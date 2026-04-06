Top 25 Missouri High School Baseball State Rankings - April 6, 2026

Spring baseball in Missouri is officially off and running, and through the first two-plus weeks of the 2026 season, the state's landscape is already taking shape. Defending state champions are proving they belong. Undefeated small-school programs are making noise. Blue-chip programs that entered the year with high expectations are adjusting to the reality of a competitive schedule.

These rankings incorporate every available analytical lens: official MSHSAA win-loss records and run differential data,. The result is the most complete statewide picture available at this stage of the 2026 season, across all six classifications.

One number tells this story early: run differential. The teams at the top of this list are not just winning — they are winning by margins that signal a gap between other teams. This is Missouri baseball in April. There is a lot left to be decided.

1. Rock Bridge (10-1)

The Bruins lead all of Missouri with 10 wins, and they have done it the right way — against competition. Rock Bridge is putting up 7.73 runs per game while holding opponents to 4.36, producing a margin of victory of 3.36 across 11 games. That consistency is the product of a program that went 30-7 last year and returned the infrastructure intact.

2. Blue Springs South (7-2)

The defending Class 6 state champion, and they are still the standard. One loss came against Kansas No. 4 Olathe East in a narrow pitcher's duel — a quality out-of-state defeat that only strengthens their résumé. The Jaguars are scoring 9.78 runs per game, the highest offensive rate of any team in this top 25. Blue Springs South is a legitimate No. 1 argument; the two losses keep them here for now.

3. Jackson (9-1)

Jackson is averaging 8.8 runs per game while surrendering just 2.1 — a run differential of 6.7 that ranks among the best in the state across any classification. Their pitching staff is tremendous. The one loss is the analytical anchor holding them from the top; the numbers otherwise say No. 1.

4. Willard Tigers (10-2)

The Tigers continue their dominant run in southwest Missouri. Ten wins through 12 games, with 104 runs scored against just 36 allowed — a margin of 5.67 per game. Willard's pitching has been as advertised, and Matthew Angel remains one of the most complete position players in the state. The Wildcats' only notable blemish was a 6-4 loss to Logan-Rogersville — a team that sits inside this top 10 itself. That loss tells you how competitive the top of the state is right now.

5. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3)

Fort Zumwalt West made a statement after defeating Francis Howell to claim the Troy Buchanan Tournament Championship, and the wins over Seckman, Timberland, and Westminster Christian add real value to the résumé. The Jaguars are 8-3 with 62 runs scored and 45 allowed — a modest 1.55 margin that reflects the level of competition they have played. A Class 6 postseason threat with proven results against quality opponents.

6. Eureka (8-2)

One of the fastest-rising programs in the state. Eureka has climbed four spots in the MaxPreps algorithm and sits 8-2 through 10 games with an 8.6 strength of schedule — the highest of any program in this tier. Ace Jaxson Joggerst (Indiana commit) is one of the elite arms in Missouri, and Craig Ringe anchors the offense. The Wildcats are built to peak in May, and they are already showing the profile of a deep playoff run.

7. Francis Howell (7-4)

The Vikings have had a bumpy early season by their own lofty standards, dropping to 7-4 after losses to Edwardsville (IL) and a Fort Zumwalt West squad that took the Troy Buchanan Tournament Championship in the process. But context matters here: Francis Howell has played one of the most demanding schedules in Class 6, and a 7-4 record against that slate is not a collapse. The Vikings need a signature win to stabilize their ranking, but they have the roster to deliver one.

8. Nixa (10-3)

No team in Missouri has played more games than Nixa, and with 10 wins, they have made the most of it. The Eagles are averaging 8.46 runs per game. Their schedule is the toughest of any team in the top five. Three losses against that competition is not a problem; it is a credential. RHP Jackson Gamble and multi-sport standout Adam McKnight are the engines of a well-constructed roster.

9. Lafayette (8-2)

This program demands recognition. Lafayette (Wildwood) is putting up 7.7 runs per game against an OPPG of just 3.7 — a margin of 4.0 through 10 games. Senior Chase Roeder has been a standout in the batters box with 12 hits and 11 RBIs. This is one of the best Class 6 team right now.

10. Vianney (8-2)

Vianney has a record of 8-2 with 54 runs scored and just 19 allowed, good for an OPPG of 1.9 that is the lowest of any top-25 team in this piece. A margin of victory of 3.5 reflects a pitching staff and defense that simply do not give games away. Senior Logan DeClue remains the offensive catalyst. The Griffins remain a legitimate Class 5 state title contender.

11. Logan-Rogersville (8-1)

Logan-Rogersville has officially claimed the No. 1 small-school spot, with their résumé highlighted by an impressive 6-4 victory over Class 5's Willard, with their only blemish being a loss to a rising Licking squad. The Wildcats are scoring 8.11 runs per game against 2.67 allowed — a 5.44 margin — and carry the highest strength of schedule index of any small-school program tracked. An 8-1 record with that kind of résumé is as good as it gets at this stage.

12. Liberty North (7-2)

The Eagles are 7-2 with 81 runs scored and 42 allowed — a 4.33 margin of victory — against a Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference schedule that does not offer any soft spots. Their experience from last season is showing. Every win on the ledger has been earned. A big stretch of conference play is ahead, and this is the kind of team that gets better as the schedule gets harder.

13. Marquette (8-1)

The biggest mover in Missouri this season. Marquette is 8-1 out of Chesterfield with 78 runs scored against just 41 allowed — a margin of 4.11 per game. For a program that was a preseason question mark, this start demands full attention. One of the most impressive early stories in the state.

14. Fort Zumwalt East (6-1)

Fort Zumwalt East has a 6.57 margin of victory (8.57 RPG, 2.0 OPPG). Six wins against one loss, and they are holding opponents to 14 total runs across seven games. Performance agaisnt a schedule that will only get tougher is a key factor to watch.

15. Harrisonville (5-0)

The only undefeated team across all of Class 4, and the numbers are stunning. Harrisonville is outscoring opponents by 7.2 runs per game — the highest margin of victory of any team in Class 4. They are scoring 10.6 runs per game while allowing just 3.4. The Wildcats are the biggest sleeper in these rankings and a program worth watching all the way to the state tournament.

16. SLUH (7-2)

St. Louis University High is 7-2 with 63 runs scored and just 24 allowed — an OPPG of 2.67 that ranks among the best in Class 6. A 4.33 margin of victory reflects a pitching staff that consistently dominates, and the Billikens' offensive core led by Jack Friedman and Cole Chambers gives them a balanced threat on both sides of the ball. A top-10 caliber team when their full schedule comes together.

17. Moberly (10-1)

A potential top Class 4 team. Moberly is 10-1 with 61 runs scored and just 27 allowed. The Spartans have been stellar this spring, securing key wins over Boonville and Southern Boone. Their SOS remains the one concern but the volume of wins and coaches' validation cannot be ignored.

18. Chillicothe (8-1)

A program that looks like a Class 4 state title contender. Chillicothe is scoring 10.56 runs per game while allowing 3.11 producing a 7.44 margin of victory. This has been a dominant start, outscoring opponents by a massive margin. The Hornets are built to win big and doing exactly that. A top-15 candidate with more schedule tests ahead.

19. Liberty (8-2)

Liberty may be the most quietly impressive Class 6 team in Missouri right now. An 8-2 record with 67 runs scored against 46 allowed — a 2.1 margin of victory — does not leap off the page statistically, but their schedule does. The Eagles have played a demanding Kansas City-area slate and collected wins over Kearney, Lee's Summit West, Lee's Summit, and Grain Valley. A big game against Staley is on the horizon. Liberty is for real.

20. Rockwood Summit (7-3)

Rockwood Summit has been one of the steadier Class 5 programs in the St. Louis corridor this spring, sitting at 7-3 with 89 runs scored and 47 allowed — a 4.2 margin of victory across 10 games. The Falcons are putting up 8.9 runs per game, among the higher offensive outputs in Class 5. Three losses against top teams keep them toward the bottom of this list for now, but this is a team with the offensive firepower to make noise when the district bracket is set in May.

21. Oakville (7-3)

The Tigers are scoring 7.2 runs per game with a 3.3 margin of victory — steady, consistent production from a roster that does not beat itself. Every win Oakville has collected came against programs with postseason aspirations of their own. This is a well-coached team that plays within its identity and has the depth to sustain a run deep into May. Do not sleep on the Tigers.

22. Platte County (8-4)

Platte County has been one of the busier programs in Class 5 this spring, playing 12 games and collecting eight wins against a schedule that includes legitimate Kansas City-area competition. The Pirates are scoring 6.92 runs per game with an 8-4 record that reflects a team still finding its ceiling. This team has the DNA of a district contender and has been battle-tested in ways that teams with softer early schedules have not.

23. Lindbergh (3-6-1)

Lindbergh earns a spot here on program trajectory and the strength of the Suburban South Conference schedule they navigate every season. The Flyers are a St. Louis-area Class 6 program that consistently develops talent and competes deep into May, and early indications in 2026 suggest another competitive run is taking shape. Lindbergh's path to a district title runs through some of the better programs in the area, and how they handle that gauntlet over the next three weeks will determine whether they rise significantly in the next edition of these rankings.

24. Rockhurst (7-4)

Rockhurst belongs in this conversation. Head coach Will Gorden brings experience to a program that returned multiple varsity players who got meaningful reps at a young age last season, and returning pitchers give Rockhurst the rotation depth to sustain a long postseason run.

25. Seckman (7-5)

The Jaguars appeared on the résumé of Fort Zumwalt West which speaks to the level of competition Seckman has been willing to schedule early. Playing tough opponents and absorbing early losses is a strategy that pays dividends by May. Seckman has the roster pieces to be a postseason factor in a loaded Class 6 field, and this ranking is as much a projection as it is a reflection of what they have done so far.