St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with Eureka vs Rockwood Summit.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fort Zumwalt East (1-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Washington Massillon at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Parkway North (2-1) vs. Parkway South (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Lindbergh (1-4) vs. Parkway West (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Brentwood/Clayton (0-4) vs. Affton (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Hazelwood West (0-4) vs. Hazelwood Central (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Christian Brothers (4-0) vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-4) at 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep (2-2) vs. Washington Massillon (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Hazelwood East (2-1) vs. Marquette (1-4) at 6:30 PM
Timberland (2-3) vs. Howell Central (1-3) at 6:30 PM
Fort Zumwalt West (2-3) vs. Howell North (0-5) at 6:30 PM
Troy-Buchanan (4-1) vs. Howell (3-2) at 6:30 PM
St. James Academy (3-1) vs. St. Pius X (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (1-4) vs. Soldan International Studies (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (2-2) vs. Rolla (3-2) at 7:00 PM
MICDS (1-2) vs. Lutheran North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis University (5-0) vs. Vianney (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Pattonville (2-3) vs. Seckman (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm (5-0) vs. Winfield (1-4) at 7:00 PM
St. James (3-2) vs. St. Clair (3-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles West (1-3) vs. St. Charles (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Pacific (0-4) vs. Owensville (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Holt (1-3) vs. Warrenton (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (2-3) vs. Hillsboro (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Willow Springs (3-2) vs. Salem (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (5-0) vs. Ste. Genevieve (5-0) at 7:00 PM
South Shelby (1-4) vs. Wright City (3-1) at 7:00 PM
North Callaway (4-1) vs. Louisiana (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4-1) vs. Perryville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Hermann (1-4) vs. Sullivan (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Father Tolton (4-1) vs. St. Francis Borgia (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Van-Far (3-2) vs. Bowling Green (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Herculaneum (3-2) vs. Grandview (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-4) vs. St. Pius X (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Central (3-2) vs. Potosi (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (3-1) vs. Washington (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (1-4) vs. Gateway Tech (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) vs. North Point (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Festus (4-0) vs. North County (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Fredericktown (0-5) vs. DeSoto (2-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Vincent (2-3) vs. Bayless (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Union (2-3) vs. Farmington (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Eureka (4-1) vs. Rockwood Summit (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Fox (1-4) vs. Northwest (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Pana (4-1) vs. Staunton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Lift for Life Academy (3-2) vs. Murphysboro (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Triad (3-2) vs. Mascoutah (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Sparta (3-2) vs. Wesclin (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Dupo (5-0) vs. Red Bud (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Waterloo (3-2) vs. Jersey (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Cerro Gordo (0-3) vs. Nokomis (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Marion (3-2) vs. Centralia (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Chester (4-1) vs. Carlyle (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Carlinville (4-1) vs. Litchfield (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Cahokia (4-1) vs. Mt. Vernon (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Miller Career Academy (2-2) vs. Mater Dei (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Salem (2-3) vs. Breese Central (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-3) vs. North Mac (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Highland (3-2) vs. Civic Memorial (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Nashville (4-1) vs. Benton (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Vandalia (5-0) vs. Greenville (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Greenfield/Northwestern (3-2) vs. Calhoun/Brussels (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Southwestern (1-4) vs. Gillespie (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Roxana (4-1) vs. Freeburg (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Marquette Catholic (4-1) vs. Heyworth (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Carbondale (1-4) vs. Granite City (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Althoff Catholic (2-3) vs. Collinsville (3-2) at 7:00 PM
O'Fallon (2-3) vs. Belleville West (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Belleville East (4-1) vs. Alton (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Jennings (5-0) vs. Duchesne (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Chaminade (3-0) vs. De Smet Jesuit (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Parkway Central (1-3) vs. Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1) at 7:00 PM
East Alton-Wood River (0-5) vs. Columbia (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Ritenour (2-2) vs. Oakville (3-2) at 7:00 PM
East St. Louis (3-2) vs. Edwardsville (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Carrollton (3-2) vs. North Greene (0-5) at 7:30 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 4. The first game, St. Dominic vs Riverview Gardens, starts at 1 p.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
St. Dominic (4-0) vs. Riverview Gardens (1-2) - 11:00 AM
Crystal City (1-4) vs. Roosevelt (1-4) - 12:00 PM
Lutheran South (1-4) vs. Westminster Christian (3-2) - 1:00 PM
Priory (1-3) vs. Burroughs (1-2) - 1:00 PM
Mehlville (1-4) vs. McCluer North (1-3) - 1:00 PM
#10 Lafayette (5-0) vs. McCluer (0-5) - 1:00 PM
Confluence Prep Academy (0-5) vs. Normandy (0-5) - 1:00 PM
Flora (4-1) vs. Eldorado (2-3) - 1:00 PM
University City (1-1) vs. Madison (1-4) - TBA
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.