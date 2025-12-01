Missouri Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
Girls basketball season has started in Missouri.
1. Incarnate Word
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The nationally ranked Red Knights will open their season vs. Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday.
2. Staley
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Another nationally ranked team. Staley opened up the year with a 72-52 win over North Kansas City.
3. Kickapoo
Record: 0-0
Outlook: A much anticipated Kickapoo team. They’ll begin their season on Wednesday at the Willard Classic.
4. Lee's Summit West
Record: 0-0
Outlook: One of the state's best Class 6 teams. They’ll open the season vs. Rockhurst on the road.
5. Lutheran St. Charles
Record: 2-0
Outlook: It was a productive Thanksgiving week for this team. They went 2-0 during games vs. Rock Bridge and St. Joseph’s in Columbia.
6. Cardinal Ritter
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Lions earned their first win of the season vs. Springfield South East (IL).
7. Principia
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Principia went down to Arkansas and will come back to St. Louis with two more wins. They’re off to a hot start.
8. Park Hill South
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Panthers earned a big win over a ranked opponent. They defeated Liberty North by a score of 57-51 days before Thanksgiving. Texas bound Addison Bjorn set a school record scoring 48 points in the process.
9. Lift for Life
Record: 0-1
Outlook: The Hawks lost a close game to Quincy Notre Dame 54-56.
10. Tipton
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Cardinals are off to a great start proving why they’re well within the Top 10 by defeating West Plains by a score of 68-60.
11. Troy Buchanan
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Troy Buchanan started their season earlier than most. They have two wins vs. quality opponents in Orchard Farm and Willard.
12. Jackson
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The premier team in Southeast Missouri. They opened up with a 31 point win over Hillsboro and have the SEMO Conference Tournament coming up this week.
13. St. Teresa's
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Stars held University Academy Charter to just 14 points in their season opener. The schedule gets tougher with Notre Dame de Sion and MICDS coming up next.
14. Liberty North
Record: 0-1
Outlook: The Eagles played Park Hill South tough in a close loss. They have Lee’s Summit North on the schedule next.
15. Rock Bridge
Record: 1-2
Outlook: The Bruins played three games at the COMO Turkey Shootout going 1-2 with a win against University City and losses against Lutheran St. Charles and St. Joseph’s Academy.
16. Doniphan
Record: 0-0
Outlook: One of the best teams in Class 4. Doniphan starts their season at the River City Classic this week.
17. Benton
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Benton is looking to have a repeat of their success last season. They’ll open their season vs. Blue Valley Northwest this week.
18. Logan-Rogersville
Record: 0-0
Outlook: One of the top teams in SWMO. The Wildcats first opponent will be at the Fair Grove Invitational this week.
19. Strafford
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Dustin Larsen has an excellent team led by his two daughters. They compete in the Willard Classic starting this Wednesday.
20. Cor Jesu
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Cor Jesu has consistently been one of the best teams in Class 6 the past handful of seasons. They earned an early win over Ladue by a score of 75-44.
21. MICDS
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Rams defeated St. Vincent to kick off the new year. Sophomores Jordyn Haywood and Kennedy Newman combined for 35 points.
22. Ursuline
Record: 1-0
Outlook: It was an impressive start for the Bears. They defeated Hazelwood East last Tuesday by a score of 67-49.
23. Marshfield
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Marshfield has high hopes in Class 5. They started the season with a running clock win and will host their own tip-off tournament this week.
24. Rolla
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Rolla started the season with two quality wins over Helias and Jefferson City. Both were double-digit victories.
25. Fort Zumwalt South
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Zumwalt South is set to play in the Pepsi-Cola Tournament this week.