Missouri High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
Dominant defenses, gaudy point totals and a handful of statement wins defined Week 7 across Missouri high school football, and the latest High School SI Missouri top 25 reflects it.
Platte County, Nixa and CBC continue to headline the rankings as unbeaten powers that have yet to show a crack, while several programs below them keep knocking loudly on the door.
Platte County once again made quick work of a quality opponent, jumping to a 42-0 halftime lead against Smithville and cruising to 6-0 behind one of the state’s stingiest defenses and prolific offenses. Nixa and CBC also stayed perfect, each displaying the kind of depth and offensive firepower that make deep postseason runs feel inevitable.
Behind them, Blue Springs South made perhaps the biggest statement of the week, flattening Lee’s Summit North 34-7 to remain unbeaten and set up a highly anticipated clash with 6-0 Liberty.
Further down the rankings, Lafayette Wildwood, Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic and SLUH all kept their perfect records intact, while Eureka, Republic and Blue Springs each surged after big wins that reshuffled the middle of the poll. Several more undefeated teams, including Jackson, Kearney, and Festus, continued to prove they belong in the state’s elite conversation as the season barrels toward district play.
With multiple unbeaten showdowns ahead - including Liberty at Blue Springs South and Lafayette at Eureka - the coming week promises major shakeups. Missouri’s best are starting to separate, and for those still chasing, time is running short to make a move before playoff brackets start taking shape.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
Oct. 6, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Platte County (6-0) at Truman (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Another week, another game where Platte County starters only played about a half before bowing to the backups. Taking on a good Smithville Warriors team who entered Friday’s showdown at 4-1, the Pirates rolled to a 42-0 lead by halftime and went on to win 49-7. They’ve outscored opponents 334-86, a margin that would be much greater if their starters played full games.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Waynesville (0-6) at Nixa (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Nixa was bound to be a handful for winless Kickapoo, and it was. The Eagles jumped out to a 49-7 halftime lead and rolled 56-7. Nixa racked up 597 total yards in the win. They are set to close the regular season against Waynesville (0-6), Ozark (2-4) and Glendale (3-3).
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: Vianney (2-4) at CBC (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cadets traveled to Georgia last week to take on Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Trailing 42-38 after three quarters, the Cadets found their groove in the fourth, outscored the Eagles 21-7 and came away with a 59-49 victory, dropping Rabun Gap to 2-4 overall.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Liberty (6-0) at Blue Springs South (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Tip of the cap to the Jaguars. They had the most impressive statement win of the week. Taking on Lee’s Summit North, who entered 4-1 with its only loss coming to Arkansas No. 1 Bentonville, the Jags’ defense turned in another dominant performance, holding the Broncos to just 137 total yards and rolled to a dominant 34-7 win. They’ve allowed just seven points per game in each of their last four games. Friday’s game against 6-0 Liberty should be a slobber knocker.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Raytown South (0-6) at Kearney (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Kearney Bulldogs, it’s that their defense is one of the state’s best. They proved it again Friday, holding Grain Valley (4-2) to 14 points in a 28-14 win. Five of their six games have been against teams who are at least .500 or better and they’ve not allowed more than the 20 points they surrendered in Week 5 to 5-1 North Kansas City.
6. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: Liberty (6-0) at Blue Springs South (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In their closest result of the season, Liberty’s defense allowed the most points it had allowed all year to Park Hill’s talented offense and still survived. Two touchdowns by Connor Hatfield, seven points from kicker Lincoln Dwiggins and a 71-yard interception return by Deacon Price came in clutch. They have a huge game against No. 4 Blue Springs South this week.
7. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: Sikeston (1-5) at Jackson (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Cape Girardeau Central has had a good season but was still no match for the Indians last week. Jackson’s offense has gotten better with each week, racking up 23, 32, 33, 56 and 69 points through the first five weeks before cruising to a 62-24 win Friday night to drop Central to 4-2 overall.
8. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: Lafayette (Wildwood) (6-0) at Eureka (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Domination has been the theme of the season for the Lancers. They came close to pitching their fifth shutout in six games but settled for a 63-6 win against McCluer. They’ve outscored opponents a whopping 282-34 – with 28 of those 34 points surrendered to Kirkwood in Week 3.
9. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Liberty North (4-2) at Lee’s Summit North (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Losing for the second time in three games, the Broncos fell flat in a 34-7 setback at home against No. 4 Blue Springs South. Their offense never got rolling and managed just 137 total yards. They’ll try to bounce back against 4-2 Liberty North before closing the regular season against a pair of 2-4 teams in Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit.
10. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Rockhurst (5-1) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas) (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Soaring into Friday’s game after a 35-0 win against Bishop Miege (Kansas) in Week 5, the Hawklets got their wings clipped by Blue Springs, 38-29. Tied at 17 after three quarters, Rockhurst surrendered three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and missed a pair of PAT attempts. Friday’s game started a brutal gauntlet to close the regular season that includes games against 5-0 St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas), 4-2 Liberty North and 6-0 SLUH.
11. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: Eldon (3-3) at Blair Oaks (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Despite committing 11 penalties for 120 yards, it had no effect on the Falcons. They led Blue Valley Southwest 35-10 at halftime, 49-10 after three quarters and rolled to a 52-10 victory. Blair Oaks has outscored opponents 300-54 and takes on Eldon (3-3), Hallsville (2-4) and Southern Boone (2-4) to close out the regular season.
12. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Kirkwood (4-1) at Marquette (1-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday
Idle last week, the Pioneers are now set to close the regular season against 1-5 Marquette, 5-1 Ladue Horton Watkins and 2-4 Hazelwood Central.
13. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: Jefferson City (2-4) at Helias Catholic (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Battling for Jefferson City’s bragging rights, the Crusaders took on cross-town rival Capital City last week and dispatched them 35-7 to remain unbeaten. Since giving up 20 points in Week 1, the Crusaders have allowed only 32 points in the last five weeks, giving up 7, 6, 6, 6 and 7 in successive games. Jefferson City will travel a mile up Stadium Boulevard for their shot at the Crusaders this week.
14. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: Chaminade College Prep (3-2) at SLUH (6-0), 6 p.m. Friday
Taking care of business on Friday, the Jr. Billikens rolled to a 44-16 win at Vianney (2-4). Those 16 points were the most SLUH has surrendered in any game all season, in case you were wondering how good their defense is. The next three weeks will be their toughest of the season, however, as they face Chaminade College Prep (3-2), CBC (6-0) and Rockhurst (5-1).
15. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: Lutheran North (4-1) at Maryville (5-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MICDS carried a three-game winning streak into Friday’s game (one win was a forfeit victory over Priory) and the Crusaders snapped it with a 27-21 win. They only have two more games left in the regular season due to a pair of games being dropped from their schedule prior to the start of the regular season. They’ll play at 5-1 Maryville this week, then go idle for a week before wrapping the regular season against 2-3 Cardinal Ritter.
16. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: Lafayette Wildwood (6-0) at Eureka (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Eureka got the statement win it had been looking for. Coming off a three-point loss to Kirkwood in Week 5, the Wildcats squared off with unbeaten Rockwood Summit and rolled to a convincing 28-7 win. They now face what will undoubtedly be their toughest test this week against the 6-0 Lafayette Wildwood Lancers.
17. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: Seneca (5-0) at McDonald County (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Picking up an impressive win Friday, the Indians welcomed 4-1 Carl Junction to Earl Campbell Stadium and sent the Bulldogs back up Highway 43 with a 42-7 loss. We’ve said it before, but there aren’t many defenses that can handle Seneca’s prolific offense. The Indians’ 33 points in Week 1 is by far their lowest output. They haven’t scored fewer than 42 points in a game since and have held opponents to seven points in back-to-back weeks.
18. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Republic (5-1) at Carthage (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Starting a brutal three-game stretch that included Webb City, Carthage and Neosho, the Tigers aced their first test Friday. Falling behind 14-0 in the first half, they scored 13 unanswered to get within a point, gave up a third-quarter touchdown and then outscored the Cardinals 14-0 in the fourth quarter for an impressive come-from-behind victory. The Tigers’ defense held Webb City to its lowest points total since scoring 20 on Nixa in Week 2.
19. Webb City Cardinals
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: Willard (1-5) at Webb City (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
One of the most exciting Missouri top 25 matchups of the week, Webb City jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half but couldn’t make it stick. Republic outscored them 14-0 in the fourth quarter and scored the go-ahead TD in the final two minutes to beat Webb City 27-21.
20. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Republic (5-1) at Carthage (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tied at 7 at halftime and 14 after three quarters, the Tigers got two TDs in the fourth quarter to knock off Joplin (2-4) Friday inside Junge Stadium. Despite the win, Joplin’s defense held the Tigers to their lowest points total since scoring 22 against Nixa. Expect another shootout this week, as Republic and Carthage are among the better defensive teams in Southwest Missouri.
21. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: North Kansas City (5-1) at Oak Park (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
They bounced back nicely from a four-point loss to Kearney in Week 5. Taking on winless Grandview, the Hornets stung them for nine touchdowns and rolled to a 61-7 victory. They’ll play 2-4 Oak Park and 1-5 Park Hill South before wrapping the regular season against Liberty, who is 6-0.
22. Festus Tigers
Current Record: 6-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: Festus (6-0) at De Smet Jesuit (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Continuing their roll through the 2025 season, the Tigers haven’t played a close game all season. In fact, their 16-point margin of victory in Week 1 against Rolla is the closest anyone has played them so far. They rolled North County 46-21 on Friday. But they face their toughest stretch of the season in the coming weeks, facing De Smet Jesuit (3-3), Farmington (5-1) and Jackson (6-0).
23. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: Hannibal (5-1) at Moberly (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Kirksville was no match for the Pirates. Hannibal, coming off a big 26-14 win over against a tough Mexico squad, thumped the Tigers 42-6 Friday, dropping them to 3-3 on the season. They will certainly be favorited in their remaining games against Moberly (2-4), Marshall (2-4) and Ft. Zumwalt West (3-3).
24. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: Blue Springs (4-2) at Park Hill South (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday
The most impressive win in our top 25 easily goes to the Wildcats. On the heels of back-to-back losses to Staley and Lee’s Summit North that dropped them from near the middle of the top 25 to the brink of falling out of the rankings, they desperately need a statement performance against undefeated Rockhurst. They responded with an impressive 38-29 victory and have a prime opportunity to keep rolling against Park Hill South this week.
25. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 2-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Cardinal Ritter (2-3) was slated to host Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday, but Roosevelt has canceled the remainder of its 2025 season due to dwindling numbers
A long road trip to Massillon, Ohio didn’t go as the Lions had hoped it would. Taking on Washington High School, the Lions had their second-lowest offensive output of the season in a 28-14 loss. Cardinal Ritter will now have a week off after Roosevelt, their scheduled opponent for this week, recently canceled the remainder of its season due to dwindling numbers. The Lions will instead face De Smet Jesuit on Thursday, Oct. 16 before having another week off following that game.