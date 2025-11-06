Missouri Boys Basketball Preseason Top 25 Rankings - Nov. 6, 2025
With another season of Missouri basketball is approaching, it is time to our first breakdown of the state's top boys team, with the release of our Missouri Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings.
The teams in this list are highly competitive and many are eager to prove what they can accomplish. In our view, Principia is the clear top team, as we approach the opening tip-off. Logan-Rogersville are on the rise. Cardinal Ritter added a top transfer. This season will have many storylines to follow.
1. Principia
The Panthers are the undisputed top team in Missouri heading into the new season. A group who will play a national schedule and challenge themselves as upperclassmen. Wake Forest commit, Quentin Coleman, is the headline player and a contender for Mr. Basketball. He’s surrounded by 2027 prospects such as Wyatt Slay, Gassim Toure, Sekou Cisse, and Kingston Money. The Panthers went 31-1 last season bringing home the Class 3 championship.
2. Chaminade
Chaminade did an excellent job of reloading their roster hedging into the new season. Jonny Jordan is a leader at the point guard spot. Elijah Poniewaz, Jesiah Buchanan, and Mo Kourouma are all dynamic sophomores that will make a major impact. This team has a great balance of guard play, defense on the wing, and size on the interior.
3. De Smet
De Smet has a ton of upside and could end up taking the top spot at some point during the season. Chemistry and senior leadership go a long way and they have both. Jordan Boyd and Ian Thomas make up a dynamic duo who play both ends. Will Foulk is a proven scorer in the backcourt. Brayden Harris is a freshman who shows plenty of promise.
4. Oak Park
The returning Class 6 champions. It goes without saying, this team lost a ton of production in the form of Corbin Allen, Caleb Estes, and Zeek Brown. They did get a handful of transfers and return Josh Kori and Adam Tanner who are very good players. It’ll be a more traditional lineup as opposed to their five-out style from last season.
5. Vashon
Vashon is always a top team in Missouri. Until someone beats them they’ll remain the premier team in Class 4. Jimmy McKinney Jr., Kain McCaskill, and Leon Powell are the go-to trio. Each brings a different element to the team. McKinney is the son of head coach Jimmy McKinney who will be entering his second season in charge.
6. Webster Groves
Webster has the best player in the state. Scottie Adkison will attract large crowds given his exciting style of play and commitment to Mizzou. The 6’3 junior gives this team a chance to win any game vs. any opponent. Key role players include Quincy Williams and Jackson Tabash. The reigning Class 5 champions.
7. Logan Rogersville
Rogersville is a team that has a chance to finish higher if it all comes together. They have an elite point guard in the form of Indiana commit Chase Branham. Around him are high quality prospects such as Titus Moore and Marcus Moore. Both add size to the frontcourt. If anyone is going to challenge Vashon in Class 4 it might be this team.
8. Cardinal Ritter
Cardinal Ritter should be back after reloading their roster. Ryan Johnson is always considered one of the best coaches in Missouri. He has a lead guard in the form of Jaylen Edwards who is a prolific scorer. In terms of transfers Brock Bass-Bonner was the big addition. He’s a 6’8 swingman and the son of former 1st round NBA draft pick Anhtony Bonner.
9. Lee's Summit North
Lee’s Summit North looked talented during the month of June and added size. They’re led by Drexel commit Tre Paulding. His go-to running mate will be Antonio Burnett who is one of the best sophomores in the state. Both are top notch athletes.
10. Westminster
Westminster was a steady riser last season and returned a lot of production. Junior guard Will Powers is one of the best scorers in the state. Surrounding him is Tobi Akinyede who can do everything on the floor. Dale Ribble is a great coach with the tactical ability to maximize his roster.
11. Marquette
Marquette starts out with a solid position due to their success last season and returning most of their production. Brody Owen is a dynamic senior guard committed to Division 2 powerhouse Washburn. Alex Komorech and Ayden Lemons are other starters that compliment his play.
12. Benton
The Class 4 runner-ups will be in a position to make another run. It all starts with Lincoln Goodwin who recently received an offer from Army. Mach Mayom is a dynamic shot blocker and Jason Simmons can make shots at a high rate. These three give them a chance vs. almost any opponent.
13. North Kansas City
North Kansas City has brought in an influx of talent for the new season. Jake Willmann is a standout from last season. New transfers LJ Torrence and Michael Cruthird have plenty of varsity experience at their previous schools. This is a team built around frontcourt size & skill.
14. Staley
Staley has become one of the most consistent programs in Missouri under Chris Neff. He’s one of the best coaches in the state. This year he’ll have a committee approach that includes Kenison Stone, Jackson Smith, and Tra Moore.
15. Kickapoo
Kickapoo is always a contender to make state out of SWMO. This year they’ll have a four year varsity point guard with Reese Kimrey leading the way. Surrounding him is a host of talented guards who have also grown up through the program. Brock Thompson is a productive forward.
16. Battle
Battle has grown into the Columbia area power amongst public schools. They have had plenty of talent over the past few years and this season will be no different. Junior, Brandon Rooks, is a dynamic talent. He’s surrounded by other quality players such as Jakobi Laboy and size on the wings.
17. Helias
Helias has had the same core for multiple seasons. Logan Hillman will be their go-to scorer. It’s a team built around shooting, playmaking, and offensive spacing. A strong 2026 and 2027 class gives them a chance to not only compete this season but the next.
18. Rockhurst
The success at Rockhurst should continue this season. Their senior duo of Kevin Sullivan and Cohen Robinson will lead the way. A deep group of shooters and high IQ players. They have been one of the best in Class 6 over the past few seasons.
19. Grain Valley
This season should be a productive one for Grain Valley. Andy Herbert is back as coach and will have his son, Eli, to lean on during his senior season. Eli Herbert is committed to Liberty and widely considered one of the best scorers in the state.
20. Vianney
Vianney loses Luke Walsh which will readjust roles and create an adjustment period. Ben Karsten should step into their leading scorer spot. Brock Long is a versatile junior point guard. In the paint keep an eye out for sophomore Mamadou Barry who is a seven footer.
21. Hickman
Hickman usually finds a way to outperform expectations. This team has the pieces to continue that trend. Cray Logan will feature a lineup with some underrated guards and length in the frontcourt. Zion Luque and Will Grus are two players to watch.
22. Summit Christian
Summit Christian went on a tremendous postseason run to end last season. A Class 5 program who will be in the spotlight more this season. Michael Thomas is the player who will naturally catch eyes. He’s a 6’6 power forward with Division 1 intangibles.
23. Rock Bridge
Rock Bridge have a high floor given their senior leadership and returning production. Will Priest and Donovan Parris are two players who will contribute towards scoring. Beckett Bruns is a 6’7 freshman who could be in the rotation.
24. Rolla
Rolla is one of the best programs that’s not within a major city throughout Missouri. Ethan Brown has had a legendary career and will build upon that as a senior. The Illinois commit is a do-it-all guard that can light it up from three.
25. MICDS
Being a senior heavy team is important at the high school level. MICDS has been building around guards Brandon Clemens and Jason Stokes for the past couple of seasons. Tyler Ray, Keshon Mims, and Gabe Weaver round out a strong core for Travis Wallace.