Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Preseason Rankings
The 2024-25 Missouri boys high school basketball season is about to tip-off and it is a great time to take a look at the Top 25 teams in the state. Follow our rankings each of the season as we track who moves up, or down, based on the results.
TOP 25 MISSOURI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Chaminade
The Red Devils feature a roster full of college prospects. They appeared in the Class 6 championship game last season and returned most of their production. Jahadi White Jr, Jamison White, Jonny Jordan, and Ben Winker all hold Division 1 offers.
2. Vashon
Jimmy McKinney leads Vashon as their new head coach. His first year roster is led by Missouri State signee Trey Williams and Dehrio McCaskill. His son Jimmy McKinney Jr. is a highly touted 2027 prospect. The Wolverines have championship DNA.
3. De Smet
De Smet return as Class 5 champions with a potential move up to the Class 6 in the coming weeks. They return all key starters & role players. North Dakota State signee Riley Massey and 2026 prospect Ian Thomas lead a talented backcourt.
4. Oak Park
Oak Park is coming off a 27-5 season that led them to Mizzou Arena in March. They’re loaded with upperclassmen that have experience. 6’5 guard Corbin Allen leads the way and fills up the box score.
5. Sikeston
The Bulldogs have a tough task trying to replace the production of Dontrez Williams. With that being said their core of PJ Farmer, Trace Sadler, and Tristan Wiggins will make noise in Class 5. They’re deep at the guard position. Marquel Murray was a big transfer statewide.
6. John Burroughs
Burroughs will be a tough out for most programs in the state. They have a frontline that’s tough to match up with. 6’9 Tristan Reed and 6’10 Sheek Pearson are both high-major prospects. The Bombers won 27 games last season.
7. Father Tolton
The Trailblazers feature a dominant backcourt duo in Mizzou signee Aaron Rowe and Exavier Wilson. The two have years of chemistry built. Blake Pingeton completes the roster as a 6’7 swingman. Could this be the year for Tolton in Class 4?
8. Staley
Staley have established themselves as a top overall program in the state. Chris Neff is an excellent coach. 6’7 senior Xavier Wislon is their go-to guy. Scoring at a high clip will be senior guard Avian Webb. This group went 23-6 last season.
9. Principa
Principia will be a squad to watch early. They've compiled a ton of talent in the 2026 and 2027 classes and are led by legendary coach Jay Blossom. No doubt they are a factor in Class 4. Keep an eye out for 2026 guard Quentin Coleman.
10. Webster Groves
The Statesmen are young but talented. Justin Mathes is a tremendous coach that has talent at his disposal. One thing is a given, they’re going to compete. 2027 Scottie Adkinson has built a reputation as one of the best nationwide. 2028 Miles Simpson will play early and often.
11. Vianney
Vianney lost Eddie Smajic and Symon Ghai but still have a well-rounded team around Southern Illinois signee Luke Wlash. They’re a strong three point shooting team coming off a 25 win season.
12. Kickapoo
A top program in SWMO, the Chiefs have much of their core still in place. Reese Kimrey and Jackson Shorter will form an excellent pick & roll duo. Mitch McHenry knows what it takes to make deep playoff runs as a coach.
13. Battle
Battle has some of the best guards in Missouri. Their up-tempo style will apply pressure on the defensive end. Last season they went 20-8 while playing a tough schedule. 2027 Brandon Rooks is a name to know.
14. Rockhurst
One of the best returning teams in Class 6. This is a group who clicked late in the season. They have chemistry and should continue to build in a winning direction after a 20 win season.
15. Helias
Helias is a sneaky good team following a handful of transfers this off-season. They have a host of 2026 prospects who will make major contributions. A contender in Class 5.
16. Springfield Central
Springfield Central retains Keion Epps and Bryce Walker from a team who went far last season. Replacing Tyrique Brooks and his production as a committee will be key to keeping continuity.
17. Rock Bridge
The Bruins are an older squad with a host of players who produced last season. Reese Minnix and Brady Davidson are a formidable frontcourt tandem. Last season they went 22-6 with nearly all of their scoring coming back.
18. St. Mary’s
The Dragons are a wild card. They could end up being much higher when it’s all said and done. The star is Zyree Collins who some consider the offensive best player in Missouri. He’s surrounded by a strong supporting cast.
19. Lee’s Summit North
A team with tons of potential. The Broncos are a group that could make noise in 2024-25’. Junior wing Tre Paulding is someone that can be special for this team. They play a tough early slate in conference.
20. Francis Howell
Howell were a few possessions away from making state last season. Their 24-6 team from last year returns senior Will Paulson who’s a 6’7 forward leading them in scoring. Their backcourt is explosive as well.
21. Logan-Rogersville
Rogersville is built around two important pieces. One is their coach, Jon Schaefer, who’s a top coach in Missouri. The other is 2027 point guard Chase Branham. He’s one of the best prospects in the state regardless of class holding a Mizzou offer.
22. Westminster
Westminster have won and won often under Dale Ribble. He has developed a strong culture around the program and they’re a safe bet to stay on this list. JD Robertson is a key senior while sophomore guard Will Powers is a name who could emerge.
23. Jefferson City
The Jays will look a lot different in 2024-25’. They’ll be led by new coach Ethan Williams. The first year coach will be in good hands at the forward spot. 2025 Arkansas Baseball commit Jordan Martin is a machine on the court.
24. Cardinal Ritter
The Lions are a team going through a rebuild but make no mistake about it, they’ll compete and win their fair share of games. That’s the culture on North Spring Avenue. A tough out for anybody in the state due to their defensive ability.
25. Rolla
Rolla will look to win their district following a 22-6 season last year. They’ve proven to compete well vs. tough competition and have a dynamic talent in 2026 Ethan Brown. The junior guard has a chance to lead this team in all major categories.