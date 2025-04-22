Vote: Who should be Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week? (04/21/25)
With baseball season in full swing across Missouri, we decided to highlight 20 of Missouri’s top performers on the diamond from last week, and now we’re asking you to vote for who you think baseball’s Athlete of the Week for Missouri should be.
With so many tremendous performances across the state last week, it’s hard to settle on only 20.
In this group of fine athletes, you’ll find a batter who slugged four home runs and collected 14 RBI in one game, a pitcher who threw a no-hitter and even some pitchers who dazzled on the mound while also helping themselves at the plate.
From pitchers who can’t be hit to batters who can’t stop hitting, this week’s list features some eye-popping performances.
Read up on last week’s top performers and be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think had the best performance in the state.
Please note this is not an overall ranking of the state's top players. You may vote as many times as you'd like. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.
Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week
Jackson Akin, Park Hill South
There is a reason Akin bats at or near the top of the lineup for Park Hill. The talented shortstop does a lot of damage, as evidenced by his .444 batting average last week (8-for-18) with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI.
Will Archer, Mid-Buchanan
Archer had a couple of big games for Mid-Buchanan last week. After going 2-for-3 with a double in a loss against Park Hill South on Tuesday, Archer came back on Tuesday against Penney and clubbed a grand slam. He finished that game 3-for-4 with seven RBI in a 25-2 win. But he was not done. Against Centralia on Friday, Carter started on the mound and pitched a complete game shutout, surrendering only four hits while striking out eight and walking none. He also clubbed a double in that game.
Eli Clark, Strafford
Strafford picked up a big win against Forsyth last Tuesday thanks to the arm of Clark. Locked in a pitcher’s duel, Clark came out on top after pitching a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings, allowing just one unearned run in a 2-1 victory.
Cale Crowley, Jackson
The Indians were a busy team last week and Crowley was a productive individual. Thanks to a pair of doubleheaders, Jackson played seven games last week and Crowley went off, batting .529 with three home runs, two doubles, two triples and five RBI. That includes a two-homer game in a 10-5 loss to Grain Valley on Friday.
Tyler Davis, Willard
Sporting a lineup that can punish pitchers from top to bottom, Davis made a lot of noise for the Tigers against Jackson on Thursday. Batting eighth in Willard’s lineup, Davis crushed two home runs and finished with four RBI in a 19-4 victory.
Dayton Doll, Platte County
The speedster really set the tone offensively for the Pirates last week. In five games Doll batted .421 with four triples and four RBI as Platte County went 3-2 on the week.
Kendall Hagedorn, Sedalia Smith-Cotton
A thumper in the middle of Smith-Cotton’s lineup, Hagedorn wreaked havoc on every pitching staff he faced. In seven games last week he batted .462 with four doubles, one home run and 13 RBI. In a 10-7 win over Jackson on Thursday he went 4-for-4 at the plate with five doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Easton Hubbard, Stockton
Stockton took a trip to Diamond on Thursday and Hubbard had a career day. Drawing the start on the mound and batting second in the lineup, Hubbard pitched seven scoreless innings and scattered four hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks. For good measure he went 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. In three games last week Hubbard batted .833 (10-for-12) with three doubles and seven RBI.
Brody Irlbeck, Staley
Rock Bridge didn’t have any answers for Irlbeck on Saturday. He started on the bump for the Falcons and whirled a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none in seven innings. He also got it done at the dish going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Tyson Kiser, Park Hill
A big game highlighted a big week for Tyson Kiser. In an 18-0 win over Grandview on Friday, the Park Hill standout went 4-for-4 at the plate with three triples, five RBI and four runs scored. In four games last week Kiser batted .450 with a double, four triples and five RBI.
Caden Klumpp, Nevada
Talk about helping your own cause. Against Lamar on Thursday Klumpp started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings. He didn’t stop there. Batting third in the lineup, Klumpp also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run and scored twice in their 8-0 win.
Collin Lovelady, Francis Howell
The Vikings are off to a 15-1 start this season and starts like Collin Lovelady’s on Saturday are a big reason why. Lovelady spun a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Grain Valley. He struck out five and walked three in seven innings on the bump.
Brayden Moore, Saxony Lutheran
Moore produced as much in one game this week as some players do in an entire season. In a 30-11 win over Ellington on Monday, Moore went 4-for-6 at the plate with a staggering four home runs and 14 RBI. Moore hit a two-run homer in the first inning, another two-run shot in the fourth, and hit two homers in the fifth – a three-run shot and a grand slam. Against East Carter the next day he went 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs and had a hit and an RBI against Kelly. He’s batting .400 this season with six home runs and 25 RBI.
Brett Nicholson, Lone Jack
In a 16-0 win over Butler last Monday, Nicholson started on the mound and picked up the win after pitching 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, four RBI and three runs scored.
Jack Passan, Pembroke Hill
Dominant in a start against Raytown South on Friday, Passan pitched four innings and recorded 10 of 12 outs by strikeout while scattering two hits and two walks. He also had a hit and drove in a run while picking up the win on the mound in a 13-1 victory.
Alex Rodriguez, Neosho
Taking the ball against Pea Ridge (Arkansas) on Friday, Rodriguez dialed it up and struck out 14 batters in six innings. He surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits and walked one and earned up the win in the Wildcats’ 7-2 victory.
Ian Schwartz, Jefferson City
Against Warrensburg on Friday, Schwartz went 2-for-2 with two doubles and six RBI. Both of his doubles came with the bases loaded. He cleared them in the first and again in the sixth and picked up the win on the mound.
Wyatt Schneider, Rockwood Summit
Rockwood Summit rolled in three games this week and Schneider had a big hand in each of them. He batted .700 on the week (7-for-10) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI and scored six runs on the week in wins over Lafayette and Republic.
Brody Wilson, Kickapoo
Pitching from the comfort of his own mound, Brody Wilson was dealing on Thursday against Webb City. He whirled a one-hit shutout against the Cardinals, striking out 10 and walking two in seven innings on the bump as the Chiefs pulled out a 3-0 victory.
Jackson Woodward, Southern Boone
In a 3-0 win against MICDS on Saturday, Woodward was outstanding. MICDS simply had no answers at the plate, as Woodward dazzled them and notched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.