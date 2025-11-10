Missouri High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2025)
The district championship round has arrived across Missouri, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Several of the state’s top programs are just one win away from punching their ticket to the quarterfinals, while others saw dream seasons come crashing down under the playoff spotlight. Only the strongest remain, and the next two weeks will decide who’s built to play for December glory.
Unbeatens Hold Firm at the Top
Platte County continues to look every bit like a title favorite after another statement win to stay unbeaten. The Pirates haven’t flinched since Week 1, and three-star quarterback Rocco Marriott has them rolling into a showdown with Rockhurst that could define the Class 5 bracket. Meanwhile, Class 6 is shaping up to be a full-on gauntlet — with Nixa, CBC, Lafayette Wildwood and Jackson all undefeated and playing their best football when it matters most.
Playoff Veterans Finding Their Stride
A handful of perennial powers are peaking at the right time. Helias Catholic escaped Columbia Hickman in a thriller to stay perfect, Kirkwood and Blair Oaks both dominated their semifinal opponents, and Kearney continues to light up scoreboards behind one of the state’s most explosive offenses. Even deeper down the rankings, teams like Cardinal Ritter, Republic and Blue Springs are proving that playoff football is all about timing and momentum. Blue Springs avenged a regular-season loss and shocked then-No. 4 Blue Springs South last week, sending the Wildcats surging up the rankings while the Jaguars’ season came to a sudden end.
New Faces and High Stakes Ahead
With several heavyweight matchups on tap this Friday — including No. 1 Platte County vs. No. 14 Rockhurst, No. 2 Nixa vs. Joplin, and an undefeated clash between CBC and Lafayette Wildwood — the field is tightening, and every snap matters. Ft. Zumwalt West enters the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25 after a strong postseason push, while St. Dominic falls out following its second-round loss. The postseason chaos has arrived, and Missouri’s best are ready to decide who survives to play another week.
Missouri High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
Nov. 9, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: vs. Rockhurst (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a first-round bye in the Class 5 playoffs, the Pirates made short work of St. Pius X Kansas City on Friday. Platte County three-star quarterback Rocco Marriott accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). The Pirates will entertain Rockhurst for the Class 5 District 8 title this week.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next game: vs. Joplin (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Nixa jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, steamrolling Ozark 42-6. The Eagles will play Joplin for the Class 6 District 5 championship this week. Nixa beat Joplin 28-14 in Week 3 on Sept. 12.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next game: vs. Lafayette Wildwood (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
There will be a new Class 6 champion in 2025, as the Cadets took down reigning champion De Smet Jesuit in the District 2 semifinals 55-36. CBC has played some tough opponents this season, but they probably have their toughest test to date this week when they play Lafayette Wildwood for the district title.
4. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next game: vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Firing away in the second quarter, the Indians scored 35 points in the period to take a 42-0 lead into halftime and hammered Oakville 49-7 in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals. Jackson will now host a Northwest Cedar Hill squad that’s coming off a 14-7 win against Seckman.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next game: vs. Savannah (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Picking the right time to unleash its offense, Kearney scored more points than they had all season in a 67-20 blowout against Van Horn in the Class 4 District 8 semifinals. They will take on a dangerous Savannah team that is coming off a 21-10 win against Smithville for the district crown.
6. Lafayette Wildwood Lancers
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next game: vs. CBC (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
It appeared the Lancers’ offense would be on cruise control against St. Louis University High (SLUH) last week, scoring 14 points in each of the first two quarters and leading 28-13 at halftime. But SLUH made things interesting in the second half and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter before Lafayette’s defense held for a 28-25 win.
7. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 8-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next game: vs. Eureka (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a first-round bye, the Pioneers rolled Rolla 35-0 in the semifinal round of the Class 5 District 2 playoffs. It was the first shutout of the season for a Kirkwood defense that has only allowed double digits three times all season. The Pioneers host Eureka, who downed Rockwood Summit 21-3, for the district title this week.
8. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next game: vs. Centralia (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Pitching their fourth shutout of the season, Blair Oaks made short work of Father Tolton in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals 49-0. The reigning Class 3 state champions, who dropped to Class 2 this season, entertain a Centralia squad that’s coming off a 52-12 win against South Callaway for the district championship.
9. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Final Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next game: Season ended in the Class 6 District 6 semifinals on Nov. 7
Despite looking like legitimate Class 6 title contenders all season, the top-seeded Jaguars took one on the chin and saw their season come to a screeching halt in the Class 6 District 6 semifinals with a 29-10 loss to rival Blue Springs. Those 29 points were the most the Jaguars’ defense had allowed all season, and their offense hadn’t scored fewer than 31 points in any game.
10. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next game: vs. Republic (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Second verse, same as the first. Playing Neosho for the second time in three weeks, the Tigers rolled the Wildcats 42-7 in the Class 5 District 6 semis to set up a rematch with Republic for the district championship. The last time the conference foes met on Oct. 10, Carthage marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal to pull out a 30-28 win.
11. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 10-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next game: vs. Blue Springs (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Not since Week 1 had the Crusaders been tested so much by an opponent. But surviving is the only thing that matters in the playoffs, and Helias Catholic did just enough to escape Columbia Hickman 23-20 in the Class 6 District 6 semifinals. The win set up a showdown with a hot Blue Springs squad who knocked off No. 4 Blue Springs South 29-10 last week.
12. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 7-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next game: vs. Ladue Horton Watkins (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Making another jump, the Lions have been nothing short of dominant in districts. They thumped McCluer 78-0 in the first round, then smacked Chaminade College Prep 44-7 on Friday. They will face Ladue Horton Watkins for the Class 5 District 3 title this week after the Rams eked past MICDS (20-17) and Hazelwood East (21-19) the last two weeks, respectively.
13. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next game: vs. Liberty North (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Playing one of its best defensive games of the season, Liberty ended Staley’s season 28-7 Friday in the Class 6 District 8 semis. The win set up a district championship showdown against rival Liberty North, who beat Park Hill 30-19. Liberty beat Liberty North 38-22 in Week 2 on Sept. 5.
14. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 9-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next game: vs. Platte County (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Hawklets have been on a roll so far in the Class 5 playoffs, knocking off William Chrisman 42-6 in the opening round before throttling Fort Osage 41-13 in the District 8 semifinals. Next up: No. 1 Platte County for the district championship.
15. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 8-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next game: vs. Lee’s Summit (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Using their first-round bye to regroup after a 42-21 loss to Liberty to close the regular season, the Hornets went out and eliminated Lee’s Summit West 49-27 in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals. The win sets up a showdown against Lee’s Summit in the district finals. Lee’s Summit ended Lee’s Summit North’s season last week.
16. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 9-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next game: vs. Carthage (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s never easy to beat Webb City twice in a season, but the Tigers ended the Cardinals’ season last week with a convincing 41-24 victory after beating them 27-21 during the regular season. The win sets up a huge showdown against Carthage for the Class 5 District 6 title. Carthage came from behind to beat Republic 30-28 in Week 7 on Oct. 10.
17. Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers
Current Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next game: vs. Parkway West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Pitching their fourth shutout of the season, the Panthers smashed Timberland 45-0 last week to set up a showdown against Parkway West, who beat Parkway Central 49-13 in the first round and smacked North Point 50-21 last week. Since allowing 75 points in the first three weeks of the regular season, the Panthers have surrendered only 26 points in the last six games combined.
18. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 8-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next game: vs. Helias Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In our upset of the week, Blue Springs avenged a loss in a big way and reminded everyone they’re still a legitimate contender for the Class 6 crown when they stunned No. 4 Blue Springs South 29-10 in the District 6 semifinals. The Jaguars, who spent most of the season inside the top 10, beat Blue Springs 35-7 on Oct. 17.
19. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next game: vs. Cassville (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Completing its five-year winning streak against East Newton, the Indians ran all over the Patriots and thumped them 56-21 last week to advance to the Class 3 District 6 title game. The win sets up a rematch against Cassville, whom Seneca beat 33-27 in Week 1 of the regular season. The Wildcats began the season 1-3, but they have won seven straight and are coming off a 27-14 win against Mount Vernon.
20. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 8-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next game: vs. Odessa (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Beating Mexico for the second time this season, Hannibal’s defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season, 48-0, to advance to the Class 4 District 5 final. It was a drastic shift from Hannibal’s 26-14 win the first time they played each other on Sept. 26. The Pirates will now play Odessa, who thumped Warrenton 49-3 last week.
21. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 8-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next game: vs. Kirkwood (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Facing off with familiar foe Kirkwood in the Class 5 District 2 final, the Wildcats will be looking to avenge a heartbreaking loss. The Pioneers beat them 24-21 in a nail-biter on Sept. 26. Eureka beat Rockwood Summit 21-3 last week. Winners of six straight, Kirkwood blanked Rolla 35-0 in the semis.
22. Savannah Savages
Current Record: 10-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next game: vs. Kearney (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Something’s got to give this week in the Class 4 District 8 title game between Savannah and Kearney, as both teams play suffocating defense. In 11 games this season, after beating Smithville 21-10 last week, Savannah’s defense has allowed only 85 points with five shutouts. Kearney’s defense has surrendered 109 points in 10 games with one shutout. Savannah has not allowed more than 24 points to any opponent this season.
23. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 7-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next game: Season ended Nov. 7 with a loss to Lafayette Wildwood in the Class 6 District 2 semifinals
A promising 7-0 start to the season ended with a three-game losing skid for the Junior Billikens. SLUH lost a thriller to Lafayette Wildwood 28-25 on Friday in the Class 6 District 2 semifinals. Allowing only 69 points through the first seven games of the season, SLUH surrendered 100 points in its final three games against CBC, Rockhurst and Lafayette Wildwood.
24. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Final Record: 6-4
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next game: Season ended Nov. 7 with a loss to Lee’s Summit in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals
A season full of turmoil came to a screeching halt for the Broncos in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Friday. Ranked inside the top 10 for most of the season, the Broncos lost a nail-biter to Lee’s Summit 35-33. It was the second loss in as many games to Lee’s Summit, who beat them in the regular-season finale 37-16.
25. Ft. Zumwalt West Jaguars
Current Record: 8-3
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next game: vs. Troy Buchanan (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Ranked for the first time this season, the Jaguars have quality wins over Troy Buchanan (21-7) and Hannibal (31-28) and only lost by one score to Kirkwood (10-3) and Ft. Zumwalt North (27-21). They will play Troy Buchanan again this week for the Class 6 District 4 crown after beating Liberty Wentzville 16-7 last week.