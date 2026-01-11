Tony Romo Annoyed Everyone During Bills-Jaguars Wild-Card Game
Tony Romo became an instant hit when first joined Jim Nantz in CBS' top NFL booth back in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback wowed fans by predicting plays before they happened, which gave viewers a whole new experience while watching big NFL games every Sunday.
In recent years, however, Romo's popularity as an announcer has dropped in rapid fashion as he has become more of a caricature of his former self, often relying on clichés or just weird sounds during big moments of games.
That has continued during Sunday's Bills-Jaguars AFC wild-card game in Jacksonville. It didn't take long for Romo to annoy fans as he made a weird noise after the Bills almost blocked a punt in the first quarter.
That's just not something you want to hear from an announcer at this level. Romo is in CBS' top booth, which means he should be able to give the viewers more of an effort and a better look inside what is happening on the field. Just groaning, or whatever he was doing in that above clip, is simply not it.
Romo later let out a weird laugh after the Jaguars picked up a key first down.
Not great.
NFL fans watching Sunday's game lit into Romo on social media.
The good news here is that NBC has this year's Super Bowl, so there will be only two more games called by Romo this season.