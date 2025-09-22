Vote: Who should be Missouri high school football's Player of the Week? (09-21-2025)
With Week 4 of high school football in the books across the Show-Me State, it's time to highlight some of the state's top performers.
Candidates were compiled from a list of stats and information that we were able to verify from across the state. Do you have a player you'd like to nominate? Feel free to message @LeviSportsGuy on X, formerly Twitter, each week with the player you'd like to see make the list.
Voting for this week's candidates will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Be sure to read up on each of this week's candidates, listed in alphabetical order below, and then cast your vote for the player you feel deserves to be considered Missouri's High School on SI Football Player of the Week.
You may vote as many times as you'd like.
Tristin Coon, Principia
In a game against Grandview the junior quarterback completed 30 of 45 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
Randy Flint, Nixa
Flint had a monster performance during Friday’s win against Carthage. He caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Adam McKnight and later added a clutch 91-yard interception return for a touchdown with Carthage driving to make it 31-14.
Deadrick Forrest, Warrenton
A senior wide receiver, Forrest had five touchdowns for Warrenton in a 40-15 win over Winfield. He had touchdown receptions of 51, 94, 15 and 15 yards and added a rushing touchdown from 24 yards.
Sam Frieze, Logan-Rogersville
A masterful second half that saw him go 11-for-12 passing helped the Wildcats’ quarterback polish off a superb performance in a 41-34 win at Carl Junction. The 6-foot quarterback finished 26 of 32 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns while adding four carries for 38 yards.
Connor Hatfield, Liberty
The Blue Jays senior quarterback racked up five touchdowns in Liberty’s 49-0 win against Park Hill South. He kicked off the scoring with a 73-yard run, then threw a 12-yard pass to Maison Bowman before adding TD runs of 9, 10 and 54 yards.
Brody Kube, Seckman
The Jaguars blanked Mehlville 53-0, and their star quarterback led the charge. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns.
Marcus Lopez-Durman, Carl Junction
A beast all season, the Bulldogs senior running back had another busy night last week. The team’s workhorse, he toted the ball 28 times for 158 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1, 2, 17 and 9 yards.
Jaylen Mack, Liberty (Wentzville)
Liberty lost a shootout with North Point, but Mack had a big game. He carried the ball 29 times for 197 rushing yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns – 4, 4, 3 and 35 yards.
Rocco Marriott, Platte County
In a 60-28 win at Topeka Washburn Rural in Kansas on Friday, Marriott was his usual self – amassing a staggering 537 yards and eight touchdowns. He passed for 410 yards on 28 of 35 passing with five touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 127 yards and three TDs.
Brendan Martin, Grandview
The dual-threat quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 117 yards, but his legs were the story as he rushed 17 times for 206 yards in Grandview’s 46-38 win.
Trenton McAdney, Joplin
An athlete who happens to play quarterback, McAdney led the Eagles to a Thursday night win over Glendale with five touchdowns. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 79 yards and two TDs, rushed 23 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns and added one reception for 22 yards.
Jayden McCaster, Nixa
With speed to burn, McCaster broke free on two huge second-half touchdowns and finished with a team-high 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-22 win over Carthage on Friday.
Nick McClellan, CBC
The Cadets averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per carry against De Smet Jesuit on Friday, and McClellan averaged 20.7 YPC. He carried the ball nine times for 186 yards and a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback also went 8-for-12 passing for 204 yards and three TDs.
Brady Micek, Lafayette (Wildwood)
Nearly perfect in a 55-0 blowout win at Parkway Central, Micek completed 7 of 9 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his TDs came in the first quarter – from 51, 22, 21 and 61 yards – before giving way to the backups early.
Brett Ottensmeyer, Parkway West
A 6-foot-1, 155-pound senior quarterback, Ottensmeyer completed 14 of 21 passes for 264 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in an impressive 46-10 win over Parkway South on Friday night.
Jayden Reed, CBC
It was a prolific week for the Cadets, and Reed’s performance can’t be overlooked. He only had three receptions but racked up 133 yards and touchdowns of 47 and 78 yards.
Joe Roche, Logan-Rogersville
A 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior running back, Roche had a big night in a 41-34 victory at Carl Junction on Friday. He carried the ball 25 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Andy Snider, Joplin
He was a wrecking ball on defense in a 42-18 win at Glendale. Snider racked up 12 tackles, including seven solo, added a quarterback hurry and picked off two passes.
Cohenn Stark, Northwest Cedar Hill
Laboring the load for the Lions on Friday, Stark – a 5-10, 185-pound junior running back – rushed 17 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 19, 50, 25 and 2 yards.
Leyton Usry, Parkway West
Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Usry had touchdown catches of 75, 39 and 75 yards and finished with eight grabs for 150 yards and three TDs in a 46-10 win over Parkway South.
Mason Williams, Webb City
His night began with a 60-yard touchdown run straight up the gut on the Cardinals’ second play from scrimmage. He later added a 58-yard touchdown run and finished with four TDs in a 52-35 win against Ozark.
Vic Williams, CBC
Playing like a version of Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl, Williams averaged 31.4 yards per carry against De Smet Jesuit on Friday. He carried the ball nine times for 283 yards and three touchdowns – including two from 80 yards and another from 56 – and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.
