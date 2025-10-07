‘Unbelievable’: Police in Ohio Pepper Spray Missouri High School Football Team After Game Ends [VIDEO]
A scene unfolded Friday night in Ohio that few could have imagined.
Mere minutes after a closely contested high school football game between the Washington Tigers and Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions ended in Massillon, Ohio, several police officers rushed onto the field and sprayed pepper spray toward and on Cardinal Ritter players and coaching staff.
They did not appear to spray toward any Washington players or coaches.
Cardinal Ritter College Prep, a top 25 Missouri program from St. Louis, had made the 534-mile trip to Massillon, located south of Akron, for the much-anticipated showdown.
Washington won the game 28-14, but the police response quickly overshadowed the outcome.
A video of the incident showed the chaotic aftermath as multiple officers appeared to spray Cardinal Ritter players and coaches.
At least one player, sophomore defensive back Dayon “DJ” Ross, 16, was sprayed in the face with the chemical irritant. A teammate rushed to his aid and tried to rinse his eyes with water from a Gatorade bottle as he attempted to leave the field.
While many players and coaches were directly hit with the chemical irritant, several other Cardinal Ritter players who were not directly sprayed said they experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling the lingering effects of the chemical in the air. Some could be seen coughing and covering their faces as they tried to move away from the area.
Ross’ mother, Ashley Ashburn, spoke out Monday.
“As a mother, my heart is heavy writing this,” Ashburn said on Facebook. “After Friday night’s game in Massillon, Ohio, my son DJ – who came to play football and represent his school with pride – was maced by police.
“No child should ever have to experience this after simply walking off the field,” she continued. “He gave his all on that field, and instead of simply heading back to the bus with his teammates, he was met with unnecessary force.
“I’m thankful he is safe and still standing strong, but I refuse to stay silent. Our children deserve to be protected, not harmed. I stand for justice, accountability, and change!
“Please keep DJ and all the young athletes impacted by this in your prayers. We will not let this be swept under the rug.”
Witnesses said the police response began after a player was shoved while teams were shaking hands after the game. The Massillon Police Department said it was not yet prepared to release a statement or incident reports.
While emotions often run high during and after football games, such a police presence, and certainly the use of pepper spray on high school athletes still on the field and in uniform is rare.
It remains unclear if any punches were thrown or how many players were involved. Witnesses said officers’ actions appeared excessive and insisted that no one’s life was in danger prior to the police response.
It is unclear why officers specifically chose to spray Lions players and coaches.
Several Cardinal Ritter parents said they plan to file complaints with the Massillon Police Department. One parent, Carolyn Thomas, described what she saw in a Facebook post.
“There was no fighting,” Thomas said. “Maybe a shove from the other team. Just out of nowhere the Ohio police decided to mace the team. I can’t believe our young men had to go through that.
“They made it home safe,” she continued. “Thanks to the coaching staff for getting the kids back to the hotel safe. I’m one of the parents that will file a complaint. My child and those young men did not deserve what was (done) to them. I watched the entire game live and I was livid. Keep our young men and staff in your prayers, and the parents.”
On the field, Washington controlled most of the game. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and later held a 21-8 advantage before Cardinal Ritter trimmed the deficit to 21-14 in the second half.
Following a turnover on downs, the Lions surrendered another touchdown late and couldn’t mount a comeback.
But all of that was overshadowed in the postgame.
As of Monday night, the Massillon Police Department had not said when, or if, it will release details about the incident.