Vote: Who is Missouri high school football's top returning quarterback in 2025?
The school year just ended in Missouri, so you know what that means: it's almost time for football.
Summer just started, but the boys of fall have been grinding through workouts and drills for months now, and in a couple of short months, it will be time to put those workouts to the test. The Missouri high school football regular season kicks off across the state on Aug. 29.
We've highlighted some of the Show-Me State's top expected returners for the 2025 season, and now it's your turn to tell us which one you think is the best in the land. Please note this is not an overall ranking of the top quarterbacks in Missouri and all players are listed alphabetically.
Read up on each candidate below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting ends Monday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT. You may vote as many times as you'd like.
Top returning Missouri high school quarterbacks in 2025
Dominik Abadi, sr., Father Tolton (Columbia)
One of the state’s top returning dual-threat and two-way stars, Abadi passed for 1,677 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for 949 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior.
Gage Adler, sr., Westran
He amassed 2,762 yards on offense (1,931 passing, 586 rushing) with 28 touchdowns (15 passing, 13 rushing).
Hudson Bailey, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
In only nine games as a junior he passed for 1,365 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Gage Burgess, sr., St. Michael the Archangel (Lee’s Summit)
He could be primed for a huge 2025 season after passing for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior while also rushing for 807 yards and 8 TDs.
Jason Campbell, sr., Francis Howell Central
He had two games last season with more than 300 yards through the air and finished the year with 2,667 total yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sam Deen, sr., Vianney
Guided the Golden Griffins while passing for 2,333 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Bryer Guerin, sr., Marionville
Accounted for 30 touchdowns as a junior (16 passing, 14 rushing) while racking up 1,480 yards through the air and 735 on the ground.
Gabe Johnson, sr., Webb City
The Cardinals missed his presence in 2024, as Johnson was out for the year due to injury. But as a sophomore he rushed for 1,417 yards and 13 touchdowns and amassed 2,021 total yards with 18 trips to the end zone. He is expected to be a big part of Webb City’s plan in 2025.
Kasimir Manczuk III, soph., Logan-Rogersville
The sky is the limit for Manczuk, who opened eyes as a freshman by throwing for 1,204 yards and 9 touchdowns in 11 games.
Rocco Marriott, sr., Platte County
A one-man wrecking crew and three-star prospect by 247Sports who is committed to James Madison University, Marriott led the Pirates to the MSHSAA Class 5 state championship while passing for 3,077 yards, 39 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. A dual-threat and multi-sport star at Platte County, he also rushed for 627 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Noah Menneke, jr., MICDS (St. Louis)
Expect a breakout season from this young gunslinger who passed for 1,248 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Nick McClellan, sr., CBC (St. Louis)
He had an impressive 22 touchdowns and only 1 interception in 2024. McClellan passed for 2,062 yards and rushed for 891 and 12 touchdowns.
Preston McCracken, sr., Republic
One of the top rushing quarterbacks in the state, McCracken rushed for 1,262 yards and 22 touchdowns last season while passing for 448 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Adam McKnight, jr., Nixa
In his first full year guiding Nixa’s offense, McKnight racked up 1,733 yards through the air with 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 608 yards and eight scores.
Chase Moellering, sr., South Shelby (Shelbina)
In 10 games as a junior he passed for 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed 75 times for 706 yards and 11 scores.
Jonathan Moore, jr., Lutheran North
Led Lutheran North to a 13-1 record and the MSHSAA Class 4 championship with 2,350 yards and 41 touchdowns passing. He also rushed for 609 yards and seven touchdowns.
Clayton O’Bryan, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
Led the Jaguars as a junior with 2,736 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air.
Brett Ottensmeyer, sr., Parkway West
Passed for 2,484 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Graden Pontius, sr., South Callaway
More of a run-first quarterback (168 carries versus 121 passing attempts in 2024), Pontius rushed for 1,369 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior while passing for 660 and 6 TDs.
Sawyer Richcreek, sr., Pleasant Hill
Guided the Roosters to an 8-3 mark while passing for 2,197 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Daniel Rose, sr., Joplin
He racked up 1,778 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 58% of his attempts (123 of 212) while leading the Eagles to a 7-4 mark.
Evan Schaffer, sr., Capital City (Jefferson City)
Schaffer shuffled into the end zone 10 times on the ground in 2024 while also passing for 1,374 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Michael Scott, jr., Odessa
Laugh if you want, but Michael Scott’s game is no joke. He ran the office at Odessa with 2,493 yards as a sophomore with 29 touchdowns.
Collin Sinclair, sr., Orchard Farm
The dual-threat star passed for 2,264 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns – including a 169-yards rushing in the season finale against Parkway North.
Zane Thomas, sr., Park Hill
An efficient passer, Thomas completed 67% of his passes (268 of 404) for 3,231 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Dylan Washick, jr., Monett
The Cubs’ offensive general completed 312 of 511 passes for 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games.
Kanon Wetlaufer, sr., St. Joseph Central
Led the Indians’ offense with 1,880 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air.
Ayden Wilhelm, sr., Blue Springs
The dual threat combined for 20 touchdowns last season (11 passing, 9 rushing). He threw for 1,545 yards and rushed for 900 on 90 carries.