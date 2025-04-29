Vote: Who should be Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week? (04/28/2025)
Congrats to Jackson’s Cale Crowley, who won the voting in last week’s Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week poll after garnering 3,300 votes, 37.2 percent of the overall vote. He hit two home runs in a game and hit .529 with three home runs, two doubles, two triples and five RBI on the week.
This week’s list features 20 of the most prominent performers from across the state last week. We have two players on this list who had at least 10 RBI in a game last week, including one who had four home runs and 13 RBI in a single game.
We’ve added captions on each of the 20 candidates. Read up on how their week went and be sure to cast your vote for who you believe had the best week. You may vote as many times as you like. Voting ends Sunday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Missouri high school baseball Athletes of the Week
Justin Case, Fulton
Just in case you didn’t know, Justin Case had a huge week for the Fulton Hornets last week. Case went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 7-1 win on Tuesday; 2-for-3 with two RBI against Versailles on Friday; 4-for-4 with three RBI against Eldon on Saturday; and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and picked up the win on the mound with five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the 10-0 nightcap. He batted .647 (11-for-17) in five games last week with a double and nine RBI. He also combined to pitch 7.2 innings, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk.
Ethan Chiodini, Timberland
He had a monster game against Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday. Batting third in the Wolves’ lineup the third baseman went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs scored and six RBI in an 11-0 win. He also had two hits and a double in a 1-0 win over Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday.
Brody Crane, Neosho
Crane dealt against a talented Republic lineup on Thursday. Neosho’s ace right hander nearly went the distance, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings scattering two hits with 10 strikeouts. In the Wildcats’ 6-0 win.
Nate Eakins, Logan-Rogersville
Drawing the start on the bump against Forsyth on Saturday, Eakins registered a dazzling performance. He pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks while picking up the win in the 6-2 game.
Kyler Fanning, Moberly
Fanning had a huge week for the Spartans. Against Centralia on Tuesday, he went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in a 12-1 victory. In a 7-0 win against Canton on Thursday, Fanning went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. The Spartans’ leadoff man set the table again on Friday in a 10-0 win over Northeast, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, stole two bases and scored two runs. On the week he hit .556 with two doubles, six RBI, stole four bases and scored five runs.
Brenan Goering, St. Charles West
It was a tough week for his team, but Goering did everything he could to help his team win. He kicked off the week going 2-for-2 on Tuesday with two-home runs and three RBI in a 7-1 win at Holt. He went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three runs while also pitching 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in a 7-6 loss to Holt on Wednesday. He doubled in a loss to Francis Howell Central on Friday and then went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in a 3-1 loss to John Burroughs on Saturday. He hit .538 on the week (7-for-13) with two home runs, four doubles, five RBI and scored five runs.
Brecken Green, Joplin
Green needed 95 pitches to dispatch Neosho in a 6-1 victory on Tuesday. He dominated the Wildcats and helped the Eagles pick up their third win in a row and seventh win of the season after allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
Trey Hatcher, Macon
Monroe City might want to ban Trey Hatcher from playing baseball in its town. He strolled in with the rest of his Macon Tigers and caused a bunch of damage on Tuesday. In a career-day, Hatcher went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles and 10 RBI in Macon’s 21-2 win in five innings. The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the fourth before the Tigers exploded for 14 runs in the frame. Hatcher picked up five RBI in the fourth, clearing the bases with a double and then driving in two more on another double later in the frame. He crushed a grand slam in the fifth. Hatcher also doubled and drove in three runs on Thursday and finished the week batting .600 (6-for-10) with a home run, three doubles and 14 RBI in three games.
Brody Irlbeck, Staley
Irlbeck is 2-for-2 landing on the Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week poll. It’s impossible to deny his performance on Friday against Oak Park when he notched a complete-game two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win. He pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 with one walk to earn the win. He also doubled and drove in two runs at the plate.
Colin Kelley, Nixa
The Eagles smacked Waynesville 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday behind Kelley’s dominant start. Kelley got a lot done in a short time on the mound, as he fired a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking none in five innings. Showcasing masterful command, Kelley needed only 66 pitches to get the job done. He threw 49 of 66 pitches (74 percent) for strikes.
Carter Martin, Warrenton
He truly earned the win on the mound against Winfield. In a 6-5 win on Tuesday, Martin helped his own cause with a double and an RBI at the plate, then proceeded to pitch around Winfield bats and three Warrenton errors. Martin pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks.
Brennan McLaughlin, Platte County
Pirates plunder, and McLaughlin took Truman to task last week. In the Pirates’ 5-3 win, McLaughlin started on the mound and picked up the win after pitching six scoreless on two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. He also went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI at the plate in that game. It was simply an answer to what he’d done the night before. In the Pirates’ 13-3 win over Fort Osage on Monday, McLaughlin doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. In three games he hit .556 (5-for-9) with a home run, two doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Jacob Noland, Kirkwood
We wouldn’t be surprised to learn Jacob Noland found a $100 bill hidden in an old pair of his jeans on Tuesday or something, because April 22 was clearly his day. Batting third for the Pioneers, the slugger was on a heater unlike many have ever experienced. In a 19-4 victory over Parkway Central, he went 5-for-5 with four home runs, 13 RBI and scored five runs. In three games last week he hit .636 (7-for-11) with four home runs, two doubles, 15 RBI and scored six runs.
Jace Rodgers, Willow Springs
Locked in a tight pitcher’s duel on Thursday, Rodgers didn’t back down until he simply ran out of pitches. By the time he exited with one out in the seventh on 104 pitches, Mountain Grove couldn’t recover. He surrendered one run on one hit in 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts. He also added a hit and scored a key run in the Bears’ key 4-2 victory.
Drew Sherwood, Seneca
Sherwood had a busy and extremely productive week for Seneca. He pitched twice and picked up two wins, dazzling Galena on Monday before whirling another gem Saturday afternoon against Diamond. He pitched a complete game on Monday, scattering two unearned runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in a 7-2 win against Galena. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in that win. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and scored the decisive run in Seneca’s 1-0 win against Monett on Wednesday, then closed out the week against Diamond pitching 5.2 scoreless, scattering three hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks in a 3-0 win. He went 2-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA, allowing two unearned runs on nine hits with 26 strikeouts and five walks.
Noah Spain, Poplar Bluff
Spain spun a masterful performance on Friday to keep his Mules above .500. With Poplar Bluff riding a two-game losing streak, Spain took to the bump to start Friday’s showdown against Dexter and never left it. He went the distance, pitching all seven innings, and was efficient to boot. He didn’t allow a run and scattered only three hits with six strikeouts and two walks. He also chipped in a hit and drove in a run to help his own cause. Poplar Bluff won 4-0 and improved to 10-9 overall.
Luke Waterman, Fordland
A two-way star for the Eagles, Waterman had a huge week as Fordland smashed all three opponents last week. At the plate he batted .700 (7-for-10) with two doubles and combined to go 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA across two games with 11 strikeouts and one walk in six hitless innings. In a 16-0 win against Chadwick on Tuesday he went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI. Against Exeter on Thursday he doubled, drove in three runs and pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in that 13-2 win. In a 10-0 win against Cabool on Friday he went 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched four perfect innings with nine strikeouts.
Bryce Weiberg, Fatima
In a 17-0 shellacking of Camdenton, Weiberg had a monster day at the plate. The third baseman paced the offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two three-run home runs, a double and seven RBI. He did all of that in just four innings.
Lucas Weitholder, Tolton
Father Tolton went 3-1 last week and Weitholder had a big hand in that. Batting second in the Trailblazers lineup, he hit .688 across four games (11-for-16). He began the week going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in a 10-7 win over Father Tolton Catholic, then he had his biggest performance on Thursday in Wardsville against Blair Oaks. Weitholder went 5-for-5 at the plate in that game with a triple, three RBI and scored four times in a 15-2 blowout. He finished the week with a home run, three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and scored eight runs.
Tyler Wood, Lee’s Summit West
Wood took the ball for the Titans on Friday afternoon and shoved against Shawnee Mission East. One of the top arms in the state, Wood nearly went the distance, leaving with two outs in the seventh after throwing 104 pitches (69 strikes). Wood scattered one run on three hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk in 6.2 innings. He also chipped in a single and drove in two runs as the Titans won 4-1.