Top Players to Watch During the 2025 Missouri Volleyball Playoffs
The trek to St. Joseph and the Missouri girls volleyball state championships begins this week as Lafayette looks to secure an unprecedented four successive state championships. Joining them in the title defense are St. Pius X (Festus) (Class 4), Potosi (Class 3), Fair Grove (Class 2) and Winona (Class 1).
Here are just a few players who will make a significant impact on their team's success this postseason.
Shaye Witherspoon, junior, Outside Hitter, Lafayette
One of the best players on a powerhouse program, Witherspoon has the defending Class 5 champions primed for an unprecedented "four-peat." The Nebraska commit is one of the state's most dangerous hitters with 504 kills on 987 attempts. She has also recorded 228 digs with 82 service aces.
Bennett Raterman, senior, Middle Hitter, St. Pius X (Festus)
The middle hitter in the defending Class 4 champions' impressive squad. Raterman, a Florida State commit, has the Lancers motoring along to 19 regular-season victories. Has 403 kills in 23 matches. She's also denied 68 shots and has logged 45 assists.
Eden Robart, junior, Potosi
The state-wide kill leader, according to MaxPreps, is with 588 kills. Robart helped the defending Class 3 champions to 26 regular-season wins and a No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 2 tournament. To go along with an eye-popping amount of kills, she has 20 blocks and 267 digs.
Ava Norton, junior, Middle Hitter, Plattsburg
The brick wall for the Tigers, Norton has Plattsburg winning 20 games in back-to-back seasons. Norton has a state-wide leading 149 blocks with 77 block shots and 72 assisted blocks. In her three-year career, she's blocked 200 shots and recorded 334 blocks. She's also tallied 167 kills to go along with 108 digs.
Kamryn Marshall, senior, Setter, Logan-Rogersville
Marshall helped Logan-Rogersville secure a share of the Ozark Mountain Conference title while securing the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 10 tournament. The 5-foot-7 senior posted a state-wide leading 1,025 assists on the year with a game-high 55 in a five-set win over Marshfield on Oct. 16. She averages a staggering over 10 assists a set.
Jaeli Rutledge, senior, Webb City
A Kansas University commit, Rutledge led the way as Webb City secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 6 tournament and 21 regular-season victories. The 6-foot-1 hitter leads the team with 443 kills with nearly a four kills per set average. She's also thrown up 117 blocks in the 115 sets as Webb City looks for a fifth straight district title.
Alyssa Danielson, junior, Libero, Hollister
Hollister is on an 11-game winning streak to finish the season, and Danielson is the roaming cog in the Tigers' defense. The 5-foot-6 libero has done a little bit of everything for Hollister, who secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 11 tournament. She's collected 558 digs in 92 sets this year and over 1,000 in her career.
Madison Czapla, senior, Outside Hitter, Hillsboro
Another brick wall on defense, Czapla aided Hillsboro to the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 1 tournament. The 5-foot-7 senior has tallied 138 blocks on the year to go along with 114 kills in 90 sets. She's also secured 30 service aces and dug out 68 balls in those sets.
Madelyn Schaefer, junior, Outside Hitter, Parkway Central
Schaefer has been a force on the outside and has the Colts locked in at the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 3 tournament. The 5-foot-6 hitter helped Parkway Central to its first 20-win season since 2022. She leads the team with 398 kills, averaging over 5 kills a match. She's also scored 39 service aces on the year.
Tara Venable, senior, Outside Hitter, Ozark
A Missouri State commit, Venable has Ozark primed for a deep postseason run with the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter has helped the Tigers to a dominating regular season with only two losses in 32 matches. She's secured 459 kills this year and blocked 41 shots. She's secured 1,665 kills in her four-year career.