Platte County vs. Helias Catholic: Live score, updates from Missouri high school Class 5 championship game
Two high-powered offenses will clash in the Class 5 title game Saturday night at Faurot Field in Missouri.
Jefferson City Helias Catholic (12-1) will have the home-field advantage in terms of proximity with it only being a 30-mile drive north to play at the home of the Missouri Tigers.
However, on paper, undefeated Platte County (13-0) is considered the favorite in this game. The Pirates are seeking their first state title since winning three in a row from 2000 to 2002.
Platte County enters this game with a scoring average of 48.8 points per game, while Helias is at 37.5. The Pirates have scored 40 or more 11 times with a high of 71 against Independence Truman.
Helias posted an eye-popping 90 points in a win over Columbia Hickman in Week 2.
Both defenses are stingy with Platte County having a slight advantage, giving up 12.5 points per game, while Helias gives up 13.8 yards per game.
Platte County is playing in the state finals at Mizzou for the third time, coming up second in Class 4 in 2019 and then second in Class 5 in 2020.
Helias has won eight in a row since losing 29-22 in overtime against Columbia Rock Bridge on Sept. 27.
The Crusaders have won a pair of close games to reach this point, winning 24-21 against Republic in the quarterfinal and then a 14-13 triumph over Lafayette Wildwood last week.
The final berth is the 10th for Helias, which won three — most recently in 2020.
About Helias Catholic
Key players — RB Brady Fann (70 carries, 340 yards, 14 TDs); QB Austin Weaver (121-for-204, 2,113 yards, 25 TDs; 132 carries, 706 yards, 4 TDs); WR Sam Lopez (27 catches, 436 yards, 7 TDs); LB Eli Homan (118 tackles, 3 sacks); LB Hayden Schlup (106 tackles, 2 sacks); K Nic Calvaruso (10-for-13 FG attempts, 57-for-60 PATs)
About Platte County
Key players — RB Adam Gisler (70 carries, 663 yards rushing, 12 TDs); QB Rocco Marriott (79 carries, 569 yards, 17 TDs; 150-for-221 passing, 2,804 yards, 37 TDs); WR Tres Baskerville (39 catches, 956 yards, 9 TDs); WR Braiden Stevens (42 catches, 789 yards, 14 TDs); K Jackson Goodale (74-for-77 PATs, 4-for-8 FG); S Trevor Hay (43 tackles, 7 INTs); LB Darrell Smith (71 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries)
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4 Missouri high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 7
You can also watch Platte County vs. Helias Catholic on MSHSAA.tv (purchase required).
Helias Catholic vs. Platte County, Class 5 championship game live updates
1ST QUARTER
—
-- Cody Thorn