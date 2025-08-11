Orlando City 4–1 Inter Miami: Player Ratings As Lions Dominate Herons in Florida Derby
Inter Miami CF just can’t seem to get past Orlando City SC in 2025.
Despite hitting some outstanding form in Leagues Cup and through the recent run in MLS, Inter Miami’s struggles continued against their Florida foes, falling 4–1 on Sunday night in a forgettable performance at Inter&Co. Stadium in Orlando.
It marked the second time that Miami has lost to Orlando this season after previously dropping a 3–0 result in their first matchup in May. This time, the Herons significantly felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi.
Orlando began the scoring early with a second-minute goal from Luis Muriel, before Miami’s Yannick Bright drew the visitors level with a wonder-strike from the top of the box in the fifth minute. Yet, that was as close as the Herons would get.
The Lions retook the lead in the 50th minute, as Muriel dribbled past Jordi Alba on a short corner kick and smashed a shot into the netting. They extended their lead soon after, when Martín Ojeda beat goalkeeper Oscar Ustari at the near post in the 58th minute.
Things got even worse for the Herons in the final moments, as Benjamin Cremaschi barely kept Marco Pašalić onside, allowing the Orlando attacker to break through and extend the match to 4–1.
With the loss, Miami fell behind Orlando in the Eastern Conference, dropping to sixth in the table heading into next week’s clash against the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
Here are the player ratings for both sides from the Florida derby.
Orlando City SC Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Pedro Gallese
6.9
LB: David Brekalo
6.9
CB: Robin Jansson
6.8
CB: Rodrigo Schlegel
7.6
RB: Alex Freeman
7.8
CDM: Eduard Atuesta
7.3
CDM: César Araújo
7.9
LM: Iván Angulo
6.8
CM: Martín Ojeda
8.8
RM: Marco Pašalić
7.7
ST: Luis Muriel
9.5
SUB: Ramiro Enrique (83' for Muriel)
N/A
SUB: Kyle Smith (84' for Atuesta)
N/A
SUB: Tyrese Spicer (90' for Angulo)
N/A
SUB: Dagur Dan Þórhallsson (90' for Pašalić)
N/A
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City SC
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
4.6
LB: Jordi Alba
5.9
CB: Maxi Falcón
5.1
CB: Noah Allen
6.1
RB: Ian Fray
6.2
CDM: Sergio Busquets
5.6
CDM: Yannick Bright
7.1
LW: Telasco Segovia
6.9
AM: Rodrigo De Paul
6.3
RW: Tadeo Allende
6.8
ST: Luis Suárez
7.2
SUB: Fafa Picault (64' for Segovia)
6.2
SUB: Gonzalo Luján (64' for Falcón)
6.3
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (79' for Fray)
6.5
SUB: Baltasar Rodríguez (79' for Allende)
6.2
SUB: Federico Redondo (84' for Bright)
N/A