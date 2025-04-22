Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (04/22/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top spring sports performers, during the week of April 14-19.
Congrats to Collin Lafferty from the Liberty North baseball team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 63% of the vote.
The senior infielder had three hits — all singles — and drove in 5 runs for the Eagles in a 9-1 win against Lee’s Summit North on April 7.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
William Biggs, Parkway Central boys volleyball
During a 3-2 win against Rockwood Summit on April 15, the senior had 2 aces, a season-high 29 kills, 1 block and 9 service points.
Preston Brown, Hillsboro boys track and field
At the Simpson Relays on April 16, the senior threw 64.49 meters to set a school record and become the No. 1 distance thrower in the nation. He took second at the KU Relays on Saturday in the same event.
Cameron Cason, Francis Howell boys track and field
The Vikings got a career-best 14.46-meter triple jump from the senior at the Licklider Relays on Friday. That broke his own school record in the event.
Ava Doll, Joplin girls track and field
At her team’s home meet on April 16, the junior swept the distance events by winning the 1,600 (5:28.67) and 3,200 (11:26.02).
Beclynn Garrett, Neosho girls track and field
The senior broke her own school record in the javelin with a toss of 36.12 meters at the Christian County Relays on April 18 in Nixa.
Nick Gormly, Lee’s Summit boys track and field
At the Kansas Relays on April 17, he set a pair of school records. First was in the 100-meter dash (10.60) and later part of the 4x100 that set a new mark of 41.8.
Mallory Griffin, North Shelby girls track and field
She won the triple jump and was the anchor leg on the 4x400-meter relay at the Atlanta Relays on April 16. She was also second in the high jump.
Vernell Holt Jr., Columbia Battle boys track and field
Competing at the Winnetonka Invitational on April 17, he won the 100-meter dash (11.51) and the long jump (22-11 1/4 inches).
Bryson Jacobs, Adrian boys track and field
The junior threw 213 feet, 3 1/2 feet at the KU Relays to take first place on Saturday in Lawrence. It’s now the No. 1 mark in the country. As you could guess, that’s also a school record for the Blackhawks.
Bryce Ott, Harrisburg boys golf
In a triangular meet with Paris and Cairo, the senior shot 38 and helped the Bulldogs post their lowest score of the year with a 158.
Madeline Reuter, John Burroughs girls soccer
The freshman had a hat trick and added two assists in an 8-0 win over Westminster Christian Academy on April 15. She had a goal and an assist against Metro on April 18.
Sophie Schmitten, Plattsburg girls track and field
The junior won the 300-meter hurdles with a season-best 46.70 seconds at the Plattsburg Invitational on April 18. She was also second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 4x400 and 4x200 relays.
Henry Seidel, Lafayette Wildwood boys lacrosse
In a 15-5 victory over Seckman on April 14, he posted 6 goals and added 2 assists in the win for the Lancers.
Lauren Shrout, Oak Grove girls soccer
The Lady Panthers got 4 goals from the senior in an 8-0 win over Knob Noster on April 17.
Jack Spencer, Carl Junction boys golf
He won the Horton Smith Tournament on Tuesday in Joplin, shooting a 69 to take first. The Bulldogs also won the team title.
Satchel Studer, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond boys tennis
The junior won 8-2 in singles and then teamed with Cole Stevenson in doubles to win 8-0 as the Golden Eagles beat Chillicothe, 9-0, on April 15.
Chloe Tabb, Marquette girls track and field
The junior took first place in the girls triple jump at the Henle Holmes Invitational and her mark of 12.4 meters is now the new leader in the state.
Nick Thompson, Springfield Kickapoo boys golf
The Chiefs got a winning score from the senior at the Ozark Invitational on Thursday, a 1-over 72.
Analia Tornez, Columbia Hickman girls soccer
In a 5-0 win over Southern Boone on Monday, the freshman recorded a hat trick for the Kewpies.
Abby Walsh, MICDS girls soccer
During a 7-0 win over Pattonville on April 14, the freshman had three goals for the Rams.
