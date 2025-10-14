Missouri Star Quentin Coleman Commits to Wake Forest — and Honors the Father Who Built His Grit
DES PERES, MISSOURI - Quentin Coleman knew he was good as soon as he picked up a basketball when he was four years old.
A Dream Years in the Making
Those feelings were confirmed on Tuesday when the Principia senior guard made his college commitment, announcing he would join Wake Forest in front of a packed house at Principia School.
Coleman, a four-star guard and fifth-best 2026 recruit out of Missouri according to 247Sports, selected the Demon Deacons over Iowa, St. Louis University, and Texas Tech.
“Those were three really good schools, SLU, Texas Tech, and Iowa, but at the end of the day, I could only go to one school, and I felt like home at Wake Forest,” Coleman said.
The Spark That Fueled a Champion
Coleman averaged a team-high 19.4 points a game and led the Panthers with 6.5 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-3 gritty guard also dished out 3.47 assists a game and helped Principia to its first state championship in program history.
Tough Love and Front-Yard Lessons
That grittiness was spawned in the front yard of his house, where his nemesis, father Bobby Coleman, refused to take it easy on him, even from an early age.
“My dad messed around and beat me in basketball, but he built that grit in me to always believe that I could win,” Coleman said.
A Father’s Guidance and a Son’s Determination
Bobby Coleman smiled when he thought about those early times with Quentin Coleman.
“Early on, this is what he said he wanted to do and so it was big that we locked in and held him accountable to what he wanted,” Bobby Coleman said.
The elder Coleman recalls times when Quentin Coleman would bounce him from the bed while it was still dark outside.
“When your kid wants something, you've got to nurture that,” Bobby Coleman said. “Even if I had a long day, if my kid wants to get up, I have to do that.”
Those times of Bobby Coleman beating Quentin Coleman in one-on-one is a distant memory now.
“It's been about two years, and even then, it was just that we could only shoot, no dribbling,” Bobby Coleman said. “He got me on that.”
Belief, Work, and Breakthrough
That refusal to quit helped Quentin Coleman battle back any doubts he had as he entered his high school career.
“I had my (family), just tell me to keep my head down and continue to work and it'll all pay off and it did,” Coleman said.
Coaches See a Bright Future Ahead
Hall of Fame coach Jay Blossom has already made plans to visit his standout next year at this time in North Carolina.
“I know I'll be out there about this time next year watching him practice,” Blossom said. “I'm looking forward to that and now I'm looking forward to getting back to practice and trying to win another state title.”
With the recruiting behind him, Coleman echoed those sentiments of his coach.
Locked In on One More Title Run
“Now that I'm done (recruiting), it's time to lock in and work toward that state championship,” Coleman said.
Cutline for Photos -
Photo 1 - Principia senior guard Quentin Coleman has his college commitment announcement streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at The Principia School in Des Peres, Mo. Paul Halfacre, SBLive
Photo 2 - Principia senior guard Quentin Coleman reveals the Wake Forest hat and shirt as he announces his college commitment on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at The Principia School in Des Peres, Mo. Paul Halfacre, SBLive
Photo 3 - Principia senior guard Quentin Coleman turns off the stream as his family and teammates surround him on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at The Principia School in Des Peres, Mo. Paul Halfacre, SBLive