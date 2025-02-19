Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/19/205)
It was a week of minor shuffling in the Missouri boys basketball Top 25 state rankings. Vashon moved up one spot and is now ranked No. 2, just behind No. 1 Oak Park.
Nixa made the biggest move inside the Top 10, climbing four spots to No. 6, while Vianney and Farmington joined the rankings at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.
1. Oak Park (21-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Another dominant week of games has put Oak Park at 21-1 on the season. They defeated Liberty and Park Hill. A 30+ win season is not out of the question for this squad. North Kansas City on Friday is a key matchup.
2. Vashon (18-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Vashon has done enough to move up one spot. They’ve won key out of town games and continue to take care of business in Missouri. Their style of play is fast and tough for most to defend. The 2 spot is a toss up with them and Chaminade. The two face off in just under a week.
3. Chaminade (14-9)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade lost on the road to De Smet which was their first loss in Missouri all season. The Red Devils are a team with tons of talent
4. Principa (23–1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Panthers have been busy playing more than a handful of games. Westminster was their first loss of the season, however, they followed it up with dominant wins over CBC and Normal Community (IL). Sekou Cisse has shown tremendous passing ability as a center.
5. De Smet (22-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Spartans got a big win over Chaminade on Friday night. That means they split their season series which checks out for two of the top programs in the state.
6. Nixa (20-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Nixa has earned this spot in the rankings. They have won 20 games and defeated Nixa in their recent head to head matchup. The Eagles are soaring at the right time.
7. Kickapoo (20-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Kickapoo falls one spot after losing to a very talented Nixa team. The Class 6 District 5 set of games will be interesting with both teams in the same pool. A key region of the state to watch.
8. Montgomery County (24-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Since the last update Montgomery County has won four games. They appear to be a dominant team in Class 3. Strength of schedule is the only area of question for this team. They check all the boxes.
9. Rockhurst (17-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Rockhurst is a sound group with plenty of experience. They know what it takes to win and stick to their recipe. A team capable of going on a deep run in the Class 6 playoffs.
10. Sikeston (20-3)
Previous Rank: 9
When you look at teams who can dominate with speed, pressure defense, and transition play this is a group that might be the best in the state. Their most recent win came against Cape Central.
11. Logan Rogersville (20-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Rogersville will be a popular pick to face off with Vashon at state. How they’d fare in that game is still to be determined, but that’s a matchup that could provide the most exciting state championship game for Class 4.
12. Raytown (19-3)
Previous Rank: 12
This Raytown team is a fun one to watch. They play with a high level of togetherness. Add in toughness and they have the pieces to go far. This team feels special.
13. Westminster (18-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Westminster had to move up after defeating Principia. This was something no other team had done this season. The game was followed up with a tough loss to Rock Bridge on Saturday. Still, this is one of the best teams in Class 5.
14. Webster Groves (17-4)
Previous Rank: 13
Webster Groves has come on strong in 2025. They’ve only lost one game in the new year with a handful of big ones on the horizon. Scottie Adkinson has been scoring at a high clip as of late.
15. Rolla (17-4)
Previous Rank: 17
As the season has gone on it has become clear Rolla is for real. They play a team brand of basketball. Everything is built on being together and ball movement. Their most recent win came against Columbia (IL).
16. John Burroughs (17-5)
Previous Rank: 14
John Burroughs will play Principia on Friday night. This has a chance to be the best game in Missouri on that night. A battle of two top teams in the Metro League.
17. Staley (16-5)
Previous Rank: 19
Staley has slowly built up to this point. After the first half of the season most would’ve thought this would be a down year. With that being said they’ve come together and are playing their best when it matters most.
18. North Kansas City (16-4)
Previous Rank: 20
North Kansas City is a rock solid group that plays in quite possibly the most talented district in Missouri. At 16-4 they’ve won plenty and will know how to approach Staley or Oak Park in potential district games.
19. Battle (15-7)
Previous Rank: 16
Battle remains a team who could potentially be favored to come out of Columbia in districts. With that being said it’s the closest district in Class 6. Any of Battle, Rock Bridge, or Hickman appear to be the favorite.
20. Blue Springs South (17-5)
Previous Rank: 18
Blue Springs South remains consistent. They’re either winning or losing by one possession with consistency. Each night they’re competitive. All positive signs.
21. Jefferson City (16-6)
Previous Rank: 22
Jefferson City has always peaked during this time of year with Jordan Martin leading the way. Expect for this year to be no different as a senior.
22. Republic (19-4)
Previous Rank: 23
Republic got their chance for a signature win vs. Kickapoo, however, it was a 43-63 loss. Because of this it’s tough for them to have any significant movement. This is still a solid team at 19-4.
23. Timberland (19-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Mason Carroll and Jacob Aydelott are a great pairing and have led this team to a 19-1 record. They’ll get some tests early in the playoffs but this group is more than capable.
24. Vianney (15-8)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Vianney has the talent of a Top 25 team. Putting it all together at the right time is the only question. Luke Walsh and Ben Karsten are the top three point shooting duo in Missouri. They’ll need to be locked in for a deep playoff run.
25. Farmington (21-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Farmington works their way back into the rankings sitting at 21-2. Cannon Roth is having a tremendous senior season. Their signature win was over Sikeston.