinals.
8. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: vs. Father Tolton (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Earning the top seed in Class 2 District 5, the Falcons closed the regular season with a 76-3 win at home against Southern Boone. They picked up a first-round bye and will play Father Tolton, who dispatched North Callaway 38-6 last week.
9. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: vs. Rolla (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Idle with a bye last week, the Pioneers will take on Rolla in the Class 5 District 2 semifinals. Rolla is coming off a 35-14 win against Washington last week.
10. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: vs. Neosho (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Carthage closed out the regular season against Neosho, and the Tigers will face those same Wildcats this week in the Class 5 District 6 semis. Carthage bludgeoned Neosho 56-14 in their last meeting. The Wildcats are coming off a 42-20 win against Branson last week.
11. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: vs. Columbia Hickman (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
We’ve been waiting nearly two weeks for this Class 6 District 6 matchup. Helias has had the upper hand against Hickman of late, beating them by a combined 132-35 in their last two meetings. That includes the Crusaders’ 42-7 win in Week 2 back on Sept. 5.
12. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: vs. Staley (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday
When Liberty and Staley clash in the Class 6 District 7 semis this week, it will be the first matchup between the two teams since Sept. 29, 2023. Liberty won that game 21-6, but faces a 4-6 Staley team that has won two straight and is coming off a 56-13 win against St. Joseph Central.
13. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 8-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: vs. Fort Osage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Hawklets flogged William Chrisman 42-6 last week in the first round of the Class 5 District 8 playoffs to survive and advance. They will take on a tough Fort Osage squad in the semifinals. For Osage is coming off a 35-14 win against Truman.
14. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 6-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: vs. Lee’s Summit (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s been a wild year on and off the field for the Broncos. But if they want this season to continue, they’re going to need to avenge a loss. Lee’s Summit North got walloped by Lee’s Summit 37-16 in the regular season finale. They’ll square off again in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals this week.
15. St. Dominic Crusaders
Current Record: 9-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: vs. Troy Buchanan (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
There will be plenty of eyes on this week’s Class 6 District 4 semifinal between St. Dominic and Troy Buchanan. Only MICDS has been able to keep it close against the Crusaders this year.
16. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: vs. Lee’s Summit West (4-6) 7 p.m. Friday
There might not be another team in the state more ready to play this week than North Kansas City. The Hornets had to sit an extra week with a 42-21 loss to Liberty in the regular season finale thanks to last week’s bye. Lee’s Summit West is coming off a 42-0 win against Park Hill South.
17. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 6-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: vs. Chaminade College Prep (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Clearly not messing around in these playoffs, the Lions advanced to the Class 5 District 3 semis after embarrassing McCluer 78-0 Halloween night. They’ll face a Chaminade College Prep team that has won three straight and is coming off a 56-6 win against Riverview Gardens on Thursday.
18. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: vs. East Newton (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday
East Newton pulled off a huge upset Friday night in beating Hollister (6-4) 21-12. Seneca probably welcomed that result. The Indians haven’t faced Hollister since the first round of the 2023 Class 2 playoffs, but they are plenty familiar with conference foe East Newton, who hasn’t beaten Seneca since 2020. The Indians beat the Patriots 56-7 on Oct. 17.
19. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 8-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: vs. Webb City (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Winners of three straight, the Tigers disposed Willard 62-14 on Thursday and now turn their attention toward conference foe Webb City. The two last met on Oct. 3 at Webb City and Republic pulled off a thrilling 27-21 win.
20. Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: vs. Timberland (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a first-round bye, the Panthers will see a familiar foe this week in Timberland. The teams last met in the regular season finale – a game Ft. Zumwalt North won 49-14. Timberland is coming off a 37-3 win against Ft. Zumwalt East on Thursday.
21. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: vs. Lafayette Wildwood (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
A bye last week was probably quite welcomed. The Jr. Bills closed the regular season reeling a bit with blowout losses to CBC (37-0) and Rockhurst (35-14). Lafayette Wildwood has consistently been one of the state’s best teams this season.
22. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: vs. Mexico (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
As the top seed in Class 4 District 5, the Pirates were on a bye last week. They last played on Oct. 24 in a 31-28 loss to Class 6 Ft. Zumwalt West in the regular season finale. They’ll take on a Mexico squad that beat Kirksville 28-21 in overtime on Friday.
23. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 7-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: vs. Rockwood Summit (8-2) 7 p.m. Friday
Seeded No. 2 in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament behind Kirkwood, the Wildcats had a bye last week and will face No. 3 Rockwood Summit, who beat No. 6 Parkway South 43-0, in Friday’s semifinal.
24. Savannah Savages
Current Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: vs. Smithville (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Just six days after a double-overtime loss to Kansas City St. Pius X, the Savages, seeded No. 2, smacked Kansas City Northeast 78-0 on Thursday in the Class 4 District 8 first round. They will take on No. 3 Smithville this week. The teams met in the district semifinals on Nov. 8 last season and Savannah prevailed 11-10.
25. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 7-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: vs. Blue Springs South (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Seeded fourth in the loaded Class 6 District 6 Tournament, the Wildcats kicked off the first round with a 24-7 win against Columbia Rock Bridge. Next up: top-seeded Blue Springs South, No. 4 in the state rankings, in the semifinals. The Jaguars beat the Wildcats 35-7 when they last met on Oct. 17.