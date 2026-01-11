SI

Tony Romo Annoyed Everyone During Bills-Jaguars Wild-Card Game

Andy Nesbitt

Tony Romo has been a tough listen during Sunday's Bills-Jaguars playoff game.
Tony Romo became an instant hit when first joined Jim Nantz in CBS' top NFL booth back in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback wowed fans by predicting plays before they happened, which gave viewers a whole new experience while watching big NFL games every Sunday.

In recent years, however, Romo's popularity as an announcer has dropped in rapid fashion as he has become more of a caricature of his former self, often relying on clichés or just weird sounds during big moments of games.

That has continued during Sunday's Bills-Jaguars AFC wild-card game in Jacksonville. It didn't take long for Romo to annoy fans as he made a weird noise after the Bills almost blocked a punt in the first quarter.

That's just not something you want to hear from an announcer at this level. Romo is in CBS' top booth, which means he should be able to give the viewers more of an effort and a better look inside what is happening on the field. Just groaning, or whatever he was doing in that above clip, is simply not it.

Romo later let out a weird laugh after the Jaguars picked up a key first down.

Not great.

NFL fans watching Sunday's game lit into Romo on social media.

The good news here is that NBC has this year's Super Bowl, so there will be only two more games called by Romo this season.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

