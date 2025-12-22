Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Missouri high school basketball is already separating contenders from pretenders, and the margin at the top is thinner than it’s been in years.
This week’s rankings were shaped by national matchups, out-of-state tournaments, and individual performances that forced real movement throughout the Top 25. Teams like Principia, Chaminade, and Benton didn’t just win — they made statements that matter beyond Missouri.
With Coaches vs. Cancer, William Jewell, and multiple holiday tournaments looming, this ranking isn’t just about what happened — it’s about who’s positioned to rise, who’s slipping, and which results will age the best over the next month.
Here’s the updated Missouri Top 25 and why the order looks the way it does.
1. Principia (5-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Principia earned two wins over Columbus (FL) and Wheeler (GA) to start City of Palms. Both are nationally ranked in the Top 10. 4-star Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman had 31 and 34 points in each game. Not only are the Panthers the best team in Missouri but they’re trending towards becoming a Top 10 team nationally.
2. De Smet (5-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The Spartans continue their perfect season with wins over CBC and Chicago Mt. Carmel. In the latest game Northern Iowa signee Jordan Boyd had 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Their next set of games will be at Coaches vs. Cancer.
3. Vashon (5-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon lost a close game to Kankakee (IL) one of the best teams in Illinois. Their next game is against Houston (TN) out of Memphis.
4. Webster Groves (6-0)
Previous Rank: 5
The Statesmen traveled to Oregon and are playing quality competition out west. Their first win came against West Albany (OR). 4-star junior and Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson had 46 points.
5. Chaminade (6-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Chaminade earned a big win vs. previously undefeated Vianney. 3-star Omaha signee Jonny Jordan scored 32 points in an explosive second half performance.
6. Logan-Rogersville (5-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Logan-Rogersville is the best team in the southern half of Missouri. They defeated a quality Helias team by a score of 65-46. Up next is the Blue & Gold Tournament at Great Southern Bank Arena.
7. Benton (7-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Benton continues to back up their high ranking with wins over Olathe North (KS) and Douglass (OK). There’s limited movement at the top this week, however, there’s a chance they could rise into the Top 5 at some point this season. Both of these wins came against high quality opponents. Senior guard Lincoln Goodwin is one of the best players in the state.
8. Oak Park (5-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Oak Park lost a close one-possession game to Bryant (AR) and followed it up with a 14-point win over Little Rock Christian (AR). Both are two of the top teams in Arkansas.
9. Rockhurst (7-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst has been playing as well as anybody in the state during their Missouri matchups. A close 68-66 win vs. Lee’s Summit North showcased why they have been an early Top 10 team.
10. McCluer North (6-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Rashard Lindsey has the stars rolling. Their only loss came to East St. Louis (IL) that’s ranked Top 3 in the state of Illinois. They also have a ranked win vs. Chaminade.
Tournaments to Watch This Week
Coaches vs. Cancer: Features De Smet, Marquette, Vianney, Westminster, and Lindbergh.
William Jewell: Features Oak Park, Rock Bridge, and Grain Valley.
11. Vianney (6-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Vianney got their first true test of the season vs. Chaminade in a loss. Ben Karsten has been a bright spot averaging 24.6 PPG. Up next is Coaches vs. Cancer.
12. Staley (4-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Recent losses vs. Douglass (OK) and Booker T. Washington (OK) on their home court drops the Falcons. The William Jewell Tournament will answer real questions about their ceiling.
13. Marquette (5-1)
Previous Rank: 14
The past week included one win vs. Summit on the road. Rockhurst signee Brody Owen had 24 points and 5 assists on the night. Up next is the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament for the Mustangs. A strong showing or championship would push them into the Top 10.
14. Kickapoo (6-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Two quality wins vs. Bentonville and Bentonville West pushed the Chiefs upwards in the rankings. This is a senior led group with a majority of seniors making contributions.
15. Lee's Summit North (5-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Three losses in a row drops the Broncos. Two were vs. Top 10 teams in Webster Groves and Rockhurst. Up next is their holiday tournament.
16. Rock Bridge (4-0)
Previous Rank: 17
The Bruins played no games this past week. They’re set to play in the William Jewell Tournament this upcoming week.
17. Grain Valley (6-1)
Previous Rank: 18
The Eagles have proven to be a solid team early in the season. This past week they earned wins vs. Kearney and Truman with Liberty signee Eli Herbert leading the way.
18. St. Dominic (5-1)
Previous Rank: 19
St. Dominic earned a home win vs. Hickman on Friday night. Junior Nolan Struckmann had 19 points and senior Luke Roberts added 15 points. The Crusaders are set to host their own tournament this upcoming week.
19. Westminster Christian (4-2)
Previous Rank: 19
The Wildcats will be a dangerous 6 seed at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. Senior guard Savon Buford is a player on the rise. He scored 18 points in their most recent win vs. Whitfield.
20. Rolla (7-1)
Previous Rank: 15
The past week included a loss to Blair Oaks on the road. Up next is the Holiday Hoops Tournament with their first round game being against Fox.
21. Sikeston (8-0)
Previous Rank: 21
The Bulldogs are 8-0. Their first big test is likely to come at the St. Dominic Tournament this upcoming week. Senior guard Kobe Thomas exploded for 39 points in their Friday night win vs. Cape Notre Dame.
22. North Kansas City (5-3)
Previous Rank: 23
The Hornets are back to where many thought they’d be heading into the season. Wins over Bentonville West, Lee’s Summit North, and Blue Springs South made for an impressive week. Up next is the William Jewell Tournament.
23. MICDS (3-1)
Previous Rank: 22
The Rams earned a quality win over Little Rock Christian on Friday night. Jason Stokes had a game-winning shot to seal the game. That contest was followed up with an overtime loss to Marion (AR). Up next is their own tournament starting Tuesday.
24. Lindbergh (7-0)
Previous Rank: 24
The Flyers have been one of the real stockrisers across the state. A Friday night win vs. Parkway Central kept them undefeated on the season. 6-foot-4 senior Alex Hessler scored 19 points in the game.
25. Blair Oaks (5-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Blair Oaks needed to be ranked following their 67-56 win vs. a ranked team in Rolla. The Falcons are a disciplined team with a big game vs. the top team in the state, Principia, set for December 27th.
Teams on the Bubble
Miller Career, Battle, Blue Springs South, Jackson, Lee’s Summit, and Nixa.