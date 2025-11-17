Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025
No. 1 Billings Central Catholic continued its dominance of the Class A ranks by rolling into the state final, while No. 2 Glacier and No. 3 Billings West set up an epic Class AA final in Kalispell to highlight the action involving teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings.
1. Billings Central Catholic (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 8 East Helena 42-7
Next up: at No. 5 Frenchtown, Class A championship, Nov. 21
The Rams’ quest for a second consecutive title and third in the past four years breezed past the debutante semifinalists as senior QB Howie Martin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Colter Euell had three interceptions.
2. Glacier (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 7 Gallatin 35-0
Next up: vs. No. 3 Billings West, Class AA championship, Nov. 21
The Wolfpack beat the Raptors in the semifinals for the third straight year as Asher Knopik ran for three touchdowns for the second week in a row and finished with 135 yards on 19 carries.
3. Billings West (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Big Sky 20-17
Next up: at No. 2 Glacier, Class AA championship, Nov. 21
The Golden Bears came up with two stops late, with Lane Humphrey blocking a field goal with 2:35 to play and Walker Olson’s interception with 1:20 left preserving their trip to the state final — their 10th in program history and first since 2021.
4. Manhattan (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Lincoln County 14-12
Next up: vs. No. 6 Three Forks, Class B championship, Nov. 22
The Tigers will get the chance to win the prize that eluded them a year ago, building a 14-0 halftime lead thanks to two big plays from Brayden Zikmund — a 45-yard punt return for a score and a 78-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Pavlik — and surviving when the Lions missed a 48-yard field goal try in the final seconds.
5. Frenchtown (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 10 Whitefish 23-20
Next up: vs. No. 1 Billings Central Catholic, Class A championship, Nov. 21
Brett Kleinsmith hit a 25-yard field goal with 3:51 to play, allowing the Broncs to to survive a late score by the Bulldogs and advance to its fourth trip to the championship game since moving up to Class.
6. Three Forks (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 9 Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 32-30
Next up: at No. 4 Manhattan, Class B championship, Nov. 22
The Wolves will make their first appearance in a state final after staving off the Scotties following another stellar performance from QB Kanon Reichman, who was 25-of-39 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns, with Gavin Etchison grabbing 11 of those passes for 132 yards and three scores.
7. Gallatin (9-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Glacier 35-0
Next up: Season over
The Raptors’ playoff frustration continued as they lost in the semifinals for the fourth straight year — and third in a row to Glacier — as they turned the ball over four times and managed just 229 total yards.
8. East Helena (8-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 42-7
Next up: Season over
The best season in the five-year-old program’s history ended at the hands of the state’s No. 1 team, but the Vigilantes will hope to build off their first semifinal appearance.
9. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Three Forks 32-30
Next up: Season over
A week after erasing a 20-point second-half deficit, the Scotties nearly pulled off another comeback, scoring twice in the fourth quarter — the second after QB Khye Gamas recovered his own onside squib kick — but they couldn’t get the ball back as the clock ran out on their season.
10. Whitefish (8-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Frenchtown 23-20
Next up: Season over
The Bulldogs were hoping to end a 10-year title drought and had a glimmer of hope when QB Luke Dalen scored on a 10-yard keeper in the final two minutes, but they couldn’t recover the onside kick.
Dropped out
None
–
