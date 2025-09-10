Missouri high school softball: Top 25 state rankings (09-09-2025)
It may still be early in the season, but the cream always rises - and several programs are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
A few statement wins have made things clearer at the top, while close calls and surprising results elsewhere remind us how quickly momentum can shift.
One thing is certain: these rankings will continue to change often between now and the end of the regular season, with plenty of head-to-head showdowns ahead that could shake up the order. As of Monday, Sept. 8, here’s where the state’s best stand.
Missouri high school softball Top 25 state rankings
1. Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars
Current Record: 11-1
The Lady Jaguars have so far outscored opponents 122-29, with 11 of those runs allowed coming in their only loss to Francis Howell. They also have quality wins over Lafayette (Wildwood) 11-8 and 8-0, Liberty 13-1 and Lindbergh 6-2.
2. Francis Howell Central Spartans
Current Record: 12-1
There will be some exciting matchups this week that could have implications on these rankings. The Lady Spartans, who have outscored opponents 121-41 so far, play Liberty twice and Fort Zumwalt West once this week.
3. Lindbergh Flyers
Current Record: 7-2
Jumping out to a 4-0 start, the Lady Flyers suffered back-to-back losses against Kickapoo and No.1 Fort Zumwalt West. They bounced back to beat Kickapoo 7-3 in their next meeting and are coming off an 18-1 win at Mehlville.
4. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 5-2
Their quality wins include Grain Valley, Blue Springs and Raymore-Peculiar. Their only losses are a pair of 4-3 decisions to Lee’s Summit and Mid-Buchanan.
5. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 8-3
They’ve lost three games by a combined seven runs, but the Lady Blue Jays have been on a roll so far in September – starting the month 5-1 with their only loss coming 6-5 to Omaha, Nebraska’s Bellevue East.
6. Rock Bridge Bruins
Current Record: 5-4
Despite being in the heart of Missouri, the Lady Bruins have yet to play a Missouri team during the regular season after spending the first week in Nebraska playing in the Top Gun Tournament and Kati Williams Leadoff Classic. They kick off the Missouri slate this week against Battle.
7. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 7-2
A recent fixture in the state’s final four, Helias is coming off back-to-back losses to Nebraska’s Millard North (Omaha) and Lincoln Southwest (Lincoln). Looking like a state contender again, the Lady Crusaders have a bragging rights showdown against Jefferson City this week.
8. Lee’s Summit Tigers
Current Record: 6-2
Going 5-0 to start the season – including quality wins over Kearney, Oak Grove and Chillicothe – the Lady Tigers suffered back-to-back losses to Liberty and Staley before getting off the schneid with a win against Blue Springs.
9. Oak Grove Panthers
Current Record: 6-1
Suffering their only loss at the hands of Lee’s Summit, the Lady Panthers have quality wins over Platte County, Centralia and Lee’s Summit North.
10. Lee’s Summit West Titans
Current Record: 6-2
Winners of six straight, the Lady Titans started the year 0-2 with losses to Odessa and South Harrison. A win over Cameron got them off the schneid and they’ve taken down Truman, Belton, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill and Summit Christian since.
11. Chillicothe Hornets
Current Record: 7-1
Six of the eight teams the Lady Hornets have played so far this season currently have records above .500. Their only loss came to Lee’s Summit, but they have quality wins over Mid-Buchanan (twice), Lee’s Summit North, Lawson and Kirksville.
12. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 7-4
Three of their four losses have come to out-of-state teams (Broomfield, Colorado; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Gretna, Nebraska) with Liberty being the only in-state loss. They also beat Gretna in the Top Gun HS Invitational, as well as Edmond Memorial (Oklahoma), and have quality Missouri wins against Lee’s Summit North and Grain Valley.
13. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 9-4
Coming off five straight wins to claim the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Memorial Classic in Joplin, the Lady Wildcats dropped a 3-2 game to Lee’s Summit before beating Lee’s Summit North.
14. Liberty (Wentzville) Eagles
Current Record: 6-1
The Lady Eagles rolled to comfortable wins in six of their seven games with their only loss coming 13-1 to No. 1 Fort Zumwalt West.
15. Centralia Panthers
Current Record: 6-2
Starting 1-2 this season with losses to Liberty and Oak Grove, the Lady Panthers bounced back with wins over Kearney and Odessa before dominating Macon, Blair Oaks and Battle.
16. Francis Howell Vikings
Current Record: 6-2
Winners of four straight, the Lady Vikings’ only losses so far have been a 4-3 nailbiter in 11 innings to Troy Buchanan and a 5-0 loss to Jackson. Their current streak includes quality wins over Festus, Winfield and Marquette.
17. Washington Blue Jays
Current Record: 7-3
Washington won six straight games before dropping two of their last three. Don’t overlook them though. Two of their three losses this season have come against No. 1 Fort Zumwalt West and No. 2 Francis Howell Central.
18. Grain Valley Eagles
Current Record: 5-3
Going 4-1 to start the season, the Lady Eagles have gone 1-2 to open September. It hasn’t been an easy schedule, as their losses have come to Kearney, Lee’s Summit West and Blue Springs South.
19. Father Tolton Trailblazers
Current Record: 8-2
Living up to their name, the Lady Trailblazers rebounded from back-to-back losses nicely. They’ve won five straight games – outscoring opponents 44-4 in that span.
20. Liberty North Eagles
Current Record: 4-3
A trip to Nebraska’s Midwest Invitational produced a 2-2 record to start the season. Since returning to the Show-Me State, the Lady Eagles have gone 2-3 with wins over Liberty and Platte County sandwiching a loss to Liberty.
21. Mid-Buchanan Dragons
Current Record: 7-2
On the heels of a 33-5 record and a runner-up finish in Class 2, the Lady Dragons have only two losses this season and both were to Chillicothe (3-0 and 3-2 in eight innings). They also have quality wins over Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Odessa, Kearney, Savannah and South Harrison.
22. Kickapoo Chiefs
Current Record: 7-4
Most of the teams on Kickapoo’s schedule this year are currently above .500 – as are seven of the 11 teams they’ve already played. All four of their losses have been to quality opponents – Helias (twice), Lafayette (Wildwood) and Lindbergh – but they’ve beaten Perry (Oklahoma), Willard, Lindbergh and Rockwood Summit.
23. Marshfield Blue Jays
Current Record: 7-1
An early-season loss to Neosho has been the only blemish on Marshfield’s record so far, and the Lady Blue Jays seem to be heating up. They began this week coming off shutouts of Branson (4-0) and Logan-Rogersville (11-0) and a 13-1 blowout of Carl Junction.
24. Southern Boone Eagles
Current Record: 8-2
Winning the 38th Annual Hallsville Tournament to kick off the season, the Lady Eagles started 7-0 before suffering back-to-back close losses to Marquette (7-6) and Lindbergh (5-3). They rebounded with a win an 11-10 over Rockwood Summit.
25. Parkway South Patriots
Current Record: 9-3
After starting 5-0 with wins over Fredericktown, Jackson, Doniphan, Chaffee and Cor Jesu Academy, the Lady Patriots dropped three of their next four. They’ve rebounded with consecutive wins over Parkway North, St. Dominic and Webster Groves.