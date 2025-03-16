Missouri (MSHSAA) boys state high school basketball Class 4-6 brackets, schedules, scoreboard
Note: This page will update as results come in.
While the Missouri Class 1-3 boys and girls state basketball playoffs have concluded, Class 4-6 will crown its champions this week.
Class 4 boys begin semifinals on March 21, with state championship games on March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys play their semifinals on March 19 with finals on March 20.
Semifinals and finals games are all scheduled to be played inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
MSHSAA Class 4-6 boys playoff brackets
Class 4 boys
Class 5 boys
Class 6 boys
MSHSAA Class 4-6 boys state semifinal schedule, matchups
Class 4 Semifinals
(March 21)
Potosi vs. Vashon - 2 p.m.
Logan-Rogersville vs. Benton - 4 p.m.
Class 5 Semifinals
(March 19)
Webster Groves vs. Westminster Christian - 6 p.m.
Parkview vs. Summit Christian Academy - 8 p.m.
Class 6 Semifinal
(March 19)
Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Chaminade College Prep, 10 a.m.
Nixa vs. Oak Park - noon
MSHSAA Class 4-6 boys quarterfinal results
Class 4 Quarterfinals
(March 15 - games rescheduled from March 14)
Potosi 78, Clayton 63
Vashon 64, Mexico 54
(March 14 results)
Logan-Rogersville 59, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 50
Benton 36, Center 32
Class 5 Quarterfinals
(March 14 results)
Westminster Christian 48, McCluer North 40
Parkview 63, Helias Catholic 50
Summit Christian Academy 57, Pembroke Hill 55
(March 15, rescheduled from March 14)
Webster Groves 71, Sikeston 70
Class 6 Quarterfinals
(March 14 results)
Nixa 58, Rockhurst 48
Oak Park 68, Blue Springs South 50
(March 15 games, rescheduled from March 14)
Lafayette (Wildwood) 70, SLUH 64
Chaminade College Prep 76, Fort Zumwalt North 54
