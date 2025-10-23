St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with Pattonville vs Eureka.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Crystal City 3-5 Grandview 5-2 6:00 PM
Sullivan 5-2 North County 3-5 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles 1-7 Jefferson City 3-4 7:00 PM
Hazelwood Central 2-6 Kirkwood 6-1 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by East St. Louis vs IMG Academy National. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Althoff Catholic 4-4 Kaneland 6-2 1:00 PM
St. Louis University 7-1 Rockhurst 5-2 6:00 PM
University City 2-1 Jennings 6-0 6:00 PM
Mehlville 2-6 Lindbergh 2-6 6:00 PM
Hazelwood East 5-1 Parkway West 7-1 6:00 PM
Parkway South 2-6 Hazelwood West 0-6 6:00 PM
Normandy 1-5 Affton 3-4 6:00 PM
Christian Brothers 7-0 St. Mary's 4-2 6:00 PM
Nokomis 5-3 Arcola 1-6 6:00 PM
Roxana 5-3 Marquette Catholic 5-3 6:00 PM
McCluer 1-7 Parkway North 4-2 6:30 PM
Washington 2-6 Howell Central 2-5 6:30 PM
Westminster Christian 5-3 St. Dominic 6-0 7:00 PM
St. Francis Borgia 5-1 Osage 6-2 7:00 PM
Rolla 4-4 Parkview 2-4 7:00 PM
St. Charles 1-5 North Point 6-2 7:00 PM
Seckman 6-2 Webster Groves 3-3 7:00 PM
Oakville 6-2 Northwest 6-1 7:00 PM
Winfield 2-6 Veritas Christian 2-1 7:00 PM
Pacific 2-5 St. James 3-4 7:00 PM
Helias 7-0 Lift for Life Academy 5-3 7:00 PM
Potosi 4-4 St. Charles West 2-4 7:00 PM
St. Clair 4-3 Owensville 0-8 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm 8-0 Moberly 3-5 7:00 PM
Lutheran South 2-6 Principia 2-3 7:00 PM
Hillsboro 4-4 Poplar Bluff 2-6 7:00 PM
Salem 2-6 Cabool 1-7 7:00 PM
St. Pius X 5-5 Valle Catholic 8-0 7:00 PM
Wright City 5-2 North Callaway 7-1 7:00 PM
Louisiana 2-5 Montgomery County 6-2 7:00 PM
Jefferson 4-4 St. Vincent 4-3 7:00 PM
Hermann 1-7 Union 4-4 7:00 PM
Caruthersville 7-1 Ste. Genevieve 7-1 7:00 PM
Mark Twain 1-7 Bowling Green 2-5 7:00 PM
East Prairie 1-7 Fredericktown 1-7 7:00 PM
Holt 3-4 Liberty 6-1 7:00 PM
Marquette 1-7 Lafayette 8-0 7:00 PM
Gateway Tech 6-1 Doniphan 3-3 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt South 4-3 Warrenton 4-3 7:00 PM
Howell North 0-7 Fort Zumwalt East 1-4 7:00 PM
DeSoto 4-4 Herculaneum 5-3 7:00 PM
Jackson 8-0 Festus 6-1 7:00 PM
Riverview Gardens 1-4 Brentwood/Clayton 1-4 7:00 PM
Hannibal 7-1 Fort Zumwalt West 4-3 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North 5-1 Timberland 3-5 7:00 PM
Howell 5-3 Rock Bridge 4-4 7:00 PM
Bayless 1-6 Windsor 2-6 7:00 PM
Central 5-3 Farmington 6-2 7:00 PM
Pattonville 4-4 Eureka 6-2 7:00 PM
Red Bud 1-7 Saxony Lutheran 1-4 7:00 PM
O'Fallon 3-5 LaSalle-Peru 2-6 7:00 PM
Litchfield 0-8 Vandalia 8-0 7:00 PM
Madison 1-7 Wesclin 4-4 7:00 PM
Waterloo 6-2 Rochelle 5-3 7:00 PM
Edwardsville 4-4 De Smet Jesuit 4-4 7:00 PM
Nashville 5-3 Chester 7-1 7:00 PM
Salem 2-6 Charleston 1-7 7:00 PM
Effingham 4-4 Centralia 6-2 7:00 PM
Seneca 8-0 Carlyle 0-8 7:00 PM
Carlinville 7-1 Pana 7-1 7:00 PM
Mascoutah 5-3 Carbondale 3-5 7:00 PM
Camp Point Central 8-0 North Greene 0-8 7:00 PM
Sycamore 4-4 Cahokia 7-1 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion 7-1 Mater Dei 3-5 7:00 PM
Hillsboro 4-4 Southwestern 1-7 7:00 PM
Taylorville 4-4 Civic Memorial 2-6 7:00 PM
Herrin 0-8 Breese Central 7-1 7:00 PM
Carrollton 5-3 Triopia 4-4 7:00 PM
Columbia 6-2 Jersey 1-7 7:00 PM
Staunton 4-4 Greenville 5-3 7:00 PM
Greenfield/Northwestern 5-3 Unity/Seymour 4-4 7:00 PM
North Mac 3-6 Gillespie 2-6 7:00 PM
Red Hill 5-3 Flora 7-1 7:00 PM
Granite City 0-8 Ottawa 2-6 7:00 PM
Triad 4-4 Collinsville 3-5 7:00 PM
Belleville West 3-5 Vianney 2-5 7:00 PM
Capital City 5-3 Belleville East 6-2 7:00 PM
Alton 0-8 Highland 5-3 7:00 PM
Duchesne 1-7 Fulton 1-7 7:00 PM
Hickman 7-1 Chaminade 4-2 7:00 PM
Fox 1-7 Ladue Horton Watkins 4-2 7:00 PM
Dupo 7-1 East Alton-Wood River 0-8 7:00 PM
Ritenour 3-3 Rockwood Summit 6-2 7:00 PM
Battle 0-8 Troy-Buchanan 6-2 7:00 PM
East St. Louis 6-2 IMG Academy National 7-0 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 25. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cuba 2-6 Perryville 4-3 1:00 PM
Parkway Central 1-5 McCluer North 1-6 1:00 PM
Confluence Prep Academy 0-7 Burroughs 4-2 1:00 PM
Freeburg 7-1 Priory 2-5 1:00 PM
Mexico 5-2 MICDS 2-3 TBA
