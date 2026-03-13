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Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 13, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Missouri high school girls basketball as the playoffs head into the quarterfinal round
Robin Erickson|
Staley takes on Rock Bridge on Friday night in a Class 6 quarterfinal matchup.
Staley takes on Rock Bridge on Friday night in a Class 6 quarterfinal matchup. | David Smith

The 2026 Missouri high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13, with 12 games across the top classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 19.

Missouri High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 13, 2026

Class 4 State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Doniphan vs. St. Francis Borgia - 03/13 at 7:00 PM CT

Oak Grove vs. Benton - 03/13 at 7:00 PM CT

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Kirksville - 03/13 at 7:00 PM CT

Strafford vs. Nevada - 03/13 at 7:00 PM CT

Class 5 State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Festus vs. Lift for Life Academy - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Grandview vs. Kearney - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

MICDS vs. St. Dominic - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Helias vs. Marshfield - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Class 6 State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Jackson vs. Marquette - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Rock Bridge vs. Staley - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Troy-Buchanan - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

Kickapoo vs. Lee's Summit West - 03/13, 6:00 PM CT

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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