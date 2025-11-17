Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today & Claim up to $5,400 in Welcome Bonuses
Legal sports betting in Missouri is set to begin on Dec. 1, 2025. In the meantime, the pre-registration period has already started. As of Nov. 17, all Missouri bettors are now able to sign up with legal online sportsbooks. By doing so, they can take advantage of exclusive, limited-time Missouri sportsbook promos. There are up to $5,400 in welcome offers to claim.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
New Missouri bettors don’t need a DraftKings Missouri promo code to qualify for this Missouri pre-launch offer. New customers only need to create a new DraftKings account between Nov. 17 and 30 to receive $300 in bonus bets automatically.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer include:
- The offer is only available to new customers who are 21 years of age or older and reside in the state of Missouri.
- The pre-launch promotion runs through Nov. 30, 2025.
- The value of the bonus bet itself isn’t returned with any winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
New players in Missouri can use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 to activate a pre-launch offer. This provides new users with $100 in bonus bets upon the official launch of sports betting in Missouri. Additionally, starting December 1, players can qualify for a first-bet promotion worth up to $1,500. If the initial wager is unsuccessful, BetMGM will refund the stake in bonus bets up to that amount.
Key terms for the BetMGM Missouri promo code include:
- Only new customers in Missouri who are 21 years of age or older are eligible to participate.
- You must make a minimum first deposit of $10 before Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.
- Qualified users will receive $100 in bonus bets when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets will expire seven days after being issued on Dec. 1.
- The pre-launch promotion runs through Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 offer, initial wagers above $50 earn five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of the qualifying wager. Wagers of $50 or less earn a single bonus bet equal to the stake.
- The value of the bonus bet itself is not returned with any winnings.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required to claim this MO welcome offer, making it very easy for new users to take advantage of. Just sign up through the links provided on this page to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. You’ll also get a dollar-for-dollar deposit match up to $100, giving you up to $200 in bonus bets before launch. Then, once sports betting goes live, you can take advantage of a “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” offer, giving you a total of $500 in bonus bets.
Important terms of the FanDuel Missouri promo code include:
- Only new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older can participate.
- Registration must be completed through approved pre-launch links before Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 AM.
- After pre-registering, users will receive $100 in bonus bets for launch day.
- A minimum initial deposit of $5 during the pre-launch period qualifies for a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonus bets.
- Starting Dec. 1, 2025, placing a first $5 cash wager will trigger an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after issuance.
- Each customer may redeem only one new-user offer.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer gives new users the chance to earn FanCash on losing bets for 15 straight days beginning Dec. 1, 2025. To qualify, customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager each day at odds of –500 or longer, starting from the day their account is created. If a qualifying bet loses, Fanatics will refund the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
Key details of the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo include:
- Only new Missouri users who are at least 21 years old can participate.
- A minimum first deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration period.
- Starting Dec. 1, 2025, users may place one qualifying wager per day ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only qualifying bets that are lost earn FanCash; winning wagers do not receive refunds.
- Placing a daily wager is optional, but missed days cannot be made up later.
- FanCash received must be used within seven days of being credited.
- This pre-launch offer is open until Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.